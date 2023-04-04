NYC's best places to eat and drink

For full functionality of this site it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser .

Link Chef Bryce Shuman, previously known for inventive dishes at Eleven Madison Park, is embracing his love of live-fire cooking at Sweetbriar. Photo: Supplied

It's an impossible task to single out just 12 of the best NYC restaurants. In one of the most diverse and exciting culinary destinations of the world, there are more than 25,000 places to eat, with more opening every day. Most are good (or they don't last long), many are spectacular. What we can do is take a highly opinionated stance and steer you in the direction of a dozen spots we love. They're reliably delicious, memorable and so much fun. Go on, take a bite.

Gallow Green

Romantic rooftop for brunch and cocktails

Transforming seasonally from a lush garden oasis to a cosy winter hideaway (igloos and furry blankets have featured in previous years), the rooftop space at fictional McKittrick Hotel feels like an insider secret. Down below, the immersive theatre production Sleep No More takes over the multi-level 'hotel' set, while up high there are fairy lights and west-side views. Champagne Brunch is centred around a lavish buffet of suckling pig, French toast, omelette stations and much more. At the new Mimosa Bar, mix your own bespoke brunch cocktail or choose one from the mixologist's menu, including the signature Sleep No More. Live music and a tarot card reader add to the carnival atmosphere. The evening dinner menu offers yellowfin tuna crudo, moussaka, chicken paillard and seasonal specialties, like tacos in summer.

542 West 27th Street, New York. Phone: +1 212 904 1880. See mckittrickhotel.com

Balthazar

Ever-popular French brasserie

First opened 25 years ago, it's still near-impossible to get a primetime dinner reservation at Keith McNally's buzzy French-style brasserie, unless you book a month in advance. Why? The food is consistently terrific, from the signature Balthazar burger to veal Milanese, steak frites and roast chicken. A raw bar sends out magnificent seafood towers and a classic shrimp cocktail that never goes out of style, while the classic cocktails always satisfy. It's worth trying for a walk-in seat at the bar, where you could be rubbing shoulders with A-list celebrities, models and photographers from nearby Soho studios. Brunch is an occasion you should definitely dress up for.

80 Spring Street, New York. Phone: +1 212 965 1414. See balthazarny.com

Thai Diner

Creative Thai comfort food in a fun and lively space

It was always going to be a hit. New Yorkers mourning the pandemic-related closure of acclaimed restaurant Uncle Boon's turned out in droves from Day One to support chefs Ann Redding and Matt Danzer in their new venture. The all-day space in Chinatown plays it fun, loose and carefree with a menu of creative Thai-American dishes that please the soul as well as the tastebuds. Try the Disco Fries, smothered in Massaman curry with peanuts and coconut cream, stay for the rotisserie chicken & banana blossom salad sandwich, feast on Uncle Boon's traditional crab fried rice. The dessert selection wouldn't seem out of place at a kids' birthday party; Thai coffee cake presented in monster form and a coconut sundae festooned with palm sugar whipped cream.

186 Mott Street, New York. Phone: +1 646 559 4140. See thaidiner.com

Birria-Landia

The best street tacos in the city

José Moreno, a former chef at Eataly, has been credited with starting the Mexican birria craze in NYC. His family-run taco truck, located under the elevated subway tracks in Jackson Heights, was one of the first to sell juicy Tijuana-style beef birria tacos and tostadas. Now, they're everywhere. Tortillas are dipped in beef fat, grilled until crunchy, then stuffed with juicy marinated meat and adobo spices. A side serve of tangy, chunky, beef consommé is for dunking.

Open from 5pm-1am Monday to Friday (1pm-1am on weekends), there's almost always a long line, but it's worth the wait. For under $15, you can try one of everything on the menu. The New York Times gave Birria-Landia two stars and named it alongside Michelin-starred restaurants as one of the best places to eat in the city.

Corner of 77th Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Queens. Phone: +1 347 283 2162. See qrusamenu.com/birrialandia

Red Rooster Harlem

Soul food and great music in the heart of Harlem

If you're heading up to Harlem, you really should stop in at Red Rooster. No, not that Red Rooster (though there is fried chicken on the menu). Chef Marcus Samuelsson's vision of a neighbourhood bar and restaurant has succeeded in enticing many Manhattanites north of Central Park, many for the first time. They rave about consistently delicious soul food, an always-busy bar area and music sets from local performers that can turn a boring Tuesday night into an ecstatic party. Signature dishes to try include fried yardbird, mac & greens, and seafood jambalaya.

310 Lenox Avenue, Harlem. Phone: +1 212 792 9001. See redroosterharlem.com

Sweetbriar

Wood-fired, inventive dishes from Eleven Madison Park alum

Chef Bryce Shuman's cooking is on fire. Shuman, previously known for inventive dishes at Eleven Madison Park and Michelin-starred fare at now-shuttered Betony, is embracing his love of live-fire cooking at Sweetbriar, his new restaurant in the Park South Hotel.

