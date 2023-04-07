For full functionality of this site it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser .

CHECK IN

Occupying a tall building a ten minute walk from Osaka station, the Aloft Osaka Dojima is a new hotel that embraces energy, colour and sound in order to attract young travellers who enjoy all the social aspects of a hostel with creature comforts of a hotel. Formerly the Dojima, a very popular Osaka hotel, and long, long before that, a rice market, designers have incorporated these historial aspects into a modern concept, employing props such as small truck that used to ferry rice to and from the area now resting by the front desk.

THE LOOK

Photo: Aloft Osaka Dojima

Adopting the hip aesthetic of its sister brand W Hotel (just down the road) but without the high price tag, Aloft places its focus on music which flows through the social spaces on the ground floor. Filled with bright pieces of art and colourful lights, these are inviting common areas to while away the time and include a restaurant, lobby area and bar, with convenient USB ports at every conceivable point. Young staff clad in black denim efficiently and cheerfully service your every whim. The property commissioned a local artist and their work is seen on each floor in a different hue, representing icons of Osaka today and yesterday. There's also a gym with state-of-the-art equipment and a handy coin-operated laundry.

THE ROOM

A corner suite from the lounge room. Photo: Aloft Osaka Dojima

If Harry Styles were here, he too would be staying in a corner suite, one of six at the hotel, which has stellar views from floor-to-ceiling windows of Osaka's CBD and as a consequence, you can watch all the salarymen pour out of their offices at 5pm each day. The suite is decorated with modern art that mimics the movement of the close-by O River and has ample space with a separate lounge area (with foldout bed for families), small dining table with Marshall bluetooth speaker, Nescafe pod machine and tea. There are two separate Toto toilets, and in the bathroom, twin basins with plenty of toiletries supplied and a great hairdryer, plus separate rainshower and bathtub with Drybar products (finally, some decent shampoo and conditioner and the only place you'll find the brand's delicious-smelling bodyloation). There's an open wardrobe with space to hang you clothes and place your shoes… and unusually, a clothes steamer. From the USB ports to twin rooms (which outnumber standard queen size), a lot of thought has gone into making this hotel suitable for travelling friends and young families. I'm impressed by the twin rooms which offer beds sitting opposite each other instead of alongside, allowing friends to be able to chat while looking at each other and there's a removable separator which can also be used to rest snacks/elbows if you're watching TV.

A twin room. Photo: Aloft Osaka Dojima

FOOD & DRINK

Breakfast includes a fun 'cereal bar' with all the old classics, plus Japanese- and Western-inspired dishes via a buffet served on playfully designed plates and cutlery, with filter coffee and tea. There are plans afoot for a grab-and-go style coffee and croissant service for guests in a hurry from the bar for one coin (500 yen). The kitchen opens for lunch and dinner as well, and guests and non-guests can also make use of the W XYZ Bar which has a pool table, plus a DJ booth, keyboard and guitar which anyone can try out. If that's inclined to scare you away, there's also regular live music nights from professional musicians - check with reception for details.

The WXYZ bar. Photo: Aloft Osaka Dojima

OUT & ABOUT

Being Osaka, there is never a station too far away, but you can walk to the Dontomnburi district in half an hour, half of which is covered shopping which gets more interesting - and hectic - as you get closer. The hotel is around ten minutes' walk to the Umeda district which also has an exhausting choice of restaurants, bars and shopping.

THE VERDICT

Sky-high views of Osaka from the modern corner suites. Photo: Aloft Osaka Dojima

While in Osaka, splurge on one of the knockout corner suites - you won't be disappointed.

ESSENTIALS

Rooms from $208 per night. Suites start from 40,021 yen ($A454) per night. 2 Chome-1-31 Dojimahama, Kita Ward, Osaka, 530-0004, Japan; Marriott.com

OUR RATING OUT OF FIVE

Four

HIGHLIGHT

Bathroom inside a corner suite. Photo: Aloft Osaka Dojima

Impeccable, friendly and approachable service - plus those swoon-worthy views from my suite.

LOWLIGHT

For such a tech-focussed hotel, it's a shame the televisions in the rooms don't allow you to cast from your own devices.

The writer stayed as a guest of Marriott