Nine must-do highlights of Kangaroo Island

THE ONE ACCOMMODATION

Dotted along a 150-metre-high bluff on Kangaroo Island's north-west coast, Wander's collection of four eco-friendly WanderPods enjoy dramatic views of Snelling Beach and the island's rugged coastline. Each luxurious glass-fronted pod contains a spacious living area, a full kitchen and a separate bedroom with a stylish jet-black ensuite. Designed to have minimal impact on the environment, the pods use solar power and filtered rainwater and guests are encouraged to compost any organic waste. It's all about re-connecting with nature, so don't expect a TV; instead enjoy sunrise from your outdoor bath while kangaroos graze nearby. See wander.com.au

THE ONE INDIGENOUS EXPERIENCE

Kangaroo Island's Indigenous past is something of a mystery. Artefacts unearthed by archaeologists at Rocky River indicate that the island was occupied by First Nations people when it was still connected to the mainland about 16,000 years ago. However, when Captain Matthew Flinders landed in 1802, he found no evidence of human habitation. To learn more about this little-known chapter of the island's history, join a tour led by Ramindjeri elder Mark Koolmatrie, founder of Kool Tours, a 2022 South Australian Tourism Awards winner. See kooltours.com.au

THE ONE LUNCH

Imagine having lunch among the twisted branches of an enchanted fig tree. It sounds like something out of an Enid Blyton novel but Nick Hannaford has made this fairy tale a reality, carefully placing tables within the sprawling limbs of a giant fig tree that's been on his family's property for more than 120 years. After being welcomed with a cocktail and a selection of canapes, guests enter a magical twilight world of candles and fairy lights to enjoy a tantalising three-course lunch of regional produce and top-notch wines within the tree's dappled embrace. See gastronomodining.com.au

THE ONE AQUATIC ADVENTURE

Using a customised eight-metre-long Zodiac rib, RADKI runs environmental discovery and citizen science tours along the island's dramatic north-west coast. The region is home to a rare diversity of wildlife, from endangered Australian sea lions and long-nosed fur seals to large pods of bottlenose dolphins and peregrine falcons. RADKI holds a special permit that allows guests to swim with the resident dolphins and seals while snorkelling in the startlingly clear waters that lap the coastline's towering 550 million-year-old limestone cliffs. See radki.com.au

THE ONE DISTILLERY

Who knew Australia's oldest boutique gin distillery was on Kangaroo Island? Kangaroo Island Spirits produces a tempting range of tipples, from an award-winning dry gin infused with the island's native coastal daisy to a smooth sloe gin seasoned with local mulberries. Enjoy a drink in the delightful garden bar or sign up for a cocktail masterclass or a blend-your-own gin workshop among the stills in the stylish new "experience shed". See kangarooislandspirits.com.au

THE ONE DINNER

Not content with providing an unforgettable lunch experience, Gastronomo launched an equally alluring dinner event last year. Sensorium is a communal eight-course feast in a candlelit former shearing shed, where each course is a multi-sensory piece of theatre (think oysters smoked in a fish tank and dessert served to tunes from an old gramophone). Matched with a rotating selection of South Australian wines, it's one of those uniquely memorable culinary experiences that you'll be raving about for years. See gastronomodining.com.au

THE ONE TOUR

Few people know Kangaroo Island like Craig Wickham. The former wildlife ranger grew up on the island and since 1986 has been showing visitors the best of its wildlife, produce and landscapes through his tour company, Exceptional Kangaroo Island. Sign up for the popular one-day Island Life Tour and you'll see koalas, wallabies, sea lions and prodigious birdlife during guided walks through spectacular settings. Other tours highlight the island's best local produce, from olives to oysters, while multi-day itineraries provide even more in-depth exploration. See exceptionalkangarooisland.com

THE ONE WINERY

By applying traditional French wine-making techniques to grapes grown in Kangaroo Island's unique micro-climate, The Islander Estate Vineyards produces an intriguing range of drops, from an easy-drinking semillon sauvignon to the award-winning Cygnet shiraz. Despite losing almost 35 per cent of its vines during the devastating 2020 bushfires, the winery has recovered and is now experimenting with orange wines and whole bunch carbonic maceration. Drop into the cellar door near the airport for a tasting or book a private food and wine experience at your accommodation. See iev.com.au

THE ONE BEACH

Stokes Bay. Photo: Elliot Grafton/South Australian Tourism Commission

Picking the best of Kangaroo Island's plethora of stunning white-sand beaches is a bit like asking a New Yorker to name their favourite pizza joint. However, there is one stretch of sand that is particularly alluring, largely because it's hidden away behind a protective wall of rocks. To reach Stokes Bay, you'll need to follow a winding path that passes through a narrow cliff opening. On the other side is a pristine arc of sand with an inviting rock pool that's so idyllic, Tourism Australia named it Australia's best beach for 2023.

ONE MORE THING ...

Don't leave the island without trying some of its famed Ligurian honey. After Ligurian bees were brought here from Italy in the late 1800s, they've become the purest strain in the world. Couple that with the island's varied flora and you have a unique honey found nowhere else on the planet. For tastings and tours, visit the family-owned Kangaroo Island Ligurian Bee Co. See kangarooislandbeeco.com.au

