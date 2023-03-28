For full functionality of this site it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser .

Elegant villas, superb spa treatments, Michelin-starred restaurants and, naturally, butler service: when it is time to indulge, try one of these five-star getaways.

Nihi Sumba, Indonesia

Forget those "the new Bali" labels. Sumba, an hour's flight from Bali, has a completely different feel, with just a handful of resorts scattered across an island double the size of Bali. Nihi Sumba started life as a simple surfers' hideaway but has evolved into one of the most acclaimed tropical resorts around. The joy of unwinding in your castaway-chic villa is hard to beat but if you want to stay active, the choices range from surfing to horseriding along the beach, to chocolate making. Two don't-miss experiences: an omakase meal in the outstanding Kaboku Japanese restaurant, and the spa safari – an early morning hike to the clifftop spa on the other side of the island followed by several hours of pure pampering. nihi.com

The Datai Langkawi, Malaysia

This Langkawi resort is still considered the island's signature property, pretty good going for a place celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023. Although a recent renovation gave the resort a refresh, the essence of the experience is just as Australian architect Kerry Hill planned it. By tucking the villas into the rainforest he has not only preserved the pristine beach, but ensured guests enjoy a two-for-one experience: ocean-front fun teamed with an authentic jungle vibe. (Remember to lock your door so the cheeky macaques don't get in.) Don't dedicate all your time to the golf course or the spa; a visit to the resort's Nature Centre, where you can dive deep into local ecology, is highly recommended. thedatai.com

Alila Villas Uluwatu, Bali

Even if you are not into social media, it is hard to resist snapping selfies during a stay at Alila Villas Uluwatu. Designed by Singapore's ground-breaking WOHA architects, this clifftop resort offers one photogenic moment after another, from the pared-back chic of the stone and recycled-wood villas to the eye-catching infinity pool. Luxury is only part of the story here, however. Alila has strong sustainability credentials, with a zero-waste operating policy and buildings designed for maximum efficiency. (Those dramatic lava rocks don't just look good, but also provide solid insulation.) alilahotels.com

Song Saa Private Island, Cambodia

Sitting in the remote Koh Rong archipelago, this pioneering resort ticks all the boxes. The villas, which come in beach, jungle or overwater settings, feature muslin-draped four-poster beds and upcycled furnishings (the driftwood stools are particularly lovely), and there are all sorts of activities to get you enjoying the idyllic setting, from snorkelling sessions to kayaking trips through the mangroves and even after-dark swims through bio-luminescent waters. The versatile kitchen team dishes up a mean pizza as well as Cambodian classics like fish curries and beef in Kampot pepper sauce. The cocktails are also outstanding. songsaa-privateisland.com

Trisara, Thailand

Everything is supersized at this expansive 16-hectare Phuket resort, from the 48-metre pool to the sumptuous 240-square metre villas. Each one is tucked away among the trees for maximum privacy but nonetheless blessed with panoramic views across the Andaman Sea. Kayaks, paddleboards and yoga classes are all available and buggies are on call for when you want to head to one of the resort's three restaurants. Don't miss the chance to dine at Pru, Phuket's only Michelin-starred restaurant, serving produce grown on Trisara's own farm. trisara.com

Six Senses Ninh Vanh Bay, Vietnam

If your idea of the perfect holiday involves plenty of spa action you will never go wrong with Six Senses, a brand known for their indulgent treatments and results-focused programs that run the gamut from detox to sleep alignment. What distinguishes their Ninh Vanh Bay property is the way that it dials up the romance, with a series of secluded thatched villas designed to enchant (some even have private pools built into boulders). Butlers tend to your every need and the fact that the resort is accessible only by boat adds to the sense that this is a very special place indeed. sixsenses.com

Rosewood Phuket, Thailand

Sitting in its own sheltered bay away from the hustle and bustle, Rosewood Phuket – the most expensive resort built in Thailand – is designed to be a self-contained haven. Families will love the superb kids' club, while those looking for serious spoiling will head straight for the world-class spa. Restaurants offer a range of dining experiences from the top-notch burgers and pizzas at The Shack to the beachfront Thai restaurant Ta Khai, built to resemble a miniature fishing village. Best of all, sustainability principles are woven into every aspect of this solar-powered resort, from rainwater harvesting to insulating roof gardens. rosewoodhotels.com

Amanpulo, Philippines

An hour's seaplane ride from Manila takes you to the picture-perfect island of Pamalican where Amanpulo sprawls out in all its glory. The generously-sized casitas have been positioned for maximum privacy, their design inspired by traditional Filipino dwellings. The larger villas come with private swimming pools, chefs and butlers. Guests are given an electric buggy to get around the island, from the tennis courts to the hilltop spa and yoga studio and the various restaurants (the sushi at Nama is made with fish flown in daily from Tokyo.) aman.com

Bawah Reserve, Indonesia

First thing to know about this pocket-sized resort with the Robinson Crusoe vibe, reached only by sea plane: your most convenient jumping-off point is from Singapore rather than anywhere in Indonesia. Second thing to know: with 13 beaches and three lagoons, a stay here is all about getting out on the water, from snorkelling to kayaking and sailing. The treetop restaurant is excellent, offering a wide range of food, and the spa is magnificent. Did we mention that a daily spa treatment is included in your rate? bawahreserve.com

One & Only Desaru Coast

There is a lot to love about One & Only Desaru Coast, from the low-slung architecture inspired by traditional Malay kampungs and the Riviera-style chic of Ember beach club to the stellar cocktails at the Dusky Monkey bar. Those who are feeling active can take lessons in the Malaysian martial art of silat melayu or head to the jungle in search of the rare white-handed gibbon, but if there is one thing that truly the lifts this resort above the competition it is the world-class treatments at the extraordinary Chenot Spa, a destination in its own right. oneandonlyresorts.com