Comfort and convenience at Hiroshima's best-located hotel

CHECK IN

My first feeling when seeing the Hiroshima outpost of this household name brand is one of relief when I realise that it's attached to the JR Hiroshima Station and it's barely a two minute walk door to door - no lugging my rapidly expanding wheelie suitcase down subway stairs. The hotel is busy, but check in is fast and professional, and I'm inside my 13th floor room in a flash.

THE LOOK

Photo: Sheraton Hiroshima

The Sheraton's common areas have had a facelift during COVID, so there's a fresh new look with plenty of seating and accompanying USB ports, a snazzy bar and a popular restaurant which is filled with people in the afternoon tea during my stay enjoying strawberry desserts, a seasonal favourite among the Japanese. There's also a gym with plastic sheets between each station to prevent the spread of COVID; a large pool, hot tub and a spa. Here in Hiroshima, COVID rules are closely adhered to including the wearing of masks, so the hotel has gone the extra mile in preventing its spread.

THE ROOM

Photo: Sheraton Hiroshima

At Sheraton, you know you're going to get exactly what 's in the box, and my Deluxe Guest room does not disappoint. Spacious and comfortable, it comes with a king-sized bed, desk and coffee table, large drawers and a wardrobe to stow luggage away, a marble bathroom with plenty of toiletries provided plus separate Toto toilet and shower with a bathtub. There's also highspeed wifi, huge widescreen TV, daily cleaning and some extra USB ports. What I didn't expect was sweeping views of Hiroshima. As with the lobby lounge and restaurant, the rooms are set for a refurb in the coming years, which includes the hotel's four suites and a club lounge, open 24 hours.

FOOD & DRINK

Photo: Sheraton Hiroshima

Breakfast in the refurbed restaurant was buffet-style and dishes changed daily, including anything from a rich tomato pasta dish to a few local specialties such as an omelette with oysters, Hiroshima pickled vegetables and other assorted plates to please Western, local and Chinese palettes. Something you don't see every day is the attention paid to COVID prevention - and in this instance included a plastic glove dispenser which dispensed the gloves hands-free - you were required to do this before handling any tongs on the buffet. If you're looking for lunch and dinner, there's also Miyabi-Tei, a huge teppanyaki restaurant and bar that has a happy hour between 5-7pm.

OUT & ABOUT

There is no greater base than right by this city's central station. Not only is it jam-packed with options for eating and drinking, but you've also got buses, trams and the subway at your doorstep for getting around the city. Make it twice as easy by adding a Suica card to your iPhone wallet and top up to travel on any of the city's local transport. Hiroshima Peace Park is around 20 minutes away by tram; and by train, you can easily day-trip to Miyajima Island. If time is short, both sights are achievable in one day, including the Hiroshima Memorial Museum, and you can be back in the city in time for dinner to sample one of Hiroshima's famous okonomiyaki.

THE VERDICT

Photo: Sheraton Hiroshima

Creature comforts and convenience make this hotel an excellent choice.

ESSENTIALS

Rooms from 20,710 yen per night; 12-1 Wakakusa-cho, Higashi-ku, Hiroshima City 732-0053 Japan; Marriott.com

OUR RATING OUT OF FIVE

4

HIGHLIGHT

Photo: Sheraton Hiroshima

Location, location, location.

LOWLIGHT

It would have been great to be able to cast shows from my own device to the huge television - hopefully this will be thought of during the forthcoming refurbishment.

The writer stayed courtesy of Marriott