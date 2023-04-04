No contest: These are Thailand's 10 best resorts

For full functionality of this site it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser .

There is no contest, really. With its graceful welcome, its gorgeous islands and endless coastline, not to mention its flavour-packed cuisine. Thailand will always be one of our best-loved tropical escapes. These resorts are some of our favourite places to land.

The Slate, Phuket

Photo: Supplied

See Also Thailand travel guide

What sets The Slate apart from Phuket's many other family-friendly resorts isn't just the eye-catching steampunk-inflected design (by uber-designer Bill Bensley) or the lush landscaping that makes this centrally-located resort feel more like a far-flung oasis. Guests at The Slate also get to enjoy an enviable range of facilities including three pools, complimentary classes in yoga, Pilates and more, a cooking school and a spa. Its Black Ginger restaurant, set in three wooden houses in the middle of a torchlit pond, is a highlight. theslatephuket.com

Rayavadee, Krabi

Photo: Supplied

Some of Thailand's best resorts blend the beach vibe with a jungle ambience, but few do it as well as Rayavadee. Pavilions and villas are nestled in amongst the trees (keep an eye out for gambolling monkeys), while each of the three sandy beaches offers magnificent views across the area's dramatic limestone karsts. All three of the restaurants are excellent but the seaside Krua Phranang, with its mood lighting and soundtrack of waves murmuring against the shore, has to be one of Thailand's most romantic restaurants. rayavadee.com

Cape Kudu Hotel, Koh Yao Noi

Photo: Supplied

In parts of southern Thailand the resorts are lined up next to each other like rows of dominoes. Yao Noi is not one of those places. Floating in between Phuket and Krabi, this secluded island is home to just a small number of resorts and Cape Kudu is among the most memorable. Your transfer from the jetty to the hotel might be in a vintage Porsche cabriolet or a Vespa with a side car, and the resort also runs a nice range of excursions, including a sunset kayak to a hidden cove where you can toast the day with a glass of champagne. capekuduhotel.com

The Standard, Hua Hin

Photo: Supplied

If your perfect tropical getaway is less about cocooning and more about dialling up the fun, slide on in to The Standard. The Hua Hin outpost of this party-loving brand features zesty pops of colour throughout and quirky features include the spa's communal Mud Lounge. Standard rooms come equipped with a balcony looking into the courtyard, or you can upsize into one of the stand-alone villas. The resort's perch on the main beach puts it walking distance from the night markets and restaurant strip, but the real action happens around the expansive pool and the adjoining bar. standardhotels.com

Advertisement

Milky Bay Resort, Koh Pha Ngan

Photo: Supplied

There is more to the island of Koh Pha Ngan than full moon parties. This pretty island near Koh Samui has idyllic beaches and a lushly-forested interior, as well as a number of good dive sites. If you are looking for centrally-located lodgings on a budget, the beachfront Milky Bay Resort delivers great value for money, with a range of accommodations including bungalows and apartments. The resort has a pool, a quality restaurant and even a massage pavilion, and its friendly staff can help organise a range of excursions.

Pimalai Resort & Spa, Ko Lanta

Photo: Supplied

No, Pimalai Resort & Spa isn't the easiest place to get to, but if you have any doubts about whether the two-hour transfer from Krabi airport – including a breathtaking speedboat ride – is worth it, put them aside. Nestled into the jungle and fringed by a photogenic beach, Pimalai exceed expectations at every turn. The elegant villas are perfect for cocooning, the spa is set in a gorgeous garden, the restaurants are superb, but perhaps the most enjoyable thing to do in this resort is to simply be. As the afternoon gives way to evening, the fireflies start dancing and the frogs start their chorus, you will understand what we mean. pimalai.com

The Library, Koh Samui

Photo: Supplied

How do you feel about a blood-red pool? If you think there is something seriously wrong with the concept, skip this entry and move on to the next resort. If you think that sounds like a cool design concept, The Library may be for you. Perched on Samui's lively Chaweng beach, The Library's interiors are less polarising than that pool, with both rooms and villas taking a sleekly minimalist approach. There is, of course, an onsite library with more than a thousand volumes to choose from but if you want a massage, you will have to visit one of the neighbourhood spas. thelibrarysamui.com

Read our full review here.

Iniala Beach House Villas, Phuket

Photo: Supplied

Here's one for design fans with deep pockets. Some of the world's top designers have let their imaginations run free at this over-the-top retreat, where your villa – there are only four - may have a crystal dining room or a mother-of-pearl spa. (Did we mention that each villa has its own spa?) The food is as fabulous as the interiors, with the Esenzi restaurant helmed by Tim Butler, known for his Bangkok restaurants Eat Me and Bunker. inialathailand.com

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas, Hua Hin

Photo: Supplied

If you enjoy a resort with a Raffles vibe, the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas is calling your name. It is the latest incarnation of the century-old Railway Hotel, and delivers a period spin to a beachside holiday. The hotel's contemporary luxuries include no fewer than four swimming pools and a kids' club, but the signature touches have a distinct 1920s vibe. Settle in for an elegant afternoon tea experience, or kick off your evening in the vintage vibe of the Elephant Bar. centarahotelsresorts.com

Read our full review here.

Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa, Phuket

Photo: AndoShah+LightWorx

This all-suites resort, well away from the bustle of downtown Phuket, delivers so many wow moments that it's hard to know where to start. Perhaps with the pleasure of lying back on the loungers set not beside but into the spectacular infinity pool? Watching the sun set over the water from the privacy of your suite? Or simply following the walkways above the water garden that winds through the resort? And that's before we even mention the spa and its array of indulgent treatments. aleenta.com