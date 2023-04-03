For full functionality of this site it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser .

THE AIRPORT

Bali Ngurah Rai International Airport, best known as Denpasar International Airport

THE FLIGHT

Jetstar, JQ38 to Sydney (SYD)

THE ARRIVAL

Located in southern Bali, 13 kilometres from the city of Denpasar, Bali's international airport is well-serviced by resort shuttle buses. This time, however, we have flown from the island of Sumba, arriving at the adjacent domestic terminal before walking the short, yet dingy (and at times, quite dodgy) route through a covered walkway and car park to the international terminal. We're five hours early for our flight; and with check-in gates not open until three hours before departure, we join the throng hanging out in the undercover "waiting area", consisting of a bar, coffee shop, a juice joint, an Asian street food restaurant and the obligatory WH Smith and gift shop. Honestly, there's no rush to enter the airport proper – this semi al-fresco area is by far the most charming part of the airport, and we're happy to linger over an excellent mango juice, a reasonably priced glass of wine and a pretty ordinary serve of truffle fries at the High Tide Bar.

THE LOOK

With its white curved steel roof, the building resembles a cruise terminal, with some traditional Balinese touches thrown in (including gardens and a temple) as a soft landing to the local culture. The international airport opened in 2013; the arrivals hall was recently overhauled (praise be!), while in the departures terminal, construction of new retail shops is underway (with toxic varnish smells as accompaniment).

CHECK IN

Smooth, no fuss and relatively fast – though I am admittedly flying business, so don't have to join the economy queue.

SECURITY

Also surprisingly swift and fuss-free with automated machines to expediate the process.

FOOD AND DRINK

It's downhill all the way after clearing security, with limited options for food and beverage. Most passengers make a beeline to Wolfgang Puck Kitchen serving pizzas, and salads; while the drab Food Galleria has a central bar, a ramen stall, a burger joint and a chicken fast food shop, with offerings all in the $10-$20 range.

RETAIL THERAPY

Ubiquitous duty free and designer shops such as Marc Jacobs and Coach are joined by a couple of shops selling overpriced Balinese souvenirs and clothing. You'd have to be pretty desperate.

PASSING TIME

It's worth lingering in the retail section for as long as possible, however, as things just get grimmer as you approach the gates. With my late-night flight delayed for two hours, we grab one of the few available seats lining the corridor while other more enthusiastic passengers pass through yet another security check (where water is confiscated) to be herded like cattle into a cramped and airless gate area with limited seating. Which begs the question, why?

THE VERDICT

It's not the worst airport in the world, but it's not much fun to hang out in for seven hours, either.

OUR RATING OUT OF FIVE

★★★

Julie Miller travelled as a guest of Jetstar.