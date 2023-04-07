Airline review: Codeshare booking puts me in a terrible seat on superjumbo

For full functionality of this site it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser .

THE FLIGHT

VA6131 and VA 6103 Virgin Australia on Qatar-operated flights QR 909 Airbus A380-800 and QR29 Boeing 787-8; economy class; Sydney to Edinburgh via Doha; departed 9.40pm; flight time 25 hours, 50 minutes (3 hours, 10 minutes behind schedule).

FREQUENCY

Daily.

THE LOYALTY SCHEME

Velocity with partners that include Qatar, Singapore, United, Etihad and Air Canada.

CARBON EMISSIONS

Roundtrip – 6.0 tonnes CO2. Qatar offers a carbon offset program, which can be done at the time of booking, and has committed to net zero emissions by 2050.

CHECKING IN

I book a Qatar flight via codeshare partner Virgin as it is cheaper but, as a result, I can't book my seat online in advance (that's for Qatar customers only). So I arrive four hours early in the hope of a good seat to discover all the other code-share flyers have done the same. The queue is monstrous, and finally I'm allocated a seat in the middle of the middle row, at the back, by the toilets, from both Sydney and Doha.

THE SEAT

On the A380, the seats, 18.5 inches (47cm) wide with 32 inches (81cm) of pitch, are comfortable with a surprising amount of legroom – you can see why Qatar is Airline of the Year so often. But with a 3-4-3 layout, my seat at 81E has me scrambling over people to get to the aisle, especially with the constant boom of the toilets flushing making me want to go much more often than usual. The next plane has a 3-3-3 layout but in 35E, where the seat has 17.2 inches (44cm) width and 31 inches (78cm) of pitch, I have exactly the same problem. It's only on the last leg of the return journey that the Qatar help desk in Doha takes pity on me after I beg for a change, and I end up with an aisle seat – bliss.

BAGGAGE

Up to 25 kilograms of checked luggage, plus one cabin bag up to seven kilograms.

ENTERTAINMENT

Oryx One has not a bad selection of movies, TV shows and documentaries available on the 10.6 inch (27cm) screen, but you have to search for favourite shows. The Office was, inexplicably, in Halloween specials. The paid-for Wi-Fi worked only in some sectors.

SERVICE

Sometimes staff are helpful; sometimes not. Our flight leaves Sydney late so everyone misses their connections in Doha, but we were all put on other flights from Doha instead. I have to fly to London, and then Scotland, arriving three hours late.

FOOD

The meals are perfectly adequate – most often chicken or vegetarian. But there is an unlimited supply of snacks and drinks. My neighbour on one sector works his way through 15 rum and Cokes, without even a sideways glance from crew.

ONE MORE THING

Consider booking direct through the airline operating a long-haul flight, rather than a codeshare partner.

THE VERDICT

The seats are very comfortable with good legroom but do everything you can to get an aisle or window seat, and away from the toilets.

OUR RATING OUT OF FIVE

★★★½

Sue Williams travelled at her own expense