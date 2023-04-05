For full functionality of this site it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser .

Check in

Easily accessible from Naples or Sorrento, the volcanic island of Ischia is well-known for attracting visitors as a wellness destination, offering all the fabulous island scenery, food and wine Italy is known for but with the added bonus of being off-radar to most international tourists, who beeline to nearby Capri or the Amalfi Coast. Following a 20 minute drive from the port, I let out an audible gasp on approach to the tiny harbour town of Lacco Ameno, spying the whitewashed building crowning the hill of Monte Vico behind the small township. As the hotel shuttle winds its way up to the site of an ancient Greek acropolis, past terraced gardens and lemon groves, I get my first glimpse of the surrounding island and its coastline from above, across the Mediterannean to the gulf of Naples. The car glides to a halt and the five-star resort beckons, promising rejuvenation and relaxtion in stunning, luxury surrounds.

The Look

Photo: San Montano Resort & Spa

The island of Ischia was first settled by the ancient Greeks and their influences are clear at San Montano, with the navy-and white colour scheme inside the resort's central building which holds the lobby, two restaurants and a bar. Dark blue chevron tiles point the way through arched corridors lined with antique furniture and modern art. Walking around this spacious, breezy and cavernous building is like a stroll through a gallery, where you'll also stumble across a white grand piano, wine cellar and views across the sparkling Mediterranean at every turn. Outside there are a total of 11 pools and one jacuzzi, dotted around the hill surrounding the main saltwater pool. Five of these are panoramic thermal pools that overlook the town of Lacco Ameno below and to the other side, the hotel's private beach on San Montano Bay. At each of the spots there are sunloungers and umbrellas from which to camp out for the day, where you can enjoy those views and in the evening, blazing sunsets. You can order drinks and food, there's also a spa and a sauna and you can even enjoy a massage amidst a lemon tree grove overlooking the sea. The property has beautiful gardens, with tall pines and flowering shrubs; it's like I've ascended to a heaven for the Greek gods.

The Room

Photo: San Montano Resort & Spa

Rooms vary from split-level apartments and exclusive villas with private pools to entry-level "comfort" rooms, which have balconies allowing guests to survey their kingdom like royalty. My room had views to two Mediterranean pines which perfectly framed the swimming pool underneath, as well as offering 180 degree views across the island. Inside, maroon and olive-green tiles matched my striped bedhead and wooden furnishings to keep things simple. The bathroom was functional, with luxurious Acqua di Parma toiletries, but the shower was particularly small, wedged into a corner with sliding glass doors. Some rooms are undergoing renovation as they work to reduce the total number of rooms and increase their size. This will also mean more suites and private villas with their own infinity pools will be added as customer demand for privacy increases.

Food + Drink

Photo: San Montano Resort & Spa

Ischia's volcanic soils are perfect for wine and fresh produce, and three restaurants at San Montano use the kitchen garden for much of their meals. For breakfast, a hearty buffet with a beautiful selection of fresh fruits, cheese, bread, juices, and really hard to refuse pastries dotted with berries and custard, are all washed down with double espresso. For lunch, Acropolis pizza bar serves excellent pizza, pasta and salads either in its restaurant with views overlooking the island, or poolside. For dinner, the more formal La Verandah serves modern Italian fare. Live music is played for sundowners at the Sunset Bar.

Photo: San Montano Resort & Spa

The hotel offers a wide variety of experiences for guests, including wine tours, hiking adventures (very popular on the island, especially with the younger crowds focussing on wellness). You can also explore the island's verdant gardens, or head to the sea with snorkelling and diving and tours to see its famed bioluminesce. The hotel can organise a hire car or scooter which is a really popular way of traversing the island. It's also only 15 or 20 minutes by ferry to the tiny island of Procida. As Italy's Capital of Culture for 2022, it's well worth a visit.

The Verdict

Photo: San Montano Resort & Spa

A luxurious base to explore the island of Ischia; make sure you leave enough time to enjoy the resort's facilities as well as sightseeing.

The Essentials

Photo: San Montano Resort & Spa

Open during the warmer months of April through to October, rooms start from €311 ($500) a night. Nuova Montevico, 26 80076 Lacco Ameno Isola d'Ischia. Phone +39 081 99 40 33. See sanmontano.com

Our Rating out of Five

4.5

Highlight

Lobbing poolside after arrival and soaking in the glorious views. The staff were also able to locate me a vintage orange Vespa to rent I'd spotted on the drive up - it was delivered to the resort in an hour or so, ready for use.

Lowlight

Definitely the tiny shower.