Ski-maker Alex Herbert was raised in Surry Hills, Sydney and now lives in Lyttelton, which is the port of Christchurch. After seven years of back-to-back winters doing ski seasons in Australia, Europe and Canada, he came to New Zealand to do a season, and never left. That was 25 years ago. He started Kingswood Skis in Lyttelton in 2002 and now lives above the ski factory. See kingswoodskis.com, christchurchnz.com

SEE

Drive over Evans Pass into the port town of Lyttelton for stunning views of the harbour, then park up in the very walkable town where there is plenty to eat, drink, do and see. Stroll up into the hills or down to the water and be sure to check out quirky shops like Dead Video movie rental and vintage store and Spooky Boogie cafe. There's often live music or theatre or exhibitions on in Lyttelton. In the city, check out the incredible street art that has taken root since the earthquakes exposed so many blank walls. See deadvideo.co.nz, facebook.com/spookyboogies

DO

The best places to get active in Christchurch are the sea and the hills. The Port Hills are right on the edge of the city and have loads of walking and mountain biking trails. In winter, the Southern Alps ski fields are an easy drive from the city. If you're here when there's snow on the Alps, challenge yourself to surf and ski in the same day – there aren't many places in the world where you can pull that off.

Link In the city, check out the incredible street art that has taken root since the earthquakes exposed so many blank walls. Photo: Supplied

EAT

My absolute favourite place to eat is AFG, an Afghan Restaurant on Lincoln Road. There's no menu and no set hours so you can either try your luck or check the Facebook page called "Is AFG open?" Because there's no menu, you just sit down and get what you're given, but it's guaranteed to be cheap and delicious. If you're more of a planner, Riverside Market is a great option too, with so much to choose from. My favourite is a lamb kebab from Dimitri's, which has been a Christchurch institution for decades. See facebook.com/AfgRestaurant/, riverside.nz, dimitris.co.nz

DRINK

In the city, my favourite bar is the Dark Room on St Asaph Street. It's a tiny venue on the outskirts of the city that always has good, alternative music, and for about $5 you can see a local Christchurch band. It has a great whisky selection, but I would usually start with a local tap beer. Our local in Lyttelton is Civil & Naval – the drinks and food are excellent and the locals parked up out the back are always up for a chat. See darkroom.bar, civilandnaval.co.nz

AVOID

The one place I try to avoid are the queues at Mt Hutt on a powder day. Instead, try one of the other seven ski fields that you can reach within a day trip of Christchurch, including some incredible not-for-profit club fields where you can meet the locals and learn the art of riding a rope tow. When in Aotearoa New Zealand, I'd advise you to respect Maori tikanga (traditional practices) and don't sit on tables, as this will raise eyebrows from all Kiwis.

THRIVE

Christchurch is built for active transport – walk instead of drive, or take advantage of the flat city and get around by bicycle. You can ride along the river from the city to sea and jump into the water afterwards (it's cold, but that's good for you, apparently). Te Puna Taimoana, the New Brighton hot pools, will warm you up afterwards – don't miss the beachfront glass sauna. See hepunataimoana.co.nz