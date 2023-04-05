Hidden gems of South-East Asia: Nine resorts that visitors overlook

For full functionality of this site it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser .

Some people like to play it safe. They want the resort run by a big-name brand, where you know in advance exactly what you will be getting. Some of us, however, enjoy a sense of discovery. If that sounds like you, try one of these resorts on for size. Some are in emerging destinations, others are in less-visited corners of popular holiday hotspots. Some are luxe, others are more affordable. What they have in common: an experience you won't find elsewhere.

Gayana Marine Resort, Borneo, Malaysia

Borneo is better known for its jungles than its beaches but places like Gayana Resort are helping shift that balance. Sitting in the sweet spot where eco-awareness meets luxury, Gayana Resort overlooks a crescent-shaped bay on Gaya Island off the coast of Sabah. There are plenty of creature comforts available in the expansive overwater villas but for many guests the real draw is what is happening in the tropical waters that wash the resort. The on-site Marine Ecology Research Centre helps preserve endangered species such as giant clams; guests can even help out with coral propagation. echoresorts.com

Zannier Hotel Bãi San Hô, Vietnam

Tucked away on a quiet peninsula on Vietnam's south-central coast, the secluded Zannier Hotel Bãi San Hô is set on a magnificent sweep of powder-white sand. The sustainability-focused resort used local materials to build its pool villas – set on the beach, in the jungle or overlooking the rice paddies – with designs inspired by local tribal traditions. Activities range from water sports including snorkelling and wakeboarding to rice harvesting and village visits. Other highlights include sunrise hilltop breakfasts and private rice paddy dinners. zannierhotels.com

Misool Eco Resort, Indonesia

Tropical resorts don't get much more remote than Misool Eco Resort. Set on its own island hidden away in an uninhabited archipelago, it's a four-hour boat trip to the nearest city. Yet the location has been well-chosen: Misool Eco Resort is surrounded by the reefs of Raja Ampat, offering magnificent snorkelling and diving, and the island's private marine reserve means you are not sharing the water with other divers. Misool's core market is divers but with inviting overwater bungalows, tranquil beaches and excellent food, you can have a great time here without strapping on a tank. The resort's charity arm is active in everything from community empowerment to protecting marine life. misool.info

Treehouse Villas Koh Yao, Thailand

You don't have to look far to find a more laidback alternative to Phuket. The island of Koh Yao Noi is just 45 minutes away by speedboat and has just a smattering of resorts, including the romantic Treehouse Villas Koh Yao. Your villa, accessed by rope bridge and nestled among the treetops, has an upstairs bedroom and a downstairs relaxation area, complete with plunge pool. There is a spa with its own steam cave and forest sala for massages, and the restaurant harvests its ingredients from the resort's organic garden. treehouse-villas.com

El Nido Pangalusian Island Resort, Philippines

The islands of Palawan are known for having some of the loveliest beaches in the Philippines and at El Nido Pangalusian Island Resort, you don't have to share them with outsiders. Guests can choose between four types of villas – stilted canopy villas, beach villas, pool villas and the secluded Kalaw villas at the far end of the island – and enjoy a range of included excursions, from guided snorkelling to an island-hopping tour. Turn up the indulgence with a spa treatment or with a private dinner by the ocean. elnidoresorts.com

Bon Ton Resort, Langkawi, Malaysia

On an island blessed with plenty of beachfront resorts, the fact that Bon Ton Resort is a 20-minute walk from the beach might appear to be something of a handicap. But no other resort on the island can match what this place offers: an enchanting collection of eight traditional attap-styled wooden villas decked out with four-poster beds and wooden bathtubs. This compact resort has limited facilities – there is a small pool, a sunset deck and an excellent fusion restaurant – but there is a lovely communal vibe and animal lovers will enjoy getting to know the resident cats and dogs (the resort helps support a local animal shelter). bontonresort.com

Wa Ale, Myanmar

When you want to get away from it all – and we mean far away - Wa Ale fits the bill. Set in the Mergui archipelago, a three-hour boat ride from the mainland of Myanmar, this eco-chic retreat is less about high thread-count sheets, more about the thrill of sleeping in a safari tent metres away from where turtles nest. The solar-powered resort keeps its footprint as small as possible – no trees were cut down during construction – and nature lovers will enjoy the thrill of hiking through forests and snorkelling over reefs that few people have ever accessed. waaleresort.com

Istana Ombak Eco Resort, Java, Indonesia

The main clientele at this Java resort east of Yogyakarta is surfers but even if you aren't into catching waves, this family-run resort is a great place to get away from it all. The lodgings are simple but comfortable, staff are super-friendly and activities on offer include yoga, canoeing, and visits to nearby caves and markets. Alternatively, you can just chill out by the pool and enjoy the laidback vibe. (no website, Insta istanaonbak_eco_resort)

Cape Fahn Private Island, Koh Samui

You couldn't exactly call it far-flung. In fact, this private island is just a three-minute boat ride from Koh Samui's Choeng Mon Beach – you can even wade across at low tide. Once you are cocooned in one of its luxe pool villas, however, you feel that the real world has drifted away. The well-trained team can arrange everything from luxury picnics and movie nights by the pool to Thai dance classes and the resort's superb seafood restaurant, Long Dtai, is overseen by Michelin-starred chef David Thompson. capefahnhotel.com

Loloata Island Resort, Papua New Guinea

Port Moresby is not the first place that springs to mind when you're planning a tropical getaway but Loloata Island Resort, 16km offshore of Moresby, is a surprisingly upscale hideaway. Choose between waterfront suites and over-water villas, go snorkelling or diving - there are more than two dozen dive sites nearby - go birdwatching or just relax on the beach. If you want a soft landing after a trekking holiday, or have come to PNG for work, a stay here makes a great add-on. loloataislandresort.com