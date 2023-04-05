Six of the best honeymoon destinations in Australia

For full functionality of this site it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser .

Honeymoons used to be so simple. The bride and groom left the reception, strings of cans a-clanging from the back of their car, to spend the night in a nearby hotel (or motel) before leaving town the following day for a cookie-cutter romantic getaway.

Now, there are more honeymoon permutations than there are choices on a dating app. It might be honeymoon as trip-of-a-lifetime. Experienced-based and dream destinations have entered the nuptial holiday space. Rather than rushing off straight after the wedding, many couples are postponing and spending their hard-earned dollars and leave days to pursue a seasonal travel passion, like skiing or swimming with whale sharks.

Of course, there are still plenty of honeymooners whose dream post-wedding jaunt is a beach resort with activities extending not much further than: get romantic, sleep, eat, repeat.

Whatever your type of honeymoon, Australia is like a giant catering platter full of delicious choice. Choose well and you can have your wedding cake and eat it too. Here are six of the best.

LORD HOWE ISLAND, NEW SOUTH WALES

Photo: Luke Hanson

You may go there the first time for your honeymoon, but Lord Howe Island is the kind of place to which couples return again and again. And that's not just because it's a mere two-hour flight from Sydney.

This World-Heritage Listed volcanic island, population 350, has the globe's southern most coral reef and spectacular terrain. Laid-back and unspoiled, it's a perfect honeymoon setting for nature lovers without big travel-time commitment.

The island only allows up to 400 visitors at once – so book well ahead and you'll be rewarded with incredible opportunities for hikes, snorkelling and encounters with wildlife.

For a high-end luxury stay, book Capella Lodge – set on the aptly-named Lover's Bay.

See lordhoweisland.info

HAMILTON ISLAND, QUEENSLAND

Some things are classic for a reason. Take Hamilton Island, as classic a honeymoon destination as they come. The largest island of the Whitsundays in the Great Barrier Reef ticks every box when it comes to romance in the sun.

Luxury resorts, white-sand beaches, beautiful sunsets, crystalline waters to frolic in, – it's almost silly how picture perfect it is for your special newlywed getaway.

The island may only have a small (but varied) range of accommodation, but there are honeymoon package options – and luxury indulgences – galore.

The pinnacle of "Hamo" stays, though, is qualia, the adults-only, barefoot-luxury stay of choice for celebrities and the lucky.

See hamiltonisland.com.au

ULURU-KATA TJUTA NATIONAL PARK, NORTHERN TERRITORY

Uluru is a life-affirming experience – so what better way than this to start your married travel life.

Sunset dinners al fresco, camel, vintage Harley and Segway rides around the base of the rock, and for the bird's eye view, scenic flights and even sky diving are just some of the ways to experience Uluru.

Ayers Rock Resort has four different hotels at different price points, plus excellent restaurants as well as cultural experiences to participate in with the local Pitjantjatjara people.

Longitude 131 offers super-luxurious glamping with a box seat on the rock.

See parksaustralia.gov.au

GREAT OCEAN ROAD, VICTORIA

One of the world's great drives is so much more than a road. Extending 240 kilometres from Torquay to Allansford, it's true: to drive the Great Ocean Road is to experience its thrilling coast-tracing curves and spectacular views of Bass Strait and the Southern Ocean.

But stop a while to experience a joyous sojourn of windswept beaches, wild surf, golden sandy coves, lush rainforest, and prolific wildlife.

That's not to mention an ever-growing culinary scene with some truly excellent eateries in the delightful villages that dot the route.

The Great Ocean Road is home to some luxurious holiday home stays. Find a romantic perch and ensconce, or honeymoon-house hop to experience the many aspects of this special region.

See visitvictoria.com

THE KIMBERLEY, WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Photo: APT Touring

If combining adventure with relaxation and luxury with wilderness floats your boat, then a honeymoon afloat in a boat might be just the ticket.

Australia's cruise scene is huge and varied. In season (October – April-ish) you could go for a honeymoon on a big ship around the Aussie coast. But in the cooler months, smaller ships geared for adventure ply their trade along the Top End, offering itineraries exploring The Kimberley.

Many of these ships are also luxurious. Companies like Ponant and Silversea reposition their beautiful vessels for the Kimberley season.

Spend your days exploring this magnificent frontier region, and after, indulge in all the ship has to offer, from fab restaurants to luxurious spas.

See westernaustralia.com

THE GOLD COAST

Tamborine Rainforest Skywalk in the hinterland. Photo: Jesse Lindemann

If there's a honeymoon destination that has it all, it's surely the Gold Coast. There's everything glitz and kitsch, glam and luxe, laidback and boho – and beach. A lot of beach.

Stay in any one of the many fabulous hotels and resorts on the GC – new international names are springing up with Langham a newcomer and Mondrian in the works.

Choose your style of stay from oodles of entertainment options, whether it involves sunrise yoga and acai bowls or late-night dancing and dirty martinis.

The Gold Coast Hinterland is another world altogether with lush rainforest and emerald

farmland harbouring waterfalls and walking trails, vineyards and secluded cabins, perfect for romance seekers.

See destinationgoldcoast.com