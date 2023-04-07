Review: Game-changing Gold Coast hotel is beyond five stars

For full functionality of this site it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser .

Link The Langham is in the centre of the a trio of striking prismatic towers known as the Jewel.

CHECK-IN

The softest pinks. The lightest greys. The gentlest blues. The Langham Gold Coast feels more Miami nice than Miami Vice in a corner of a state that channels the red, white and blue more than anywhere else in the country. There's even a long-established suburb on the Gold Coast called Miami, while the Langham Gold Coast is at Broadbeach (or it Surfers Paradise?). Happily, the venerable and understated Langham brand, hailing from Hong Kong via London in the mid-19th century, with all of those carefully muted pastels, has resisted the temptation of going full-blown Goldie.

THE LOOK

This 169-room, hotel-cum-vertical-resort occupies one of a trio of striking prismatic towers known as the Jewel, rising to 47-storeys, and is less than a year old. This lavish and ambitious residential and accommodation development has redefined and upgraded the Gold Coast skyline. Back at ground level, while the beach is only 30 metres from the hotel, there's also a lagoon-style, 20-metre, palm tree-fringed pool.

THE ROOM

Every soothingly-toned room at the Langham Gold Coast delivers views of the ocean or the Gold Coast's mountainous hinterland with the smallest starting at a generous 34 square metres. For my two-night stay, I score an elegant, sun-bathed, ninth-floor junior suite. At a whopping 67 square metres, it overlooks the sea, the beach and a new public promenade populated at all hours by joggers, walkers and cyclists. This balcony suite, with pleasing off-white and light blue hues, features a king bed facing the ocean with automatic blackout curtains for when those stellar views become a little too glittering. There's also a sofa, armchair and coffee table as well as every mod-con you could possibly require. The other half of this stunning suite contains a luxurious bathroom, dressing and wardrobe space, including a standalone bathtub and dual hand basins.

FOOD + DRINK

The Langham group has introduced its upscale Cantonese restaurant brand T'Ang to its new Gold Coast establishment, complemented by the seafood-focused eatery, Akoya, on the ground floor overlooking the coast. Along with plush lounge and bar spaces, there's also 26 & Sunny cafe just metres from the beach, with the name referring to the average yet not-so-average weather along the Gold Coast. The sun-bronzed clientele, in various states of undress, are a mix of locals and visitors. This cafe diverts from the Langham's internal colour palette, and is infused with splashes of sunny yellow.

OUT + ABOUT

Forget everything you've ever thought about the Gold Coast, The Langham is merely one demonstration of a more grown-up Gold Coast that finally feels like the sizeable regional city of more than 700,000 people that it is. Hurry along to the outstanding Pop Masters exhibition, running until early June, at HOTA (Home of the Arts). And to experience the art of fine cuisine make a reservation at the highly-rated Restaurant Labart at trendy Burleigh Heads. The adjacent, cooler hinterland, including destinations such as Mount Tamborine and Springbrook, is perfect for day or overnight trips.

THE VERDICT

The Gold Coast's first genuine, game-changing five-star plus beachside hotel aims to wow and succeeds in doing so, but in a restrained and considered manner uncommon in this glitzy corner of Queensland.

ESSENTIALS

Langham Gold Coast, 38 Old Burleigh Rd, Surfers Paradise, Qld. Book a package stay at this hotel and others with My Queensland. Ph 1300 000 753. See MyQueensland.com.au

The writer stayed as a guest of My Queensland and the Langham Gold Coast.

OUR SCORE OUT OF FIVE

★★★★½

HIGHLIGHT

A hotel cafe that doesn't feel at all like a hotel cafe is always welcome.

LOWLIGHT

Dinner for two with fine wines at the hotel's inhouse Cantonese eatery does not come cheaply.