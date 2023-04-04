The best places to stay in New York

For full functionality of this site it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser .

New York, New York, it's a helluva great hotel town. Choose from art deco gems, designer eco-oases, modern skyscrapers and beachfront resorts (yes, really). Location matters more than thread count, so make time to research the neighbourhood that best suits your NYC vibe.

The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

Photo: Rosewood Hotels

Perfect for: Celebrity spotting, luxury splurges, the spirit of old New York

That a film has been made about this hotel — Always at The Carlyle — in which such luminaries as George Clooney, Anthony Bourdain, Roger Federer and Fran Lebowitz share fond memories of martinis at Bemelmans Bar and spicy assignations, is testament to its storied reputation.

Opened in 1930, the Upper East Side landmark is a celebrity favourite, as beloved for the discretion of its staff as the lavishness of its decor. The 35-story, 192-room hotel has glorious views of Central Park, and is within easy reach of The Met, The Frick and Guggenheim museums. At Café Carlyle, book ahead for shows by A-list singers and cabaret performers.

35 East 76th Street, New York. Phone: +1 212 744 1600. See rosewoodhotels.com. From US$795 per night.

The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad

Photo: The Ritz-Carlton

Perfect for: Modern luxury and glamour, superior service, bragging rights

Since welcoming guests for the first time in July 2022, The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad has created the kind of excited buzz hoteliers dream of. The skyscraper hotel's 250 rooms and suites feature a soft and elegant palette, while the 6,800 square foot (632 square metre) spa and fitness centre is one of the first to offer treatments using luxe products from Augustinus Bader.

With all the flawless details one would expect from The Ritz-Carlton brand, the newly-built property tops NYC's modern luxury class, with a nightly room rate to match. An enticing food and beverage collection so far includes Zaytinya, a Mediterranean restaurant by celebrated chef José Andrés, and Nubeluz, a cocktail bar on the 50th floor with spectacular views.

25 West 28th Street, New York. Phone: +1 212 404 8400. See ritzcarlton.com. From US$1000 per night.

The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue

Photo: The Langham

Perfect for: Couples, families, VIPs, corporate travellers

With some of the most spacious suites in the city and a prime midtown location on Fifth Avenue, The Langham is a favoured address of visiting dignitaries, NBA teams (in town to play at nearby Madison Square Garden) and those who enjoy luxury paired with convenience.

Many of the room configurations have features that will appeal to longer-stay guests, including furnished terraces, kitchenettes, washer/dryers and Empire State Building views.

Michelin-starred Ai Fiori restaurant features chef Michael White's delicious French and Italian cuisine, with various prix fixe menus representing good value.

Within easy walking distance you'll find Macy's and other shops on 34th Street, Times Square, Bryant Park and Grand Central Station.

400 5th Avenue, New York. Phone: +1 212 695 4005. See langhamhotels.com. From US$695 per night.

Park Lane New York

Photo: Park Lane New York

Perfect for: Couples, Central Park views, nightlife

Park Lane New York on Central Park South (aka Billionaires' Row) was completely reimagined during the pandemic pause, with a thoughtful renovation that respects and integrates the building's 1960s architectural heritage. Take the rooftop lounge and cocktail bar, Darling, with its 'pinch-me' views of Central Park. Once the private penthouse apartment of developers Harry and Leona Helmsley, it's now a chic watering hole with weekend DJs.

The 47-story property, run by Highgate, features 610 rooms. Located across the street from Central Park, it's a short walk to Columbus Circle, Lincoln Center and Fifth Avenue stores.

36 Central Park South, New York. Phone: +1 212 371 4000. See parklanenewyork.com. From US$395 per night.

Moxy NYC Times Square

Photo: Moxy

Perfect for: Young and young at heart, mid-range budgets, central location

If you're going to stay in the busy Times Square precinct, embrace the fun factor. Moxy NYC Times Square is part of Marriott's millennial-friendly brand, with Instagram-ready neon signs, provocative sculptures and a very popular rooftop bar, Magic Hour. The 600+ rooms are playful, colourful and cool, using clever design to maximise small spaces. Common areas include the lobby bar, co-working spaces and seafood brasserie, Legasea, with good prix fixe lunch and happy hour deals. Located at the southern end of Times Square, the hotel is close to Macy's on 34th Street and lots of subway connections.

485 Seventh Avenue, New York. Phone: +1 212 967 6699. See marriott.com. From US$199 per night.

Pod Brooklyn

Photo: Pod Brooklyn

Perfect for: Bargain hunters, singles, social types

In hotel parlance the rooms are 'compact', which is to say they're small, but who goes to New York to spend much time in their room anyway? Ultramodern, functional and located in trendy Williamsburg, Pod Brooklyn is also very affordable, a rarity in the city. Surrounded by cafes, bars and shops, the hotel's 249 rooms are based on Japanese pod hotel design. We suspect there was also some IKEA inspo. The lobby is playful (note the giant Jenga sculpture), while the mezzanine lounge is a comfy space to work or wait for check-in time. If there's no availability at this property, try the Pod hotels in three other NYC locations.

