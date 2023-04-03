For full functionality of this site it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser .

THE EXPAT

During a childhood spent across regional Victoria – from Ballarat, Benalla, Wangaratta, Wodonga and Tallangatta – Kylie Clark began a life-long infatuation with Japan on a family holiday to Expo 88 in Brisbane where she was wowed by the Japan Pavilion. After graduating from ANU in Canberra, she moved to Japan's Okinawa Islands, and then London in 2002, working for Japan National Tourism Organization and Japan House, before becoming an independent Japan specialist consultant. She lives in Rayners Lane, in west London, see @japan_kylie

SEE

Japan House London is a Japanese cultural centre with exhibits on art, design, and technology, plus a homewares store and restaurant. Opened in 2018, I worked on it for three years from construction through the first year of opening, so it feels like my London baby. Head here for workshops and performances, talks, tea ceremonies and ikebana demonstrations. Exhibitions in the gallery are free – I'm looking forward to the Ainu exhibition scheduled for November 2023 through to March 2024. The Japan Collections at the V&A and the British Museum are outstanding. See japanhouselondon.uk, vam.ac.uk, britishmuseum.org

DO

Walk as much as you can; you'd be surprised at just how close some tube stations are. Walk one of the 10 sections of the Jubilee Greenway, completed in 2012 to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II and the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. It's 60 kilometres long – one kilometre for each year of the Queen's reign in her Diamond Jubilee year. See tfl.gov.uk

EAT

Sachi at Pantechnicon is my go-to for good Japanese food in London. Head chef Collin Hudston champions British ingredients through blends of traditional and unique Japanese cooking techniques. The menu changes seasonally, but the hugely popular crispy monkfish with yuzu kosho tartare has been on since it opened in summer 2021. The Sachi team take sustainable sourcing seriously – so instead of the ubiquitous salmon sushi, here you can try steelhead trout as sushi, or cooked on the robata grill and served with hazelnut miso - so good. I sourced tableware from craftsmen and artisans across Japan for Sachi and curate special Sake Supper Club evenings here. See pantechnicon.com

DRINK

Gento Torigata is my favourite London bartender. Originally trained as a chef in his hometown of Tokyo, Gento has since honed his mixologist skills in bars in Ginza, Sydney, Singapore and now London. Find Gento at Kwant, ranked 31 in The World's 50 Best Bars 2021, now in a brand-new location in Mayfair. Back at Pantechnicon, Sachi has one of – if not the – most extensive sake menus in London. Ask sake sommelier Candy to surprise you. See @kwantlondon

AVOID

Don't just walk into any pub and order fish and chips. Do a little research and you can have some of the best food of your life in London. For outstanding British seafood, head to Orasay in Notting Hill, a relaxed, contemporary bistro named after the Scottish island where chef-owner Jackson Boxer holidayed as a child. I love the wood-fired prawns, pickled kumquat and miso butter. For a more traditional British seafood dish, try the fried haddock bun with tartare sauce. See orasay.london

THRIVE

Little-known even to Londoners is that tutors at London College of Shiatsu offer treatments for £60 ($107). I book with college director Nik Kyriacou, who trained under Japanese shiatsu masters in New York and Tokyo. For a real treat, luxury hotel Claridge's first-ever spa opened in autumn 2022. The minimalistic spa was designed by interior architect Andre Fu who drew inspiration from his visits to temples and Zen gardens in Kyoto, Japan. The spa menu, too, is inspired by Japan with treatments involving healing bells, bamboo cocoons, sake, koji and bamboo. See londoncollegeofshiatsu.com, claridges.co.uk