Bucket-list road trips: 10 road trips you must take

Link Garden Route, South Africa: Think serrated mountain ranges, crashing waves, lagoons dotted with psychedelic flamingos, and enormous baboons sitting on your car bonnet. Photo: iStock

Get your motor running on the world's most scenic road trips.

GARDEN ROUTE, SOUTH AFRICA

Never has a tourist route been so misnamed. Gardens? Think serrated mountain ranges, crashing waves, lagoons dotted with psychedelic flamingos, and enormous baboons sitting on your car bonnet. Yet the civilisation of boutique hotels and cold beers is never far away in towns such as Knysa and Plettenberg Bay.

The route is a 317km section of N2 highway between Heidelberg and Storms River, though most travellers start in Cape Town, making it 590kms. Return inland through the outback-like Little Karoo region for a great contrast to the lush coastline.

South Africa's main roads are well maintained but uncrowded, and landscapes along them among the world's most beautiful, making it a great overall road-tripping destination. See southafrica.net

ROUTE 66, USA

Route 66 through Monument Valley. Photo: Wolfgang Gafriller/iStock

The granddaddy of roads slashes diagonally across eight states of the American heartland, and runs through the pop-culture imagination as a symbol of freedom. You'll see icons from Kansas corn fields to Arizona cactuses and California's Joshua trees, plus plenty of delightfully retro gas stations, motels and diners.

The 3940km Route 66 from Chicago to Santa Monica is decommissioned but Historical Route 66 runs close. The last third from Albuquerque (1300kms) is the most scenic if you have limited time.

The USA is addicted to automobiles, and highways are lined by conveniences and attractions. America also has a superb national park system but hopeless public transport, making road tripping the way to go. See visittheusa.com.au

GRAND TOUR, SWITZERLAND

Photo: Marco Bottigelli/Getty

The Alps are magnificent but the Swiss have made them even better thanks to geranium-draped chalets, cows clanking with bells, and lakeshore promenades. This road trip hits the alpine highlights but also explores the French-speaking west, where rolling countryside is lushly beautiful and towns packed with history and culture.

The Grand Tour (1643kms) is a circular itinerary via numerous roads. Zurich or Geneva are the convenient starting points. With some 300 charging points, it's one of few long road trips you can do in an electric vehicle.

Swiss roads are excellent and the country safe, well signposted and tourist-oriented, making this the easiest of road-tripping destinations – and certainly one of the most scenic. See myswitzerland.com

PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY, NEW ZEALAND

Mt Maunganui. Photo: iStock

First there's the beaches, like Mount Maunganui's, considered one of New Zealand's best, or Hot Water Beach for a natural spa treatment. Then there's the spectacular coastal scenery, mountains, vineyards, whale-haunted bays and canyons glinting with glow worms. You won't go anywhere fast, as this road doesn't have an ugly inch – at least beyond airport suburbs.

The 1104km tourist route wanders the North Island coast between Auckland and Napier. It's another 410kms back to Auckland direct, or 320kms onwards to Wellington.

New Zealand is hands-down one of the world's most beautiful countries wherever you drive. Roads are good but winding and narrow, so budget more time than you might think. See newzealand.com

ROUTE 1, ICELAND

]Photo: Alamy

At times you feel as if you're driving on Mars: for weird scenery, there's no stranger road trip. Expect dark lava fields, misty fjords, volcanoes, glacier-nibbled mountains, thundering waterfalls and the eerie feeling that you're the world's last survivor.

Route 1 (also called the Ring Road) circumnavigates Iceland for 1322kms and, as the main transport artery, can be busy in the southwest. The north is the most scenic but be prepared to wind over mountain passes.

