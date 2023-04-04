The best places to stay in Hawaii

For full functionality of this site it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser .

Fantastic beaches, fiery volcanoes, hula dancers and a warm aloha welcome are just some of the reasons to love Hawaii and its fascinating mix of Polynesian, Asian and American culture. Most visitors stay close to the action in Waikiki resorts, while some venture to Oahu's quieter North Shore or neighbouring islands of Maui, Kauai and the Big Island. Accommodation includes luxury resorts, beach bungalows, historic hotels and self-catered suites. Bear in mind that taxes, tips and resort fees will add to your budget bottomline.

Halekulani

Perfect for: Premium luxury, faultless service and VIP treatment.

For more than a hundred years, guests have been welcomed to this tranquil oceanfront oasis where extraordinary service meets jaw-dropping ocean views. After an extensive 18-month renovation, the grand dame has a new sparkle, from the scene-y outdoor heated pool to locally sourced treats at the bakery.

Don't miss sunset cocktails at outdoor bar House Without a Key, where former Miss Hawaii winners perform the hula to the melodies of live ukulele music. For lunch or dinner, reserve a table at Orchids, where the signature chiffon coconut cake tastes as good as it looks.

Halekulani's "For You, Everything" program offers complimentary surf lessons, wellness workshops and access to some of the island's best arts and cultural museums, including Bishop Museum, 'Iolani Palace and Shangri La, all with the bonus of no resort fee.

2199 Kalia Road, Honolulu. Phone: +1 844 873 9424. See halekulani.com From $US762 (+ taxes) per night

Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani

Perfect for: Wellness experiences, ocean breezes and proximity to Waikiki beach

Located across the street from sister property, Halekulani, and just steps to the beach, Halepuna enjoys expansive ocean views and breezes. The infinity pool and leisure deck with cabanas and deck chairs tempt many visitors to skip the beach altogether.

Formerly the chic Waikiki Parc, the new-look hotel opened in 2019. Local artists' work now adorns the walls and public spaces, and complimentary admission to the Honolulu Museum of Art can be arranged.

An extensive fitness program includes morning restorative yoga, meditation and tai chi, a Reflexology Path to stimulate the soles, surfing instruction and a high-tech gym. Refresh with drinks from the pool bar, serving local brews and cocktails including the Halepuna Punch, a delicious mix of raspberry, lemon and vanilla vodka.

2233 Helumoa Road, Honolulu. Phone: +1 808 921 7272. See halepuna.com From $US430 (+ taxes) per night

Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort

Perfect for: Longer stays, family travel, culture curiosity.

Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort looks better than ever after an $US80 million overhaul. Now with fresh new accommodation options, there's a new spa and fitness centre, as well as a revamped club lounge for breakfast and happy hour refreshments. Rooms and suites have been tastefully redecorated, featuring art and photography dedicated to local icons, culture and customs.

A daily program of Hawaiian activities includes lei-making, hula-dancing and ukulele lessons at the A'o Cultural Center. A complimentary vow renewal ceremony is offered on the beach in front of the hotel at sunrise every Friday. Or simply sit back with a cold tropical drink and enjoy live Hawaiian music nightly at the poolside Kani Ka Pila Grille.

2169 Kalia Road, Honolulu. Phone: +1 808 923 3111. See outriggerreef.com. From $US249 per night (based on seven-night stay)

The Royal Hawaiian

Perfect for: Historic Hawaii-ana, luxury luau celebrations, dazzling ocean views.

Since 1927, the Pink Palace of the Pacific has held court in the heart of Waikiki Beach. A grand hotel by any standard, the Royal Hawaiian is a favourite of celebrities, heads of state and sophisticated holidaymakers. Lavish suites weave together modern comforts, pops of pink Polynesian decor and prime ocean views.

On Monday and Thursday evenings, a traditional outdoor luau feast is held at sunset on the beachfront lawn. The show pays homage to Hawaiian royalty with spectacular fire dancing and elegant hula moves, while the menu features island flavours. Every day of the week, drinks and snacks are served at the toes-in-the-sand Mai Tai Bar.

2259 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu. Phone: +1 808 923 7311. See royal-hawaiian.com. From $US459 per night

Moana Surfrider

Perfect for: Prime Waikiki location, families, couples, vintage vibes.

Affectionately known as the First Lady of Waikiki, the Moana Surfrider first opened its doors in 1901. Now beautifully restored and updated, the luxury property — a member of Historic Hotels of America since 1989 — has sat regally on the beachfront promenade for more than 120 years. Most rooms and suites are ocean-facing, with Diamond Head views to the left and vibrant sunsets to the right.

With elegant period detail, the white exterior of the hotel stands out among the shops and restaurants on busy Kalakaua Avenue. From Wednesday to Sunday, nightly live entertainment in the lobby is a laidback invitation to dance and leave your inhibitions behind. Call dibs on one of the verandah's rocking chairs, sit back and enjoy the timeless pleasure of people-watching.

2365 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu. Phone: +1 808 922 3111. See marriott.com. From $US349 per night

Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort

Perfect for: Families with kids of all ages, Elvis fans, fly 'n' flop.

Set on a sheltered swimming beach and kid-friendly lagoon, Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort's sprawling grounds offer six pools, multiple waterslides, a lavish spa, dozens of shops and 18 quality restaurants and bars. There's no need to leave the village at all, with day-to-night dining options that include a New York-style deli, beachfront grill, teppanyaki and a Dairy Queen to satisfy ice cream and hot dog cravings.

