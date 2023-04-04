For full functionality of this site it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser .

Visitors used to come to Hawaii for the beautiful beaches, not the food. Outside of the fancy resorts, there weren't many restaurants worth travelling for. That's all changed dramatically in the past 10-15 years, with the culinary scene booming thanks to the pioneering efforts of local chefs and a thriving farm-to-table culture. The Hawaii Regional Cuisine movement was born from deliciously diverse multicultural influences (the best of Polynesia, the US, Asia and beyond) and access to the freshest local produce. Say cheers with a sunset cocktail at these world-class restaurants where a warm aloha welcome awaits.

House Without a Key

Sunset Mai Tais, hula dancers and ukulele melodies

House Without a Key is a beloved beachfront venue for live music and bar bites at the ritzy Halekulani hotel. Reserve an outdoor table at 5.30pm, when former Miss Hawaii winners elegantly perform traditional dances to the sweet sounds of Hawaiian music as the sun goes down. Feast your eyes on knockout views of Diamond Head and Waikiki Beach, as good as the delicious fresh ahi sashimi, crab-shrimp cake and brick oven flatbreads on the menu.

2199 Kalia Road, Honolulu. Phone: +1 808 923 2311. See halekulani.com

Steak Shack

Inexpensive takeaway steak and chicken plates on the beach

Dining in Hawaii can be a wallet-buster, as cheap eats - other than McDonald's and convenience store sandwiches - are hard to come by. No surprise then to see a constant long line of hungry locals and tourists at the beachfront Steak Shack kiosk, located on Waikiki Beach, just to the west of Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. Delicious, satisfying grilled steak and chicken plates come with two scoops of rice and organic greens, from $US10.35.

104/ 2161 Kalia Road, Honolulu. Phone: +1 808 861 9966. See steakshackhawaii.com

The Pig and the Lady

Excellent pho and other Vietnamese dishes in Chinatown

It's worth taking an Uber from Waikiki to Chinatown for what many say is the most exciting restaurant in Honolulu. Owned and operated by a Vietnamese-American family, The Pig and the Lady's menu zings with fresh Asian flavours.

At lunchtime it's all about the specialty pho and hearty banh mi baguettes stuffed with slow-roasted beef brisket, roasted portobello mushroom or lemon chicken. In the evening, things are taken up a notch with king salmon crudo, Kurobuta pork chop and French onion short ribs. There could be riots if the fried chicken wings are ever taken off the menu.

83 North King Street, Honolulu. Phone: +1 808 585 8255. See thepigandthelady.com

Paia Fish Market

Just-caught seafood in a fun and informal setting

You won't get the side-eye if you arrive in thongs and a wet cozzie at Paia Fish Market. They're used to surfers and swimmers coming in straight from the beach, hungry and dripping. Simply line up to take your pick of the day's local catch, listed on a chalkboard (once it's gone, it's gone, crossed out in white chalk). Depending on what the fishermen have hauled in, the list might include mahi mahi, ono, snapper, salmon and ahi. Enjoy the fresh fish charbroiled on a burger, sautéed in garlic butter, on a soft taco or in creamy seafood pasta. First opened in Maui in 1989, there are now five locations, including one under the Laylow Hotel in Waikiki.

2299 Kuhio Avenue, Honolulu. Phone: +1 808 200 0200. See paiafishmarket.com

Morimoto Asia Waikiki

Iron Chef Morimoto's flagship Hawaii restaurant

Yes, chef! The place to go for delicious pan-Asian favourites including garlic prawns, pork gyoza, pad Thai and spicy tuna crispy rice. As you might expect from an Iron Chef, there are also surprises - an excellent duck Caesar salad, tuna pizza, kung pao cauliflower - to keep things interesting. The cocktail list also offers some unexpected twists, like duck fat-washed whisky, plus an impressive list of shochu, sake and Japanese beer. Located inside the luxe Alohilani Resort, chef Morimoto's footprint includes Momosan, a more casual spot on the ground floor serving tasty ramen, bao buns and sushi rolls.

2490 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu. Phone: +1 808 922 0022. See morimotoasiawaikiki.com

Duke's Waikiki

Classic beachside bar/ restaurant for all-day dining and sunset drinks

So you've just landed in Honolulu, you don't have a dinner reservation and you want to dive straight into the lei-wearing, aloha-greeting good times. Where to go? Duke's at Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort is always a solid choice, but especially so on Sunday afternoons when musicians jam at the Barefoot Bar and locals gather for a sunset sesh. Comfort food classics like pulled pork sandwiches, panko-crusted calamari and fish tacos pair well with ice-cold tap beers and tropical cocktails. The fairly priced breakfast and lunch buffet is a good option to satisfy big appetites, or to soothe morning-after woes.