247 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn. Phone: +1 844 763 7666. See thepodhotel.com. From US$78 per night.

The Rockaway Hotel

Photo: The Rockaway Hotel

Perfect for: Beach lovers, surfers, return visitors to NYC

The rumours are true: NYC has some decent beaches and an emerging surf culture. Accessible for swimming only during the summer months, beaches like those found in the Rockaways, Queens, can't compete with Aussie sand and surf, but can be a fun getaway from the concrete jungle.

If you go, stay somewhere nice: The Rockaway Hotel is the first upscale accommodation to be built in the Rockaways in over a century. It's quickly gained traction as a stylish retro clubhouse of the community's surf, art and music scene. There's a deluxe spa, a popular rooftop bar and seaside fare in Margie's, the signature restaurant. Rooms are bright and fresh, with windows that open to let in the sea breeze.

108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive, Queens. Phone: +1 718 474 1216. See therockawayhotel.com. From US$250 per night.

Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC

Photo: Gansevoort/David Mitchell

Perfect for: LGBTQI travellers, art and design enthusiasts, party people

First opened in 2004 when Sex and the City was helping rebrand the formerly rough-and-tumble Meatpacking District into somewhere as cool as a Cosmopolitan, the hotel recently underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation. The new-look 186 guestrooms are modern and stylish, with ombré wallpaper, subway tile in the bathrooms, Google Nest Hubs and Mirror gyms. Many overlook the Hudson River.

The neighbourhood is now one of the most sophisticated in the city, home to such drawcards as the High Line, the Whitney Museum of American Art, Little Island and Chelsea Market. Bars, restaurants and nightlife at the hotel and in the surrounding area reflect the energy of visitors and locals who know how to have fun.

18 Ninth Avenue, New York. Phone: +1 877 426 7386. See gansevoorthotelgroup.com. From US$525 per night

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

Photo: 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

Perfect for: Eco-conscious travellers, trendsetters, Brooklyn base

Sustainability meets chic design at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, where eco-conscious decor has been created by local artists with native greenery and reclaimed objects. There's not a plastic bottle in sight.

Guests enjoy a prime DUMBO/Brooklyn Bridge waterfront base, with spectacular views of the East River and Manhattan skyline. (A sister hotel is located near Central Park). With so much of NYC's action now taking place in the BK borough, it's a smart choice to stay here for at least part of your city stay. Make the most of the hotel's cinema room, plunge pool, rooftop bar and all-natural Bamford Spa before venturing out.

60 Furman Street, Brooklyn . Phone: +1 347 696 2500. See 1hotels.com/brooklyn-bridge. From US$549 per night

Hotel Indigo, Lower East Side

Photo: IHG Hotels & Resorts

Perfect for: Hipsters, nightlife, lower Manhattan access

The Lower East Side is lit, as the kids say. One of the coolest and edgiest neighbourhoods in Manhattan, it's a bustling jumble of nightlife, boutiques, restaurants, bars and century-old tenement buildings. On Ludlow Street is Hotel Indigo, an IHG property with a focus on modern design, street art and local characters. In fact, the 14th-floor lobby is decorated with outsized snapshots of LES history.

The design aesthetic could be described as warm industrial. Yes, there's a lot of concrete and steel, but there's also exposed red brick, reclaimed wood and premium Frette sheets. The hotel's rooftop bar and restaurant, Mr Purple, is well worth a look.

171 Ludlow Street, New York. Phone: +1 212 237 1776. See ihg.com. From US$209 per night.

Ace Hotel New York

Photo: Ace Hotels

Perfect for: Young and young-at-heart, creative types, pet-friendly

At this hip midtown hotel, housed in a turn-of-the-century landmark building, the lobby is the social gathering hub. A rotating roster of events for guests and visitors are held there in the evenings — art exhibitions, DJ nights, LGBTQI mixers — while during the day, it's a productive space for working or networking.

Rooms range from small bunk accommodations to spacious lofts that feel more like apartments, all decked out in signature monochrome hues with retro accessories. Call it an upscale flea-market aesthetic, courtesy of the vintage record turntables, acoustic guitars and trunks-as-coffee-tables.

20 West 29th Street, New York. Phone: +1 212 679 2222. See acehotel.com/newyork. From US$349 per night.

Boro Hotel

Photo: Boro Hotel

Perfect for: Urban explorers, mid-range budgets, Manhattan views

If you're a repeat visitor to NYC and feel confident navigating the subway, you'll probably want to start exploring further than Manhattan. Long Island City in Queens is just two subway stops from midtown and has one of the best views of the Manhattan skyline. It's where you'll find Boro Hotel, a stylish boutique property with 108 spacious loft-like rooms (thanks to 10-foot ceilings) featuring big bathrooms and floor-to-ceiling windows. Most rooms have balconies or terraces, with views that usually cost a lot more than the nightly rate you'll pay here. The on-site restaurant, Beebe's, serves satisfying pizza, pasta and small plates.

38-34 27th Street, Queens. Phone: +1 718 433 1375. See borohotel.com. From US$229 per night.