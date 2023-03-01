The best time to visit London

For full functionality of this site it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser .

With such a rich mix of indoor and outdoor diversions, from parks and pubs to West End shops and marvellous museums, London is always a possibility. Each season has its charms and whenever you come you'll appreciate why this is not just one of the world's great cities but one of its best year-round destinations full stop.

AUTUMN

The days are drawing short but many Londoners will be keeping their fingers crossed for an Indian Summer - a period of unseasonably warm, dry weather that can appear sporadically in September and October (think: the chance of day-time temperatures in the low 20s). Of course, on the flip side, things can start to get quite grim, grey, gusty and damp. Probably best to pack a sturdy brolly just in case.

Don't miss

It's not hyped like America's New England, but autumn in Old England can be stunning. And with over 3000 parks and an estimated eight million trees, the capital is a boon for leaf-peepers. Blazing foliage catches the eye across London, but the ancient woodlands of Hampstead Heath are particularly entrancing. Scrunch along trails laden with fiery leaves and conkers (the seeds of horse chestnut trees) and take in the leafy reflections in the heath's ponds, which are braved throughout the year by wild swimmers. Richmond Park is another autumnal highlight. London's largest royal park – former hunting grounds for King Henry VIII – makes for a scenic bike ride, with shades of red, orange, yellow and evergreen providing a backdrop to the rutting season of the park's resident free-roaming red and fallow deer.

Key events

Guy Fawkes Night (November 5) marks the failure of the plot to blow up King James I and his parliament in 1605, with fireworks and bonfires capped with effigies known as "guys" crackling all over London. Two of the biggest events are staged at Battersea Park, by the River Thames, and Alexandra Park, crowning a hill north of the city and affording a spectacular panorama of London all lit up.

WINTER

It's all about the pubs, like The Holly Bush, during winter. Photo: Getty Images

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Don't get your hopes up. While snow does occasionally dust London, it doesn't tend to stick, turning to slush quite quickly. You might get the odd cold snap, with temperatures dipping below zero, sometimes compensated by gloriously crisp blue skies, but London winters are mostly dull and fairly mild (about 10°C by day). The worst thing is the lack of daylight. From December to February, it's dark by 4 or 5pm. Consider packing vitamin D supplements. And prepare to spend the bulk of your visit inside.

Don't miss

Relish the wintery bliss derived from a drink and a bite to eat in a toasty pub. Inns with roaring fires and cosy nooks and crannies sprinkle London, including Hampstead's timeless The Holly Bush, and Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese, a labyrinthine 17th century gem off Fleet Street. Hit the pubs after a hard day's shopping (or browsing) in London's iconic department stores like Selfridges, Harvey Nichols, Harrods and Liberty. Theatre-lovers, meanwhile, are spoilt for West End's shows, from old favourites like Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap to the latest Broadway sensations. London's museums and galleries are also great for escaping the winter chill. Most are admission-free and range from big-hitters like the Natural History Museum and Tate Modern to relatively off-the-radar gems such as The Museum of London. Kids may prefer Madame Tussauds or the London Dungeon.

Key events

Skating rink at Somerset House. Photo: iStock

Ice rinks sprout between November and January, including by the grand Somerset House, off Strand, and Greenwich's National Maritime Museum. You can also skate, enjoy fairground rides and Bavarian vibes at Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland and embrace the festive spirit with Christmas lights and mulled wine and cider by Covent Garden Piazza. On December 31, bag a spot by the River Thames for the fireworks, with Big Ben chiming in the New Year, while the lantern-festooned Chinatown is the place to be during the Chinese New Year.

SPRING

Kew Gardens. Photo: iStock

The clocks changing at the end of March heralds a spring in Londoners' steps. Days begin to stretch out. Temperatures rise. Downpours aren't uncommon thanks to April Showers (a phenomena that sometimes bleeds into May and June). But people tend to shed their layers and the warming air carries a tangible tinge of optimism - and the scents of blooming flowers.

Don't miss

Kew Gardens are arguably at their best in spring, when its bluebells, tulips, magnolia and myriad other plants come to life. If it's still chilly, feel the heat inside Kew's lushly vegetated Victorian glasshouses. If the weather's nice, picnic on the grassy lawns. Cherry blossom thrives at Kew and other London retreats, notably St James' Park and the Kyoto Garden of Holland Park. Flower-bedecked terraces have mushroomed in London since the pandemic, with swathes of bars and eateries now offering outdoor seating on widened pavements, newly car-free strips, courtyards and rooftops. Soho is one hotspot, with dozens of tables spilling across the lanes off Carnaby Street. Alfresco options and street eats also proliferate around London's buzzy markets, including Camden, Brick Lane and Notting Hill's Portobello Road.

Key events

The London Marathon typically takes place in April, attracting everyone from Olympic champions to charity runners in fancy dress (for 2021 and 2022, due to the pandemic, the race was moved to October). Also in April, crews from Oxford and Cambridge universities take to the Thames for the Boat Race (watch it from Putney's towpaths). Green-fingered souls love the Chelsea Flower Show, held for five days each May. Wembley Stadium prepares to host the FA Cup final - the world's oldest knockout football competition.

SUMMER

The Trooping of the Colour parade, marking the King's birthday, takes place in June. Photo: AP

It's not quite Scandinavia, but the evenings are long (the sun sets after 9pm) and at times balmy. It can actually get too stuffy. London recorded its hottest day ever in 2022 (40°C) and some places - like the tube and certain hotels - aren't cut out for heatwaves. But equally, there's every chance you'll be pining for sunshine especially after a period of low-pressure weather marked by clouds and drizzle. You just never know what you're going to get.

Don't miss

Cool off on London's aquatic attractions, from leisurely narrowboat trips along tree-shaded canals to soothing plunges in restored Art Deco lidos. Take a high-speed white-knuckle RIB ride on the Thames or a river kayaking tour past the London Eye and the Houses of Parliament. Up for a nose around Buckingham Palace? From mid-July to October, the lavishly-appointed state rooms welcome the paying public. Open-air theatre and music festivals are a midsummer's London delight, with venues including Shakespeare's Globe, Regent's Park and Hampton Court. Protected cycle lanes and "superhighways" make pedalling a good way to get around London in summer.

Key events

For pomp and pageantry, there's June's Trooping of the Colour, which commemorates the King's official birthday with a parade along The Mall. Savour strawberries, cream and tennis at the Wimbledon championships or a glass of Pimms and cricket at Lord's (where at least one Test and several other matches are held between June and September). The last weekend in August sees crowds flock to the Notting Hill Carnival, a colourful celebration of Caribbean music, dance and culture. Staged over eight weeks, The Proms is an orchestral musical extravaganza, with the much-lauded Last Night of the Proms at the Royal Albert Hall signalling summer's end.

Steve McKenna was a guest of Visit Britain (visitbritain.com)