CHECK-IN

After climbing through the snowy alps of Hokkaido in northern Japan, our shuttle bus arrives at the opened-in-December Club Med Kiroro Peak to find the party has already started. Music is pumping and the welcoming guard of honour that greets us quickly evolves into an impromptu dance party. I'm given a bracelet room key and escorted to my room, where my luggage is waiting.

THE LOOK

With three Club Med Resorts already in Hokkaido (and a fourth on the way in late 2023), Club Med Kiroro Peak stakes its claim as the artsy sibling with its majestic red deer sculpture in the foyer, blue paint-splashed bar, and geometric carpet honouring the region's fishing past. The resort is spread out over five floors with the gym, onsen and games room taking up the eastern wing, while the lofty light-filled central "village" is home to the theatre, dining rooms, bar and lounge – a place to curl up with a mulled wine by day and let down your hair by night.

THE ROOM

I'm snowed in, but don't send help. Snow is piled high against the window of my Superior Room, limiting my view, but the soft pendant lights and backlit bedhead create such a cosy ambience I'm not sure I want to leave my winter den. The red and blue colour palette featured throughout the village are also on show here and a mural spelling "dream" in Japanese characters is painted over the bed. The room is kitted out with all the essential amenities, including air-conditioning, blackout blinds and TV. I have a bathroom with a bath shower and a separate basin outside the bathroom. The room accommodates two guests, however storage space is limited and I easily fill most of it on my own. Guests looking for a more traditional experience can book Superior Rooms featuring tatami mats and low beds.

OUT + ABOUT

As a ski-in ski-out resort, the star attraction is Mount Kiroro itself. My ski locker is already filled with my hire gear when I arrive so all I need to do is walk out the door and onto a chairlift. Being close to Hokkaido's western coast means the mountain receives some of the highest snowfall in Japan and the slopes are powder soft, ideal for beginners and experts. Lessons are included in the accommodation package. Elsewhere, the resort offers snowshoeing, yoga classes, massages and spa treatments, and excursions to nearby coastal towns Otaru and Yoichi. In summer, you can try mountain biking, hiking and mini-golf.

FOOD + DRINK

The all-inclusive package means guests have access to the resort's two buffet-style dining rooms. Misaki serves Western-style dishes ranging from burgers to crepes, while Shakotan specialises in Japanese fare including ramen, teriyaki and katsu curry. It doesn't matter which room you sit in as you can fill up your plate at either buffet. A broad range of included drinks are served at the Main Bar, with the option to buy additional premium beverages.

THE ESSENTIALS

Club Med Kiroro Peak, 650 Tokiwa, Akaigawa, Yoichi District, Hokkaido 046-0571, Japan.

Ph +81 0088217008, clubmed.com.au. Twin-share suites from $3689 for seven nights, with flight and transfer packages available.

Club Med has an early-bird sale available until May 31, 2023. Twin-share suites from $2586 an adult (save $1099) or $9314 for a family (save $3956). Prices based on a seven-night stay from April 9, 2024.

THE VERDICT

Unbeatable access to Mount Kiroro makes this resort a dream for snow-lovers, while a range of activities cater to those who aren't as confident on ski or snowboard. The resort is smaller compared to Club Med's other properties in Hokkaido, but the cosy atmosphere and exceedingly friendly staff make it a far more intimate experience.

OUR RATING OUT OF FIVE

Four stars

HIGHLIGHT

Nothing beats the satisfaction of being the first person to break powder on a freshly groomed run in the morning.

LOWLIGHT

For a new property specifically built for Club Med, the oversight when it comes to storage and space means couples and families will feel the squeeze.

Justin Meneguzzi travelled as a guest of Club Med.