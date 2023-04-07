Luxury resort offers unparalleled views near Bali hotspot

For full functionality of this site it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser .

Check in

You'll find Anantara at the end of a quiet one-way road that stretches down towards the sea, flanked by rice paddies and the odd cow. The grand stairs that greet you at the entrance are steep but rewarding as the high positioning of the resort's open-air lobby frames one of the Bukit Peninsula's most splendid views. On check-in we are blessed with a traditional tri-colour Tridatu yarn bracelet worn by the Hindu Balinese which endow the wearer with purity and longevity, before descending the stone staircase lined with planters to our villa below.

The Look

73 suites, pool villas and penthouses appear to cascade down the cliffs to the dramatic waves of Impossible Beach, which is spectacular from any time of day - but particularly at sunrise and sunset. All rooms have a view of the sea, but it is best from the resort's infinity pool at the base of the property, or on top - from Restaurant 360. With its position six floors above the lobby, the dining room has sweeping views of the coastline from Dreamland through to Padang Padang beach. The glass-encased Dewa Dewi wedding chapel offers the best view of the coast, appearing to hover right over the cliffs, alongside several larger villas with private pools set among tropical gardens studded with Balinese stone statues.

With design inspired by a Balinese rice barn, the beautiful spa is surrounded in tranquil water features and guests can design their treatments according to their preferences and needs from indigenous spices and local traditions.

The Room

I'm in an Ocean Front Suite, a cooling monochromatic, open-plan design with a very large corner lounge (large enough for sleeping) and king-sized bed. On check-in, there's a bowl of fresh tropical fruit, plus Bose speakers with bluetooth connection, minibar and a Nespresso machine. The marble bathroom extends alongside, with separate rainshower and outside, a whirlpool tub which you can use via a door in the bathroom. The balcony is large, with breathtaking views that are hard to tear yourself away from, particularly at sunset.

Food & Drink

There are three restaurants on site - Sono Teppanyaki, Botol Biru Bar and Grill, and 360 Rooftop, the latter which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Indonesian food was especially great, and at breakfast, served from a faux food cart, it included Balinese chicken and pork sausages, satisfying sambals, chicken roulade, tempeh with peanut sauce, as well as the usual egg and noodle stations, pastries and fresh fruit.At dinner, the Balinese roasted baby spring chicken with local spices and excellent tuna gohu with kaffir lime (like a Balinese larb) were standouts.

Poolside restaurant The Grill is a great place for lunch given its proximity to the sea serving barbeque seafood lunches as well as regular poolside fare, and the bar has a very happy hour extending 11am - 4pm with a lovely take on Italian favourite, the Anantara spritz. Under The Grill a surf-themed bar with pool table and memorabilia to Uluwatu's revered past-time includes fascinating images of the area before tourists arrived, also serving local craft Bremen beer on tap.

Out & About

The hotel offers transfers to Padang Padang Beach, but it's a leisurely stroll along Impossible Beach from the resort (there is also a lift, but it was closed for repair at time of visit). While Impossible is better known for possessing one of the island's most renown surf breaks, Padang featured as a romantic setting in the movie Eat, Pray, Love. The two beaches are no more than 20 minutes walk through tide pools and huge rocks which end at the cliffs of Padang which is serviced by a couple of warungs, a pleasant place to while away a few hours watching surfers on one of Bali's toughest breaks.

Outside the beach, a ten minute stroll behind the resort will take you to the plentiful shops, bars and restaurants that line Jalan Labuansait, and it's a ten minute drive via complimentary shuttle to Uluwatu's famous temple.

The Verdict

Unparalleled views, space and luxury at reasonable prices all within easy reach of Uluwatu's rapidly growing restaurant and bar scene.

Our Rating out of Five

Four

The Essentials

Jl. Pemutih – Labuan Sait, Uluwatu, Bali; anantara.com/en/uluwatu-bali; from $553 per night.

Highlight

The view is the undisputable highlight of any stay here, but the spa treatment deserves an honourable mention.

Lowlight

I was a victim of the burglaries regularly conducted by the macaque monkeys who made their way into the villa after I left the door open and raided the entire contents of the minibar during a covert operation, devouring them on our balcony, in a blatant display of self-satisfaction. They were not so lucky the following morning (but i suspect they know where the new guests are staying and take advantage of their naivety).