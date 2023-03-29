Nine short haul international trips you should take (that aren't Bali)

You don't have to fly far to escape to far-flung international destinations that are nothing like Australia. With the South Pacific right on our door-step (and other islands of Indonesia), exotic short haul holidays are only a few hours away.

Cook Islands

Airfares to the Cook Islands stayed high after their return from Covid-19 isolation, but from June Jetstar will fly direct from Sydney in five-and-a-half hours. The Cook Islands have remained off the radar of most mainstream Australians (barely 27 000 of us visit in a year), but these are the Pacific Islands we come to see. A chain of 15 tiny islands surrounded by two million square kilometres of ocean, even its capital, Rarotonga, is barely 69 square kilometres (drive around it in 40 minutes). But there's everything here from the South Pacific's best sunset bars to luxury hotels on lagoons and the sort of mountainous hinterland you'd only expect to see in Tahiti. Go a little further to discover one of the world's most iconic lagoons, in Aitutaki, or leave the modern world behind a few minutes' further flying time away in islands like Mangaia and Atiu, which receive fewer than a thousand visitors per year. cookislands.travel

Samoa

The Sua ocean trench, a famous swimming hole on Upolu island, Samoa. Photo: iStock

Surely it's just a matter of time till mainstream Australian travellers discover Samoa; till then it remains one of the South Pacific's best-kept secrets. The most traditional of all the islands of Polynesia, locals live in traditional villages with extended families, ruled by chiefs. It's so safe in Samoa that local houses are built without walls. Tourism is both sophisticated (you'll find some of the South Pacific's best luxury resorts on the beach) and gloriously simple (pay local families about $5 AUD to visit local hot-spots, like waterfalls and swimming holes). You'll find some of the best diving in the South Pacific, and year-round waves for intermediate to expert surfers (on reef breaks). Venture beyond Samoa's main island, Upolu, by ferry to Savaii, The Big Island, for a total escape into a budget-minded paradise, with a couple of luxury resorts too. Fly direct with Qantas, and with Virgin from March. samoa.travel

Vanuatu

Snorkelling along Tanna's untouched north coast in Vanuatu. Photo: Vanuatu Tourism

It's barely three-and-a-half hours flying time to Vanuatu (fly direct with Air Vanuatu or Virgin from Brisbane from March), yet these islands are as wild as those you'd find 24 hours from home. Visiting Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, barely scratches the surface of what Vanuatu offers. There's 83 islands in Vanuatu – some of the wildest on Earth, full of live volcanoes, 120 different languages, beaches with no-one on them, and locals living in the forests. You can choose to stay in a luxury resort in three of its most visited islands, but the options are endless. Even on its main island, Efate, it's easy to escape to barely-visited islands just an hour's drive, and a 15 minute boat ride, from Port Vila. Or fly 45 minutes north to Espiritu Santo where there's everything from luxury private island retreats to budget-friendly eco-villas on secluded beaches. Or fly to Tanna to visit the most accessible live volcano on Earth. vanuatu.travel

New Caledonia

Plage de Shini, New Caledonia. Photo: Stephane Ducandas

New Caledonia is only a two-and-a-half hour flight from Australia, but when you disembark at this French outpost in the South Pacific, you won't have a clue where you are. It's home to the world's longest continuous barrier reef, making it one of the best places on Earth for chartering a yacht, and for safe diving and snorkelling. Many travellers might know about Noumea – the country's vibrant and cosmopolitan capital, where you'll find the best French restaurants and Parisian boutiques in the Pacific – but that's just the start of what you'll find here. Take a short plane or boat journey to escape to islands few have heard of where local Kanak culture still rules the way of life. Cruise ships may have discovered the charms of New Caledonia's Loyalty Island group, but there's so much on these islands still to be discovered. newcaledonia.travel

The Solomon Islands

World Discoverer wreck in the waters of the Solomon Islands. Photo: Elie Vannier/PONANT

