For show-loving passengers, entertainment is an important part of their cruising adventure. Shows can vary enormously across cruise ships: from tolerable guitarists to Sinatra-belting crooners to orchestrated dance troupes. Then there are the high-quality extravaganzas, such as those performed aboard the fleet of Norwegian Cruise Line, some of which have (unexpectedly) Australian twists.

Last week Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) unveiled its next headline production aboard the Norwegian Viva, the newest ship in its Prima Class that will debut in August 2023. The show? Beetlejuice, the Tony Award-nominated musical, written by Australian writer, composer and performer Eddie Perfect, who adapted his script from Tim Burton's 1988 film of the same name.

Viva's 90-minute adaptation relates the story of the Deetz family as they try to restore an outrageously haunted house. But when it comes to Broadway and West End-quality, there's nothing frightening here.

Beetlejuice has been two years in the making under the direction of NCL's Richard Ambrose who relies on the original Broadway creative team to help co-ordinate the onboard version and provide ongoing feedback (even an original cast member of the Broadway production, Michelle D'Amico, will play the role of Lydia).

This isn't surprising. Ambrose says that on joining NCL 18 years ago, he was asked to "recreate Broadway at sea". He told the company such an idea would cost big bucks but NCL opened its cheque book. Since then Ambrose has overseen many of NCL's productions, including Jersey Boys, Kinky Boots, Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Six (that was playing on board before heading to Broadway).

Ambrose has also helped oversee the plans of Viva's 750-person venue, The Viva Theatre & Club, to ensure world-class special effects, lighting and audio and a video wall. The space turns into a serious night club for passengers who like to party afterwards.

As for the Australian link? As well as showcasing Eddie Perfect's creativity, Ambrose says Australian performers are always "well represented" in productions across the NCL fleet, and they will likely be part of the Beetlejuice cast of 22 members and 12 or so backstage creatives that include wardrobe, lighting and audio technicians.

"Australians are one of our largest talent pools, especially male dancers. Australian performers receive strong technical training. And of course, they love to travel."