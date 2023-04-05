For full functionality of this site it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser .

It's time to hit the road for a beach holiday. While it's true you can get by with the bare necessities – hat, swimmers, sunscreen – clever packing will elevate your beach holiday. You can thank us later.

Beach bag + waterproof tech bag

A beach bag, preferably a waterproof one with pockets to store your valuables is a must. Alternatively pack a waterproof tech bag to protect devices. Reusable plastic bags are also handy for everything from wet swimmers to shopping.

Sun protection

Pack a couple of different types of hats; a wide brimmed hat (straw is a good option) and a baseball cap made of quick dry material for exercising. Sunscreen's a no brainer (look for reef safe brands). A long sleeve rashie not only offers brilliant sun protection but saves you having to apply (and reapply) as much sunblock.

Two swimsuits

It goes without saying you'll live in your swimmers so be sure and pack two pairs so you can wear one while the other is drying.

Sarong/Turkish towel

A kaftan to protect yourself from the sun and to waft from sand to sundowners is a must pack item. Likewise a sarong or Turkish towel in a lightweight material that dries easily.

Picnic rug

A picnic blanket is always useful. Look for a water and sand proof type that's machine washable like those from Saltwater Picnic Co.

Thongs/sandals/joggers

Protecting your feet from dashes across hot sand, bindies and walking over shells and rocky shorelines, thongs are also invaluable when it comes to public amenities (saving you from tinea). Also pack sandals (some restaurants, clubs and bars prohibit thongs and singlets) along with joggers for beach runs and strolls.

Cabana/sun umbrella

Despite complaints they take up too much room and restrict movement on the beach a cabana maximises sun safety and allows you to spend more time on the sand. If your boot doesn't have capacity think about a sun umbrella.

Insect repellent/antihistamine cream/Aqua ear/Stingoes

We all know Australia has more than our fair share of pests so pack insect repellent and apply at dusk (prime mosquito time) or if flies are particularly bothersome. An antihistamine cream is good for itchy bites and tropical rash, Stingose soothes blue bottle stings and ant bites while Aquaear prevents swimmer's ear.

Advertisement

Snorkel, mask and fins

With great snorkelling all along the Australian coastline be sure and pack mask, snorkel and fins. A wetsuit can also come in handy depending on the time of year.

Dustpan brush + cash

Pack a dustpan brush (or old towel/bathmat) in the boot to brush sand off feet before jumping in the car. Also keep some cash or coins in the glove box for small markets, honesty stalls and donation tins.

Esky and water bottle

A small esky to keep drinks or snacks cool is an alfresco essential as is a reusable water bottle. You can even get fancy fully insulated, personalised picnic coolers with inbuilt bottle opener (beysis.com). Pro tip: freeze a bottle of water so as it melts it stays cool to drink.