Driving in Iceland is easy as long as you keep an eye on weather, stray sheep and your fuel gauge. You'll want a car so you can take in the otherworldly scenery at your own pace. See visiticeland.com

SHIKOKU PILGRIM TRAIL, JAPAN

Photo: Alamy

Dedicated pilgrims walk this trail, but that takes six weeks. Instead, meander by car around Shikoku, Japan's smallest and least-visited main island. You have 88 Buddhist temples and splendid Matsuyama Castle to admire, can relax with forest rambles and hot-spring soaks, and also enjoy the seafood and festivals of lively port cities.

The circular route runs 1200kms around Shikoku and is best begun at Naruto, a two-hour drive via two bridges from Osaka airport. In autumn, you'll find hillsides splattered in glorious colour.

Japan's train system is fantastic but won't get you into country corners. Road conditions are excellent, drivers courteous and signs Romanised. Sat-navs in rental cars have an English-language option. See japan.travel

HIGHWAY 1, CANADA

Photo: iStock

You get the best of two worlds here: the vertical majesty of the Rocky Mountains with its turquoise lakes, glaciers and passing elk, and the horizontal exhilaration of the prairies, where you'll come across canyons, old forts and fur-trading towns, dinosaur fossils and kitsch roadside attractions such as the world's tallest tepee and largest Coke can.

Highway 1 runs from Victoria to Winnipeg, but starts in Vancouver (2300kms). If you're feeling frisky, it's part of the Trans-Canada Highway that continues east another 5176kms to the Atlantic Ocean.

Canada is one of the world's top road-trip destinations, and its highways well organised. Long distances are meditative and the big, often empty landscapes soul stirring. See canada.travel

ALPINE ROAD, GERMANY

Photo: iStock

This tourist route along Germany's southern border isn't just scenic (think pavlova peaks and gleaming blue lakes) but winds through the most traditional part of Bavaria, where onion-domed churches pop, timbered houses cascade flowers, and lederhosen and drindls aren't uncommon. Towns are absurdly pretty, abbeys erupt in baroque beauty, and Ludwig II's castles add fairy-tale elements.

The 465km Alpine Road runs between Königssee and Lindau, with Salzburg or Zurich the best access points, though Munich isn't that far either.

Road tripping is no problem in Germany, with driving on the right. You won't find any fabled autobahns on this route, but with mountains, beer gardens and bakeries at every turn you'll want to pootle along. See deutsche-alpenstrasse.de

STUART HIGHWAY, AUSTRALIA

The famous Stuart Highway passing through the MacDonell Ranges in the Northern Territories. Taken from a helicopter. credit: istock one time use for Traveller only bucket list best road tripsÂ brian johnston Photo: iStock

You'll be coated in orange dust, hot, thirsty, sun-blinded and dulled by monotony, but then you come across wonders from termite mounds to cracked gorges, rock art to fiery sunsets and stunning stars. This is the ultimate outback drive north-south right across the continent and into the ancient Aboriginal heartland. It's a ripper.

The highway (marketed as the Explorer's Way) runs 2720km from Darwin to Port Augusta, from which it's another 310kms to Adelaide. It's sealed all the way. Consider detours to Kakadu and the Ikara-Flinders Ranges national parks.

Australia is an epic destination for road trips, but this is one of very few true outback routes that can be done without a 4WD vehicle.

See northernterritory.com, southaustralia.com

SOUTHERN HIGHWAY, CHILE

Photo: Alexis Gonzalez/iStock

If you ever get into heaven it's going to look like this, though hopefully warmer. This route snakes through the sumptuous mountains and whispering forests of Patagonia, skirting fjords and lakes, and sometimes literally splashed by waterfalls. Take your time: you'll be out of your car to hike, river raft, kayak, wallow in hot springs, glacier gaze and bird watch – you'll see flamingos and condors.

The Carretera Austral or Route 7 runs 1240kms between Puerto Montt, the bustling tourist centre of Chile's Lake District, and tiddly Villa O'Higgins deep in the wilderness. It requires several relaxing car ferry crossings, and some sections are gravel.

The Chilean road system is well developed and reliable and motorists relatively considerate. See chile.travel

