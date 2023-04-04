Avoid the cliches: 10 under-the-radar places to propose

For full functionality of this site it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser .

You can go for the obvious and pop the most important question of your life under the Eiffel Tower, in front of the Taj Mahal or at some well-known beach bar. But if you really want to impress – and at this stage, why wouldn't you? – then you'd best think out of the box.

Here are 10 top picks that will put up a holiday smokescreen about your intentions, and yet provide fabulously romantic places in which to propose.

MONTE CARLO, MONACO

Romance and luxury indulgence make the perfect match, and where better than in ultra-glamorous Monte Carlo on the Mediterranean coast, playground for the rich and royal? The town is tiny but has a sun-drenched, cliff-hanging location, Belle Époque glamour and contemporary style. Live the romantic high life in perfectly clipped gardens, along sea-gazing promenades and at the sexy beach club. Michelin-star restaurants, gorgeous hotels and the Thermes Marins spa retreat are also sure to impress. Only downside: you'll need a sizeable diamond to match Monte Carlo's opulence. See visitmonaco.com

HAVANA, CUBA

Havana oh la la? Why not. Cuba is country of lusty energy, tapping to the rhythms of mambo and jazz, and rich with the aromas of spices. Havana is a sensual, gossipy, colourful city, famous for its festivals, street energy and fascinating collision of European and Afro-Caribbean influences. It will get you in the mood like nowhere else. Have mojitos as the sun sets, watch dancers strut in bars, tuck into ceviche on the harbour front. The battlements of Parque Histórico Morro high above the sea might be just the place to pop the question. See cubatravel.cu

KURASHIKI, JAPAN

Bikan, the gorgeous historical district of his port town on the Kurashiki River halfway between Osaka and Hiroshima, looks like a stage set for romance. The weeping willows and well-preserved, whitewashed houses that line its quaint canals are a favoured backdrop for Japanese wedding photos. Women in shimmering silk kimonos with flowers pinned in their hair, and men in samurai-era formal dress pose against willows and ivy-clad walls. For bonus points, visit during the cherry-blossom season and propose under confetti of pink blossoms. See kurashiki-tabi.jp

AITUTAKI, COOK ISLANDS

Bora Bora or Bali? Meh. You'll have every other romantic couple and cruise-ship passenger looking on. Out on the lagoon in Aitutaki, on the other hand, you'll easily find a spot all to yourself. Cast off your shoes, tune your ukulele, and get out the ring. It isn't just tranquillity on offer but perhaps the Pacific Ocean's most stunning lagoon: a dazzling show of blues into which is swirled white sand so fine it squeaks underfoot. There isn't a building in sight, just coconut trees rattling their fronds like cheerleaders. See cookislands.travel

NEW YORK, USA

New Yorkers have a hardnosed reputation, and big-city bustle isn't everyone's idea of romance, but what better place for a couple who enjoy big-city glamour? Besides, plenty of Hollywood rom-coms have been set here. Popping the question atop the Empire State Building or on the Rockefeller Centre ice rink are clichés – try the main concourse at Grand Central under the constellation-decorated ceiling, where passing train passengers will stop to applaud. Broadway shows, world-class restaurants and great nightlife will be other causes for celebration. See nycgo.com

CORON, PHILIPPINES

Suggest a holiday in Tahiti or some other honeymoon heaven and it's going to be obvious what you're up to. Philippines? Now there's a surprise. Coron, crown jewel of the Palawan archipelago, easily compares to the most beautiful Pacific islands: think sheer humped islands rising from turquoise lagoons, and reefs filled with a wonder of tropical fish. Get out on the electric-blue water in a traditional wooden boat, find a sliver of sand backed by green jungle, and get down on one knee. See philippines.travel

IBIZA, SPAIN

If you're both still young enough to be party animals but also want a beautiful backdrop and dose of suave European culture, then this Mediterranean island sizzles. It's famed for its hedonism and summer club scene, so you'll enjoy plenty of beach clubs, nightlife and the sounds of the world's best DJs. Yet the morning (or maybe afternoon) after you can explore a World Heritage old town, fine museums, and a picturesque inland that combines whitewashed villages with olive groves on rugged hillsides. The Torre des Savinar tower above a beautiful blue cove might be the spot to you-know-what. See ibiza.travel

YANGSHUO, CHINA

Okay, these landscapes in southwest China aren't under-the-radar if you're Chinese, thanks to their squashed-up mountains, lush valleys, rice paddies, meandering rivers and dotted temples and pagodas. But get into the scenery at Yangshuo, where you'll find striking boutique hotels nestled amid the striking karst hills, and you'll find fewer more romantic locations. Just avoid famous lookouts unless you want to propose in a crowd. Instead, have yourself poled along the Yulong River in a bamboo boat and find a tranquil country corner to yourselves. See visitguilin.org

VIENNA, AUSTRIA

Care for culture rather than beaches? This is the place. Get romantic on a horse-drawn carriage ride. Indulge in cream cakes at famous coffeehouses decorated with gilt and mirrors. Have a glittering night at the opera. Check out first-class museums – be sure to see Klimt's famous painting The Kiss – and enjoy romantic evening walks around the illuminated old town. Plenty of fine gardens offer great proposal spots. Somewhere among the formal flowerbeds and baroque fountains of Belvedere palace will surely melt the heart. See wien.info

ANTARCTICA

If you'd go to the ends of the Earth for your loved one, make it a reality. There's no more ultimate destination for the adventurous couple, and you don't have to sacrifice the romance element either on a luxury expedition cruise. You'll find French and Italian fine-dining, spa treatments, swimming pool and butler service on board, and staggering frozen scenery and abundant wildlife ashore. Stay away from the penguins when proposing – their fishy stink isn't exactly an aphrodisiac – but what better engagement-photo background than the White Continent? See silversea.com