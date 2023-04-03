For full functionality of this site it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser .

Singapore is full of high-rise business hotels but there are also tropical resorts, budget busters and boutique options for those wanting a more personal stay.

Raffles Hotel

Perfect for: New Colonials, romantic escapes, being spoiled

Singapore's most iconic hotel has just emerged from a massive two-year renovation that has freshened up the storied halls of the venerable Colonial hotel that has stood here since 1887. The suites are all new from the entry-level Studio Suites to the Palm Court suites overlooking the guest-only courtyard with rattan-packed balconies. The walls of the hotel are a brilliant white in the hot Singapore sun and even the shops along Raffles Arcade have also have a facelift. The peanut-shells-and-Singapore-Slings experience in the touristy Long Bar got a lick of paint but feels much the same. Service everywhere from the suites to the bars is every bit as slick as you would expect.

From $875 a night. 1 Beach Road, Phone: +65 6337 1886. See raffles.com/singapore

The Fullerton Hotel

Perfect for: being in the centre of everything, lovers of a view, history buffs

The imposing Palladian-style Fullerton was built in 1928 and now refers to an entire precinct of riverside bars, shopping centres and workplaces that give you that busy Singapore buzz the minute you step outside. Rooms have a modern Colonial vibe many with amazing views of the bay area and members of the Straits Club also get a daily Champagne breakfast for peak indulgence. This building was also the general post office so has been at the literal centre of Singapore for years and the common areas still have old-school touches like the Jade Water Fountain and a huge koi pond.

Rooms from $510. 1 Fullerton Square. Phone: +65 6733 8388. See fullertonhotels.com

Capella

Perfect for: fly and flop, architecture buffs, family escape

Designed by famous architect Normal Foster, this sinuous modern wing is designed to weave its way effortlessly around the tropical grounds on Sentosa Island linking the two restored Colonial bungalows at the heart of the resort. Sentosa can be a bit crass, but not here, this is a grown-up resort where you can opt for a suite or a villa hidden on 30 acres of landscaped grounds and decorated in muted colours so as to not distract from the view. There is a focus on wellness with the highly regarded Auriga spa a must-do activity with traditional treatments.

Rooms from $1100. 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island. Phone: +65 6377 8888. See capellahotels.com

Parkroyal Collection

Perfect for: sustainable travellers, F1 fans, whisky buffs

The Parkroyal Collection used its COVID closure time to take on a huge $S45 million ($47 million) renovation that has resulted in a wildly theatrical public space including six beautiful songbirds to greet you in the 63-metre high atrium, one of the largest in south-east Asia (including a whisky bar). There is also a new garden-in-a-hotel concept with over 2500 trees and shrubs on the property. This urban farm-to-table idea sees the kitchen garden's fruit, vegetables and herbs turn up in your meals, as cocktail ingredients and even on the spa menu – and the coffee ground from your morning brew fertilise the garden. The 503 rooms, plus suites, have been modernised, too, with bay windows and views across Marina Bay and they are on a very tricky turn of the Singapore F1 circuit when room rates sky rocket.

Rooms from $368. 6 Raffles Boulevard. Phone: +65 6845 1000. See panpacific.com

Hotel Indigo

Perfect for: stylish travellers, foodies, night owls

Based in the colourful Katong neighbourhood in Singapore's east, Indigo is right in the middle of the bustling bars, historic shophouses and fantastic food. This hotel chain always takes design its cues from local culture so the inside of the hotel is a celebration of the Peranakans (Straits Chinese) from clothes, to fabrics and pop-art reinterpretations of traditional ceramics. The rooms are playfully designed with individual murals of kampong life, Peranakan touches like foot-washing bowls and old sewing machines, as well as killer views across Katong. Baba Chews is the inhouse restaurant with an Aperol-sponsored garden.

Rooms from $487. 86 East Coast Road. Phone: +65 6723 7001. See ihg.com

Sheraton Towers

Perfect for: shoppers, business travellers, old-school vibes

There is a retro, Brutalist feel to the towering, blocky lobby that takes in check-in, the lobby bar and the dining space for buffet breakfast and dinner with a view over a waterfall, but the Sheraton Towers is all about location. Situated at Newton Circus it is just a short walk from the mega-malls of Orchard Road in one direction or the famous Newton Food Centre in the other, a great base for a credit-card-stretching visit. Rooms are big by Singapore standards but décor is a bit older. The star food option is the Li Bai Cantonese restaurant on the lower level that puts a jade-and-fine-china spin on family-style dining.