2335 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu. Phone: +1 808 922 2268. See dukeswaikiki.com

Roy's Hawaii Kai

Neighbourhood family restaurant by Hawaii's most famous chef

Roy Yamaguchi's lifelong passion for Hawaiian fusion cuisine began when the Tokyo-born chef was a kid, visiting his grandparents' tavern in Maui. It must have made a big impression on little Roy, because today his popular restaurants - many named Roy's - are found in prime Hawaiian locations and further afield.

At the always-busy original in Hawaii Kai (about a 30-minute drive from Waikiki Beach), guests have enjoyed gorgeous views of Maunalua Bay for more than 25 years. Happy hour is a good time to visit for generous drink specials and pupus (small plates) like baby back pork ribs, fried brussels sprouts with balsamic, and pork belly with sambal.

6600 Kalanianaole Highway, Honolulu. Phone: +1 808 396 7697. See royyamaguchi.com

Merriman's

Modern Hawaiian gastropub by acclaimed local chef

Award-winning chef Peter Merriman knows how to satisfy the hungry masses. At Merriman's, his Hawaiian gastropub at Ward Village (one block from Ala Moana Center), family-friendly dishes include Kalua Pig quesadilla, fish tacos and chicken-avocado salad. Equally good for groups, solo diners or couples, there are also Merriman's locations in Maui, Kauai and the Big Island.

Happy hour is the time to taste your way around the menu (plates typically range from US$6-10), while enjoying US$2 off alcoholic bevvies. The famous Mai Tais with passionfruit foam are not to be missed.

1108 Auahi Street, Honolulu. Phone: +1 808 215 0022. See merrimanshawaii.com

Mariposa

Hidden gem at Ala Moana Center for high tea and New American eats

This ain't your grandma's department store restaurant. Located inside Neiman Marcus at Ala Moana Center, Mariposa is much more than a pitstop for refuelling between sales; it's a popular dining destination for New American nosh, where advance reservations are recommended. On the back wall, an enormous mural of hula dancers on the beach sets the decor tone, while slow-twirling ceiling fans create a soft breeze and relaxed ambience.

A new Sunset Lounge menu - lobster rolls, arancini, specialty cocktails - is the perfect way to wind down after retail therapy.

Inside Neiman Marcus Honolulu, 1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu. Phone: +1 808 951 3420. See www.neimanmarcushawaii.com

Alaia

North Shore standout worth a daytrip for farm-fresh dishes

Recently unveiled after major renovations, Turtle Bay Resort has a new glow and a new direction at flagship restaurant, Alaia. Executive Chef Lyle Kaku is championing the local food movement to new heights, sourcing much of the produce from on-property Kuilima Farm. That includes fresh-harvested corn, the hero of a creamy corn pudding served with perfectly roasted chicken, and a light and bright trio of beets in zingy citrus dressing.

If you're staying at the gorgeous resort on Oahu's North Shore, we recommend eating your way through the entire menu over several days. If you've headed up from Waikiki on a daytrip, you have some tough choices to make.

Turtle Bay Resort, 57-091 Kamehameha Highway, Kahuku. Phone: +1 808 293 6020. See turtlebayresort.com

Mama's Fish House

Wildly popular seafood-focused Maui restaurant with Polynesian vibes

Hot tip: book this restaurant before you book flights to Maui. Reservations are snapped up three-to-six months in advance, so popular is Mama's fresh seafood. The menu changes daily, featuring the best of what has been caught that morning, each piece of fish arriving with a little note to tell you which fisherman caught it and where. There are delicious options for carnivores (short ribs, steak), but the real star is the sea's bounty. This is elevated dining, Hawaii-style, with the price tag to match.

799 Poho Place, Paia, Maui. Phone: +1 808 579 8488. See mamasfishhouse.com

Beach House Restaurant

Epic ocean views and fine dining in Kauai

Say you wanted to organise a spectacular Hawaii destination wedding or milestone birthday celebration. Palm trees, ocean breezes, island paradise vibes. On the green isle of Kauai, we know just the place. Beach House has won dozens of awards, beloved for its ocean-facing location, Pacific Rim menu and outstanding service. Ingredients are sourced from local farms and fishermen where possible, ending up on diner's plates in fresh lobster fettuccine, macadamia nut butter-sautéed fish and more. The cocktails are excellent, with an emphasis on tropical flavours like guava, mango and lilikoi.

5022 Lawai Road, Koloa, Kauai. Phone: +1 808 742 1424. See the-beach-house.com