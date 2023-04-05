The best time to visit Sydney

For full functionality of this site it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser .

Link Sculpture by the Sea brings outsized artworks to coastal paths between Bondi and Tamarama beaches from late October. Photo: Destination NSW

You'll never have a tedious time in Sydney. Whatever the season, the city is full of festivals and fun, museums and a beautiful outdoors, restaurants and nightlife. What's more, you'll find Goldilocks weather for most of the year: never too hot nor too cold, and skies often sunny.

Seasonal changes aren't as striking as they are in more southern parts of Australia, and you can do most things most of the year round, but each Sydney season has its own particular pleasures. Here are the highlights.

SUMMER

Photo: Destination NSW

Between December and February, Sydney's weather is hot and humid, the evenings long and balmy and Sydneysiders at their most relaxed: no better time for fun, sun and sea. Hit the beaches, lunch on café terraces in trendy inner-city neighbourhoods, enjoy festivals and experience Sydney at its best. The downside? Everyone knows it, so expect crowds.

Don't miss

The mother of all parties is New Year's Eve, which sees a million people watch $15 million-worth of fireworks go pop. Over school holidays there plenty of family-friendly things happening at iconic Sydney venues such as Luna Park, Taronga Zoo and Sea Life Sydney Aquarium. Darling Harbour too buzzes with family-oriented activities, sound-and-light shows and frequent fireworks.

Make time for a beach day – or two, so you can compare rivals Bondi and Manly, which have different looks and vibes. Both offer hot sand, great surf, fish-and-chip shops and nearby walks that take you along clifftops.

Take in the Moonlight Cinema in Centennial Park (November-March), or OpenAir Cinema at Mrs Macquaries Point (January-February), where the Opera House provides a glorious backdrop.

Key events

Photo: Destination NSW

Sydney Festival in January is a city-wide extravaganza of performing and visual arts from circus acts and classical concerts to cabaret shows and comedies. It finishes on Australia Day (26 January), which sees Circular Quay, the Rocks and Darling Harbour host colourful events and activities.

Three-week Lunar New Year celebrations (January-February) bring together cultural events, entertainments, street markets, dragon-boat races and a parade. Meanwhile February's Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is one of the city's biggest, and certainly most colourful, party.

Sydney Cricket Ground hosts cricket matches throughout the summer, and Sydney Olympic Park is the venue for the United Cup in tennis. On 26 December, the start of the Sydney Hobart Yacht Race is an iconic event enjoyed from the foreshore.

AUTUMN

Photo: Destination NSW

Sydney doesn't have a conventional tree-changing autumn (March-May) unless you take a side trip to the Blue Mountains or Southern Highlands to see the foliage, but falling temperatures and humidity provide a crisper edge to the weather. Another plus is that accommodation costs fall across this shoulder period.

Don't miss

Beaches still beckon, especially as water temperatures are actually at their highest. In later autumn, you might want to stick to riding the ferries and kayaking on the harbour rather than swimming. You'll be rewarded on land with clear views of Sydney harbour wherever you walk, since summer haze (and sometimes bushfire smoke) has disappeared.

The visitors of peak season are well in retreat, making this a good time to visit key museums such as the Art Gallery of NSW, Australian Museum and excellent Australian National Maritime Museum.

Key events

The Biennale of Sydney runs all through autumn and showcases thought-provoking contemporary art by hundreds of artists from dozens of countries. March 17 is St Patrick's Day, with a city parade held on the closest weekend, and plenty of celebrations centred in The Rocks and its numerous pubs.

In April, it's time for the Royal Easter Show: part agricultural show, part fun fair, and always a great hit with families. ANZAC Day (25 April) starts with a Dawn Service in Martin Place and sees a city-centre parade and commemoration service at the war memorial in Hyde Park.

In late April and early May, Sydney Comedy Festival sees several weeks of stand-up, improve, magic shows and theatre performances, while in May the Sydney Writers Festival is a week-long literary celebration with dozens of events, workshops and panels with internationally renowned writers.

WINTER

Photo: Destination NSW

Daytime weather in June, July and August sits around a balmy 20 degrees and blue skies are the norm. You won't be swimming but this remains a great season for being outdoors, and you can take advantage of seven hours of sunlight to see Sydney's sights. If you don't like the cold, however, evenings are a shock: bring warm clothes.

Don't miss

This is whale watching season, so whenever you're overlooking the ocean keep your eyes alert for humpback and southern right whales, or get out on a whale-watching tour. The end of June is peak whale time.

Winter is a great time to visit The Rocks, where you'll find boutique shops and plenty of pubs for a hearty lunch or dinner, such as Lord Nelson Brewery and the Fortune of War, two of the oldest pubs in Australia. And surely there's no better time of year for a ghost tour.

Key events

Photo: Destination NSW

The spectacular light festival Vivid Sydney in early June sees art and 3D projections illuminate the facades of Sydney landmarks and buildings; you'll never see the Opera House looking so wonderful. Meanwhile the Australian International Music Festival in late June or early July features everything from orchestras to bands and jazz ensembles.

If you're keen on all things marine then take in the Sydney International Boat Show in the first week of August. It's followed by Sydney Science Festival with events held by museums, universities and research institutes.

In mid-August, City2Surf foot race between the city and Bondi is an iconic Sydney sporting event open to all. Winter is also rugby league, rugby union and Aussie Rules season, so check out what's on at Sydney Olympic Park or Sydney Cricket Ground.

SPRING

Grotto Point Aboriginal engravings along the Spit Bridge to Manly walk. Photo: Destination NSW

If you had to pick an ideal season in a city beautiful year-round, then spring (September-November) might be it. The weather is warming up, humidity and heat aren't yet high, and the sky is often blue. This is a great season for seaside brunches, city lunches and long walks. Showers will occur, but you can always retreat into museums and shops.

Don't miss

This is prime walking season, so hit Sydney's many glorious paths along coast or harbour, such as the Bondi to Coogee Coastal Walk or Spit Bridge to Manly Walk. Federation Cliff Walk isn't as well-known but just as spectacular.

Sydney's gardens are blooming, so stroll the Royal Botanic Garden and Chinese Garden of Friendship. Late October and November is jacaranda season, adding a purple blush to suburban streets, especially around harbour-side Kirribilli and Lavender Bay.

Key events

Sculpture by the Sea along the Bondi Beach to Tamarama Beach coastal walk. Photo: Destination NSW

Sydney Fringe Festival begins in mid-August and runs to the end of September, with some 300 productions held at 50 city venues.

Spring Racing Carnival culminates in the Melbourne Cup, which Sydneysiders are happy to celebrate. But for eight weeks prior, Royal Randwick and Rosehill racecourses see plenty of fashion and horseflesh, including the world's richest race, the Everest Cup.

Sculpture by the Sea brings outsized artworks to coastal paths between Bondi and Tamarama beaches from late October: it's the world's largest free public sculpture exhibition. Another popular seaside even is Manly Jazz Festival in early October.