Arrive early: 10 airports with incredible ways to relax

Airports are getting better at soothing frazzled transit passengers. Here are 10 top places to chill out.

STROLL IN GARDENS, SINGAPORE

Nature and airports aren't an obvious match, but Changi provides gardens variously displaying gorgeous orchids, cheerful sunflowers or 40 varieties of cactus on an open-air rooftop. You can chase butterflies through a two-storey garden with waterfalls, or rediscover your inner child in the Enchanted Garden, where wandering triggers light and sound, bringing magic to mosaic flowers. You'll find gardens in every terminal. See changiairport.com

TAKE A NAP, FRANKFURT

Travellers connecting in Frankfurt can snooze away their time, or just lie back, listen to music and bask in ambient lighting, in Terminal 1's Napcabs. The cabins look disconcertingly like vending machines, but venture inside and find a bed, desk and luggage space. You're charged by the minute; fortunately, your Napcab has a wake-up alarm. If you insist, MP3 and USB connections allow you to work. See frankfurt-airport.com

HAVE A SPA TREATMENT, ABU DHABI

PLAY GOLF, MELBOURNE

A few airports such as Seoul and Hong Kong have golf courses close enough for a quick round. Melbourne Airport Golf Club is right beside the north-south runway. If the roar of jet engines doesn't unnerve you (the 17th hole is right below incoming aircraft), this is the spot to shake out travel tensions. The 18-hole course has water features and elevated greens but, if time is limited, stick to the putting green. See melbourneairportgolfclub.com.au

SOAK IN AN ONSEN, TOKYO

Japan is famous for its onsen or hot-spring culture, and now you can wallow in hot water direct from natural springs at Haneda airport. The new Villa Fontaine Grand hotel complex has a direct connection to Terminal 3, and its outdoor pools have a superb outlook towards Mt Fuji and swooping aircraft. There are also fizzy indoor baths with water jets, and a hot-stone sauna. See hvf.jp

LISTEN TO LIVE MUSIC, NASHVILLE

Nashville is the boot-scooting capital of country music and has a decent reputation for rock, rap and gospel too. Its airport hosts regular live events almost daily on four stages, three of which are beyond security. Dolly Parton isn't likely to feature but there's a toe-tapping selection of almost 100 artists, and the airport has its own impressive house band, Joe West Duo. See flynashville.com

BROWSE THE ART, AMSTERDAM

If your idea of relaxation is a good museum then head into Rijksmuseum Schiphol, a branch of one of the world's most famous art museums, open 24/7 and free. You'll find it along Holland Boulevard just after security screening. It displays a constantly rotating selection of nineteenth-century Dutch paintings, often on a theme. This highbrow airport also has a relaxing library with a passenger book exchange. See schiphol.nl

CHILL OUT, VANCOUVER

GET CULTURED, SEOUL

Kudos to Incheon airport for its big effort to bring local culture into what is usually a bland, same-same airport experience. It has Korea Traditional Culture Experience Centres in both terminals and the main concourse, where you can cultivate your inner Zen by making traditional crafts such as folk paintings and wooden and paper objects. There are also regular performances of traditional Korean music. See airport.kr

DO YOGA, CHICAGO

The Yoga Room in Terminal 3 at O'Hare International is compact but closes out airport clamour thanks to its bamboo flooring, frosted glass, outlook onto greenery and soft audio sounds of twittering, tinkling nature that will make you think you're sitting in a forest. You can follow the yoga exercises demonstrated on a video monitor, do your own downward dog, or simply sit and relax. See flychicago.com

