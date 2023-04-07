One of America's least-visited states is home to a dramatic wilderness

For full functionality of this site it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser .

When I emerge from a grove of cottonwood trees in Theodore Roosevelt National Park and discover a lone male bison less than 10 metres away, two thoughts flash through my mind. First, has he seen me? Second, can he tell I had bison steak for dinner last night?

North America's largest mammal might look cuddly and cumbersome, but adult males can weigh up to 900 kilograms, run at 55 kilometres an hour and spin faster than a horse. I back away slowly, my heart pounding like a bass drum.

That there are any bison left in this part of North Dakota is something of a miracle. Until the early 1800s, it's thought that around 60 million bison roamed America's Great Plains. By the end of the 19th-century, voracious hunting had reduced that number to a few hundred.

Ironically, bison hunting is what first lured a frail, asthmatic 24-year-old Theodore Roosevelt to North Dakota from New York in 1883. He spent several years trying to establish a cattle ranching business in the state's Badlands before he devoted himself to politics. Despite – or perhaps, because of – the harsh conditions and arduous toil, he famously claimed: "I would not have been President had it not been for my experience in North Dakota."

During his time as America's 26th president, he created five national parks and 51 wildlife refuges, thereby protecting vast swathes of the country's wilderness for future generations. It's somewhat fitting, then, that America's only national park named after an individual is dedicated to him.

Although there are three separate sections to the park, the most visited is the South Unit, which is around 43 kilometres from the Montana border. It's serviced by the nearby town of Medora, which feels a bit like a Western film set thanks to its historic timber buildings, old timey saloons and horse riders clip-clopping along the main street.

In Medora, you can learn more about the area's ranching history in the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame and visit the site of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library that's scheduled to open in 2025. To see an uncanny rendition of the man himself, check out The Teddy Roosevelt Show by impersonator Joe Wiegand.

Sadly, I'm visiting a few weeks before the town's theatrical summer highlight. Billed as "the rootin'-tootinest, boot-scootinest show in all the Midwest", the Medora Musical is an extravagant spectacle of singing and dancing held in a purpose-built outdoor amphitheatre. For the full country and western experience, sign up for the accompanying Pitchfork Steak Fondue, where seasoned 12-ounce steaks are grilled over an open fire using pitchforks.

While the town is undeniably quaint, the real drawcard here is the dramatic wilderness that surrounds it. You'll get a good overview by driving around the South Unit's 58-kilometre scenic loop but for a more immersive experience, ditch the car and tackle one of the park's numerous guided trails.

During my five-hour hike around the 18-kilometre West Loop, I meander through lush grasslands, cross tannin-stained streams and pass striking escarpments with layers of ancient, pastel-hued rocks. In addition to spotting numerous bison, I also see deer, several of the park's 180-plus bird species and watch a comical barked conversation between two prairie dogs in neighbouring burrows. What I don't see is many other people. North Dakota is one of the least-visited US states so you're never going to encounter Yellowstone-sized crowds here.

On my final morning in Medora, I watch hundreds of riders embark on the Gravel Battle, an epic 193-kilometre bike race on rugged scoria roads. It's the kind of endeavour I'd imagine Roosevelt would have endorsed – a character-building adventure through North Dakota's magnificent untamed wilderness.

THE DETAILS

STAY

Named after the volunteer cavalry unit formed by Roosevelt in 1898, the Rough Riders Hotel is an elegant timber-clad property in the centre of town with an excellent restaurant and an extensive collection of Roosevelt artifacts. Rooms from around $US150 ($220). See medora.com

TOUR

Adventure World's "Dakotas Drive" self-drive tour includes 13 nights' car rental and accommodation plus a detailed itinerary that showcases the best of North and South Dakota. Departs daily from late-May to mid-September. From $3125 per person, twin share. See adventureworld.com.au

MORE

traveller.com.au/USA

Rob McFarland was a guest of Brand USA (visittheusa.com.au), The Great American West (greatamericanwest.com.au) and North Dakota Tourism (ndtourism.com).