The Solomons are one of our closest neighbours – you can fly there direct in less than three hours – yet they're one of the South Pacific's least visited island groups. This is what the Pacific Islands used to look like – adventure tourists will love its world-class diving, the hundreds of WW2 shipwrecks and planes lying often in shallow water, its perfect, uncrowded waves and mixing with locals who still live traditional lifestyles. But luxury travellers can also stay in high-end eco-resorts, often on their own private islands, set beside some of the world's largest lagoons. Home to almost a thousand islands, the easiest option for travellers is to fly to the Western Province, an hour's flight from the capital, Honiara, where most of the country's tourism industry is centred. There's everything here from surf resorts to dive operators to home-stays and five-star private island retreats. visitsolomons.com.sb

Fiji

Photo: Elliot Grafton

Especially if you've been to Fiji before – don't forget: Fiji isn't one island, it's 333. Located just four hours direct flying time from the east coast, Fiji became Australia's number-one international destination as soon as our Covid-19 border closure ended. There's everything here, for every type of traveller – from high-end families to budget-conscious travellers. Most travellers won't leave Fiji's main island, Viti Levu, home to tourist hot-spots like the Coral Coast and Denarau Island. But go a little further afield by boat to the Mamanuca Islands, or to the 20 islands of the Yasawa Group, just beyond. Or take a small plane to Fiji's second largest island, Vanua Levu, and Taveuni to sample some of the Pacific's best diving and surfing amongst islands covered in native forest. More adventurous travellers might also consider the far-flung Lau Islands on cruises, or an eco-adventure in the Kadavu Group of Islands. fiji.travel

Papua New Guinea

The Bagana volcano in Papua New Guinea emits clouds of smoke. Photo: Georg Berg / Alamy

Regarded as the world's Last Frontier, the reputation of its capital, Port Moresby, has kept travellers at bay. But don't be put off; this is one of the world's most pristine destinations, and you can fly there direct from Brisbane, Cairns and Darwin. While the main island is an adventure seeker's dream - with live volcanoes and forests full of tribes still living an ancient lifestyle - it's easy to escape to stunning islands off PNG's east coast. Small-passenger cruise ships ply these waters for a few months per year while tour companies offer a variety of group itineraries. There's everything from luxury to budget resorts and lodges along PNG's east coast and on its off-shore islands. You won't find better visibility and a larger variety of marine species for diving, while surfers can access some of the least crowded waves on Earth, on surf charter boats or in surf camps. papuanewguinea.travel

New Zealand

Winter scene in the snow, Queenstown. Photo: Destination Queenstown

Who wouldn't want to be located right next door to New Zealand? One of the world's most idolised islands is only three hours away. The best thing about New Zealand compared to Australia is its size: you can practically visit the whole country in two weeks. From the Adrenalin Capital Of The World (Queenstown) in the south, to the City Of Sails (Auckland) in the north and beyond it to Northland, the country's winterless north full of sailing and swimming options, New Zealand is jam-packed with some of the planet's best scenery and some of the tallest mountains in the Southern Hemisphere. Its two islands (North and South) are completely different – offering travellers a diverse experience. Where its south island is largely dry and mountainous, its north island is largely covered with forest. Visit stunning wine regions, go skiing across both the north and south islands, and try unique, NZ-invented activities, like bungy-jumping and jet-boating. newzealand.com

Lombok, Indonesia

Photo: Supplied

It's the island right next to Bali (four hours by ferry or 20 minutes by plane) and it has everything Bali has, without the crowds. You can even fly there direct with Qantas. For 20 years, Lombok has threatened to become South-East Asia's hot new thing, but aside from tourist hot-spot, Senggigi, and backpacker's party Mecca, Gili Trawangan, it remains as peaceful as it ever was. First made famous for its surf offerings, its south coast is a magnet for hungry wave seekers from all over the globe. Adventurers can hike the country's second highest volcano, Gunung Rinjani, which dominates the landscape, and there's an island for every kind of traveller at the Gili Islands, an archipelago of three islands to Lombok's north that rank amongst Asia's prettiest. indonesia.travel