Charcoal grill, woodfired oven and smoker are used to produce a menu that includes Bryce's famous black pepper maple duroc ribs, sweet soppressata pizza and whole branzino. The stone ground cornbread with honey butter is a surprise standout, while vegetarians will enjoy the many vege-forward dishes. Cocktail hour in the lounge (5-6.30pm, Tuesday-Saturday) is an invitation to enjoy half-priced wines curated by the Sommelier Society of America.

127 East 27th Street, New York. Phone: +1 212 204 0225. See sweetbriarnyc.com

Harriet's Rooftop

Incredible views, food and cocktails in Brooklyn

The views from the top of 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge are truly jaw-dropping, which makes us love Harriet's Rooftop a little more than we probably should, given the considerable cost of food and cocktails here. Downtown Manhattan, DUMBO and the East River are laid out in glittering silver tones, like a scene from some frothy New York rom-com, making this a favourite stop of tourists in Brooklyn. On the menu are healthy small plates including spicy edamame and watermelon-cucumber salad, plus light and delicious seafood sushi rolls and platters. Specialty cocktails feature sustainable choices, in keeping with the hotel's green ethos, as well as classic margaritas, frosé and more.

60 Furman Street, Brooklyn. Phone: +1 347 696 2500. See 1hotels.com/brooklyn-bridge

Hakata TonTon

Casual, delicious izakaya-style dishes in midtown

In the summer of 2022, longtime West Village chef Koji Hagihara transferred his Japanese soul food and loaded hot pots to a new location on 35th Street. The result is a bustling canteen serving delicious, well-priced dishes that will please anyone craving Asian umami flavours.

Sushi rolls, rice and noodles on the menu cover the standards, while unexpected delight comes from breaded avocado with jalapeño cilantro mayo, pork feet gyoza, and shrimp with sweet chilli over egg omelette. The cocktail list is inventive, though many won't go past ice-cold Asahi draft beer and a wide selection of sake. Traditional Japanese desserts - roasted sesame ice cream, baked cheese cake - end things on a sweet note.

35 West 35th Street, New York. Phone: +1 212 242 3699. See hakatatonton.net

Smorgasburg

Outdoor food market featuring popular takeaway food

Come hungry. Said to be the largest weekly open-air food market in the US, Smorgasburg started in Williamsburg and has now expanded to include locations in Prospect Park, Jersey City and World Trade Center. Cheesesteaks, bao buns, lobster rolls, dumplings, doughnuts and much more is available, with many of the city's most successful food trucks getting their start here. On a sunny day, it's a joy to sit outside and eat your way through dozens of world cuisines. Opening hours vary by location; some vendors accept cash only.

90 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn. Phone: +1 718 928 6603. See smorgasburg.com

Oceans

Terrific seafood and sushi, with tasty options for carnivores

Impeccable service at this beautifully designed seafood restaurant makes every meal feel like a special occasion. Chef Andy Kitko presents daily selections of locally and globally sourced fish, available to be prepared several ways, including sashimi-style. Seafood lovers should try the Maryland crab cakes, tuna tartare and Dover sole in almond-caper brown butter. The non-seafood menu choices are also top-notch, with bone-in New York strip and filet mignon as good as any you'll find in the finest steakhouses. Save room for the luscious bread service, one of the best in the city. Craft cocktails and an excellent wine list add the finishing touches.

233 Park Avenue South, New York. Phone: +1 212 209 1055. See oceansnewyork.com

Lucali

Legendary pizza worth lining up for

Let's just say it from the get-go: There's no shortage of mouthwatering pizza in NYC, so if you don't feel like lining up, Lucali isn't the place for you. Show up well before 5pm when doors open, or you risk not getting in at all. The traditional Italian pizzas are beautiful in their simplicity; thin-crust, fired in the brick oven and topped with classic ingredients including pepperoni, basil, garlic and sausage. It's BYOB and cash-only, so be prepared. If the line's too long, grab a slice from Baby Luc's around the corner.

575 Henry Street, Brooklyn. Phone: +1 718 858 4086. See lucali.com

Semma

Authentic Southern Indian cuisine

Forget everything you think you know about Indian food. The cuisine served at Semma in the West Village is rarely prepared outside of homes in South Indian villages. Step inside the bamboo-covered interior and you might feel you've been transported to Asia. Lobster tail swimming in turmeric-scented coconut milk, Goanese oxtail with just the right amount of spice, and snails in a ginger-tamarind sauce are three of the highlights. Whole Dungeness crab should be ordered the day before; just 3-5 are available each night. The Semma team are also behind Indian hotspot Dhamaka, newly opened in Essex Market.

60 Greenwich Avenue, New York. Phone: +1 212 373 8900. See semma.nyc