Rooms from $850 inc breakfast. 39 Scotts Road. Phone: +65 6737 6888. See marriott.com

Quincy​

Perfect for: fashion-conscious guests, lounging around, playful types

Also near Orchard Road, Quincy hotel is a boutique offering with a stylish, modern aesthetic squeezed into a slim footprint behind the Mount Elizabeth Hospital precinct. Reception is all high-backed pod chairs and guest computer stations in a monochrome palette and the rooms are similarly forward-looking with the bathroom separated from the bedroom with a glass wall (blinds are available) and clever design. Quincy aims to be an adult playground – and recently opened in the Melbourne CBD – with breakfast served til mid-afternoon, free afternoon drinks and Quincy Qurates, the hotel's very own guidebook with cool Singapore experiences.

Rooms from $347. 22 Mount Elizabeth. Phone: +65 6881 8888. See quincy-hotels.com

Andaz

Perfect for: younger travellers, solo travellers, barflies,

Andaz Singapore telegraphs its cool credentials with Mr Stork, one of the Lion City's newest rooftop bars with tipis set in a lush garden that is already hard to get into on a weeknight. The rooms and public spaces have the minimalist look favoured by hotel designer Andre Fu who likes things low-lit and low to the ground like a traditional Japanese home, with design cues taken from the surrounding Bugis neighbourhood: folding shophouse-like doors, local fabrics on pillows and cute doorbells housed inside post boxes. Mr Stork is just one of six dining options from Auntie's Wok & Steam dim sum to Smoke & Pepper, a modern barbecue joint. This is a great new addition to a Singapore stay over.

Rooms from $559. 5 Fraser Street. Phone: +65 6408 1234. See hyatt.com

KeSa House

Perfect for: longer stays, feeling like a local

Part of the Oakwood group, KeSa House (short for the trendy Keong Saik Road area in which it is located) is a row of Singaporean shophouses turned into short stay and residential properties. The stay comes under The Unlimited Collection banner that aims to preserve heritage properties as mixed-use stays and these shophouses are right in the bustling Chinatown district. The stays also come with a range of "perks", specially designed local discounts to further make you feel like you live here.

Rooms from $225. 55 Keong Saik Road. Phone: +65 6958 1588. See oakwood.com

Orchard Rendezvous

Perfect for: mallrats, foodies, business travellers

Rebranded from the Orchard Parade Hotel just before the pandemic, this is one of the most recognisable facades on the famous shopping strip and one of the closest places you can stay. It has a floral theme – and an orchid named for the hotel – including a café called Fleurato, a portmanteau of flowers and gelato. The once-tired rooms have had a refurb but the main sell here is the great location and the affordable prices. Foodies will enjoy the traditional TungLok Signatures Cantonese food as well as Singapore chef Otto Weibel's take on Mediterranean cuisine.

Rooms from $259. 1 Tanglin Road. Phone: +65 6737 1133. See rendezvoushotels.com

Village Hotel Albert Court

Perfect for: time travellers, shoppers, curry lovers

Walking distance from Little India and with a façade of shophouses that makes you feel like you are in the Singapore of yore. The rooms are a bit snug but continue the Colonial-era charm with dark wood, heavy drapes and crisp white sheets. The Lobby Lounge takes care of your snack-and-drink basics but for the true Little India experience wander down the road to Muthu's Curry for a famous fish head curry.

Rooms from $157. 180 Albert Street. Phone: +65 6339 3939. See villagehotels.asia

The Pod

Perfect for: students, minimalists, fly-in, fly-out

As its states, this is less of a hotel and more of a place to rest your head, a minimalist, modern space with over 100 cosy capsules from group pods like a hostel dorm room, to queen pods for couples with their own private entrance. The pods come with a basic free breakfast, a self-serve Laundromat and check-in is via a self-serve machine that looks like and ATM. The position just outside the CBD is convenient if you really don't require a lot of room.

Pods from $45 (single pod). 289 Beach Road. Phone: +65 6298 8505. See thepodcapsulehotel.com