Elvis loved the Hilton, staying for the first time in 1957 and then on six subsequent visits. To retrace the King's steps, stay in the Rainbow Tower. Many scenes from his hit movie, Blue Hawaii, were filmed on the hotel grounds (the Blue Hawaii cocktail is still on the menu at the Tapa Bar).

Don't miss the Hilton's regular Friday night fireworks, filling the night sky with glorious colour at 8pm.

2005 Kalia Road, Honolulu. Phone: +1 808 949 4321. See hiltonhawaiianvillage.com. From $US276 per night

Aston Waikiki Circle Hotel

Perfect for: Good value for families, mid-range budgets, fun ambience

It can be challenging to find affordable accommodation in Waikiki, especially in a prime location with ocean views. Aston Waikiki Circle Hotel is a solid choice, located directly across from Waikiki Beach with prices to suit most mid-range budgets. There's an unpretentious, fresh, ocean vibe to the decor, with white plantation shutters and lots of blue and yellow tones. Housed in a distinctive circular building, the hotel offers multiple room categories and configurations, many with prized water views.

The daily resort fee includes use of beach toys, towels, PS3 games and DVDs. Families will also enjoy the next-door proximity of Eggs 'n Things, a popular cafe for good-value breakfast and lunch dishes.

2464 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu. Phone: +1 808 923 1571. See aquaaston.com. From $US275 per night

Turtle Bay Resort

Perfect for: North Shore location, eco-luxe, golfers and surfers

For a different view of Oahu, head up to the wilder North Shore, legendary for surf breaks, shrimp trucks and Hawaii's best shave ice. The finest hotel on the North Shore is sophisticated Turtle Bay Resort. Recently unveiled after a major remodel, it now has three brand-new pools and a reimagined lobby that includes floor-to-ceiling windows and stunning artworks by local artists.

There's an emphasis on enjoying the great outdoors, with opportunities for horseback riding, hiking trails, tennis, pickleball and on-site farm tours. The resort also offers guests preferred rates at two 18-hole championship golf courses, one of them designed by Arnold Palmer.

57-091 Kamehameha Highway, Kahuku. Phone: +1 808 293 6000. See turtlebayresort.com. From $US688 per night

Montage Kapalua Bay

Perfect for: Spacious accommodation, families, luxurious tranquillity

Escape the crowds by heading to the far northern tip of Maui's west coast, where the resort community of Kapalua is home to just a few ultra-high-end resorts including The Ritz-Carlton. In a league of its own even amongst such esteemed company, the oceanfront Montage Kapalua Bay resort offers 50 spacious suites with full kitchens. The starting category is a 116-square-metre one-bedroom suite and for larger groups, there are two-, three- and four-bedroom suites.

Most guests don't need to leave the vast resort grounds at all during their stay, content to while away days lounging by the three-tiered pool, dining at Cane & Canoe restaurant and being pampered at the destination spa. There's also a fantastic kid's club and cultural program for all ages, with ukulele and hula lessons taught by local experts.

1 Bay Drive, Lahaina, Maui. Phone: +1 833 779 7951. See montagehotels.com. From $US1430 per night

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Perfect for: Insta-worthy check-ins, Maui glamour, milestone birthday trips

Long before the first season of The White Lotus immortalised the hotel as a picture-perfect Hawaii destination, those in the know declared Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea as good as it gets. Even the standard rooms are the largest in Maui, with many accommodating larger family groups or friends travelling together.

Located at the end of Wailea Beach, the resort is close to boutiques and restaurants, yet far enough away to elicit a sense of being cocooned from reality in a blissful Four Seasons universe.

3900 Wailea Alanui Drive, Maui. Phone: +1 808 874 8000. See fourseasons.com/maui. From $US1500 per night

Mauna Kea Beach Hotel

Perfect for: Architecture buffs, families, the great outdoors

Developed by Laurance S. Rockefeller in the '60s as the Big Island's first beach resort, Mauna Kea is a timeless classic, as attractive today as it was more than a half-century ago. With 252 elegant guestrooms and suites, accommodations overlook the resort's golf course and sparkling Kohala Coast shoreline.

The art collection is impressive - join a guided tour for a deeper appreciation of the Oceanic and Pacific Rim artifacts -, though many visitors are more interested in the natural wonders within easy reach. Hit the biking, hiking and jogging trails, snorkel the pristine waters or take a ranger-led daytrip to the lava-oozing Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park.

62-100 Mauna Kea Beach Drive, Kamuela, Big Island. Phone: +1 808 882 7222. See marriott.com. From $US899 per night

Kauai Shores Hotel

Perfect for: Mid-range budgets, retro style, laidback beach break

Known as 'The Garden Island', Kauai's lush jungle interior and rugged Na Pali Coastline covers some of the most dramatic scenery in the state of Hawaii, featured in blockbusters including Jurassic Park and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

While the island is cheekily referred to as the destination for newlyweds and nearly-deads, interest in laidback Kauai has reached new heights over the past few years.

Enjoy the simple life at Kauai Shores Hotel, an oceanfront boutique hotel with two pools, morning yoga and an unpretentious ambience on Kauai's secluded Royal Coconut Coast. Bright and colourful retro-styled rooms will appeal to budget-conscious travellers. On-site Lava Lava Beach Club serves delicious seafood dishes and cold beer beachside.

420 Papaloa Road, Kapaa, Kauai. Phone: +1 808 822 4951. See kauaishoreshotel.com. From $US229 per night