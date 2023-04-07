For full functionality of this site it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser .

CHECK IN

One of the most hip hotel brands on the market, US-born Ace has become highly respected by travellers who seek comfort and style with great design, food and shopping. And that's exactly what the brand's first Asian hotel offers, re-launching this year after a pandemic-induced misfire during 2020. The historic building has been incorporated into the new, modern, unique Shin-Puh-Kan shopping strip that consists of upmarket and unique stores such as Japanese fashion outlet Beam and achingly-hip brands like Le Labo and Cafe Kitsune, with craft beer and premium chocolate also on the menu, and conveniently links it all to the subway.

THE LOOK

The Ace's lobby. Photo: Yoshihiro Makino

The original building held a telephone company designed by one of the great Japanese modern architects, so it already had a great canvas to paint upon. In a mesh of traditional-meets-modern aesthetics, Japanese ryokan style meets long-time Los Angeles-based Ace collaborators to create a fresh new look for the brand. Entering the lobby, guests are welcomed by professional staff behind a remarkable hand-hammered copper donut reservation desk. The slick, spacious lobby has a line of tables for remote workers who quietly tap away alongside couches for casual gatherings and easy access to Portland USA's iconic Stumptown Coffee Roasters, Japan's first outlet. Upstairs, the fun continues at bar Poipika, with a DJ, blue velvet sofas and copper booths among huge potted plants and an impressive bar, which has an inviting happy hour from 3-6pm, and again from 10pm - close.

Poipika, Ace Kyoto. Photo: Yoshihiro Makino

THE ROOM

Of the 213 rooms, I'm in a Standard King, and immediately recognise the Pendleton blanket adorning the king sized-bed and the signature turntable accompanied by vintage vinyl. But new is the bold, bright Japanese-designed artwork hanging over the bed and the glorious arched floor-to-ceiling window overlooking the streets of Kyoto below. There's beautiful Japanese ceramics for coffee and tea, and curated drinks and snacks in the minibar that are reasonably-priced. In the slick black slate bathroom, a soaking tub and shower with luxurious Tokyo brand uka products plus a separate Toko toilet. There's also a smart TV where you can stream Netflix from your own device.

Photo: Yoshihiro Makino

FOOD & DRINK

Sagely deciding not to compete with some of Japan's hottest restaurants on its doorstep, Ace steps away from local cuisine and brings contemporary Mexican to Kyoto at Piopika, where you'll find great cocktails and tacos by founding chef of LA's legendary Guerilla Tacos, Wes Avila (ermahgerd). Upstairs, award-winning Chef Marc Vetri is at the helm of Mr Maurice's Italian, a smart, modern osteria where you can sample five dishes from the menu at the bargain price of 3,800 yen, accompanied with wine from a thoughtfully-chosen list with drops from Australia to California. Excellent breakfasts are also served here, including a Japanese set, a controversial Californian avocado toast, and other more traditional Western fare and can be included in room rate. Raising the bar of Kyoto's restaurant scene will be the sold out Noma residency.

Mr Maurice's Italian osteria. Photo: Yoshihiro Makino

OUT & ABOUT

In the heart of Kyoto, Ace is surrounded in narrow streets lined atmospherically with Kyoto's trademark architecture that's filled with intriguing - and in some cases, charmingly old - shops, restaurants and izakayas, including a 200-year-old confectionary shop across the street. The Karasuma-Oike subway entrance is literally a two minute walk away from the lobby which allows you to easily cross town temple-hopping, and it's also handy for carrying any extra luggage you may have accumulated (guilty!).

THE VERDICT

Photo: Yoshihiro Makino

Mirror mirror on the wall, where is the fairest Ace of all? With its warm, inviting design, and so much great dining to offer in-house and excellent shopping at its doorstep, it's Ace Kyoto.

ESSENTIALS

Rooms start from $560 per night. 245-2 Kurumayacho, Nakagyo Ward, Kyoto 604-8185, Japan; Ph 0081 75 229 9000; acehotel.com/kyoto

OUR RATING OUT OF FIVE

★★★★½

HIGHLIGHT

Cosy, warm, hip, friendly, spacious, delicious, central… Ace nails it all.

LOWLIGHT

I missed Noma's sold-out residency by a few weeks, but I hear tables were like unicorns, even for locals.

The writer travelled courtesy Ace Hotels