The best time to visit the Gold Coast

For full functionality of this site it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser .

SHARE

Share on Facebook SHARE

Share on Twitter TWEET

Pin to Pinterest PIN

Link Any time seems like a good time to visit the Gold Coast. But each season offers something completely different. Photo: Tourism and Events Queensland

With over 300 days of sunshine and water temperature that never dips below 20 degrees, any time seems like a good time to visit the Gold Coast. But each season offers something completely different – from whale migrations seen from the beaches, to the opportunity to swim by day and sit beside a log fire at night in a hinterland retreat. Whether you prefer afternoon storms or evenings in jumpers, you should know which season fits you best to visit.

SUMMER

Head to the Gold Coast Hinterland to escape the heat​. Photo: Tourism and Events Queensland

See Also Gold Coast travel guide

Temperatures can soar and humidity stays high, especially through January and February, though we're not talking thick, treacle-like North Queensland humidity. Mornings and evenings cool down to the low 20s – occasionally, even the high teens – and the water temperature sits at an average of 26 degrees, making swimming and water sports ideal for everyone. Summer is when most rain falls, but it tends to fall hard and fast, usually in the afternoon, before it makes way for a clear evening. If you're feeling the heat, travel less than an hour to the Gold Coast's mountainous hinterland where temperatures drop five degrees and options are plentiful (from wine tasting to hiking).

Don't miss

Gold Coasters feel the cold – you'll see them wearing jumpers on 25 degree days. So summer evenings are when they flock (in shorts) to an impressive offering of evening markets all over the coast, where there's food trucks, bars and live music (they call them markettas). And every beach teems with water activity, you can catch national ironman events throughout January and February. Or visit theme parks with lots of water rides, like Wet'n'Wild or Sea World.

Key events

Summer is when Gold Coasters like to party (those frosty 25 degree winter days can keep them home-bound) . Music festivals hit the Coast over Summer, including Summersault, beside the Gold Coast Broadwater at the Broadwater Parklands in February, and the Good Love Festival across the water at Main Beach. Mix with the region's best dressed at the Gold Coast's richest horse racing event, the Magic Millions, held annually in January – it's one of the region's most anticipated dress-up events.

AUTUMN

Blues on Broadbeach is one of the biggest festivals of its kind in Australia​. Photo: Tourism and Events Queensland

Climate-wise, there's no better time to visit the Gold Coast. Water temperatures remain in the low to mid-20s, but day time temperatures average around the mid-20s and blustery summer northerly winds (which make the ocean rough and can bring blue bottles) turn to refreshing light southerly winds. The shoulder season sees less visitors – except for the Easter school holidays – meaning you can do all the same things you wanted to do in summer (surf, swim, sunbake, eat al fresco) but with less crowds, and sweat.

Don't miss

Believe it or not, you can see the change of seasons even in this sub-tropical region. Head out to the Gold Coast Hinterland – or just drive to the end of the valleys behind the coast (like Currumbin Valley and Tallebudgera Valley) and see the leaves change. Although this is the best time to visit the Gold Coast, it's also one of the quietest (and cheapest) so get to its theme parks and sample the rides without having to queue first (the Gold Coast is the theme park capital of Australia). Autumn is the best time for ocean swimming and surfing – the water stays warm from summer, but the wind rarely blows.

Key events

Perhaps it's because the night-time temperatures dare plummet into the late teens, but Autumn is a busy time culturally on the Gold Coast. Each April or May the Gold Coast Film Festival is held in Broadbeach featuring outdoor screenings (of over 100 films) and premieres, while music lovers can see some of Australia's best-known blues musicians play for free on the streets (and bars) of Broadbeach (late May). And don't miss one of the Coast's most popular yearly events, the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, the most glamorous boating lifestyle event in the Southern Hemisphere.

Advertisement

WINTER

Water temperatures never dip below 20 degrees year-round. Photo: Tourism and Events Queensland

Pack your winter woollies, you may experience a winter day whose maximum won't reach 20 degrees, though that's rare. Expect chilly mornings (sometimes a Gold Coast dawn can be colder than Melbourne's) but relax, by 9am, you'll be in shorts. Locals take to the ocean in thick wetsuits but the water temperature won't drop below 21 degrees. Unlike southern cities, a Gold Coast winter doesn't force diners inside, or stop revellers frequenting beer-gardens. Any local originally from the south will tell you: winter is the time when the Gold Coast truly shines.

Don't miss

With gentle winds and sunny days (winter is the sunniest season with the least rainfall), the calm blue ocean is an easy place to view migrating humpback whales. You'll see them off every beach – though get to one of the region's iconic headlands (like Burleigh Heads) for the best view, or book a whale watching tour (by boat). You'll also have the chance to experience genuine winter evenings - in front of a log fire to warm up – at the higher altitudes of the Gold Coast Hinterland. Visit wineries, restaurants and national parks (there's three World Heritage-listed national parks here) then sleep at a retreat in the mountains. And winter's the best time to play golf – the Gold Coast is home to over 25 championship courses.

Key events

Don't miss the Bleach Festival held every August for the past 12 years (except for Covid). Enjoy 16 days at one of Australia's leading site-specific contemporary arts festivals – which uses the Gold Coast's landscape as venues. Hundreds of local and international artists will display their music, design and theatre talents at outdoor film screenings, live music gatherings, street parties and exhibitions all over the Gold Coast – and most of it's free. Don't forget the Gold Coast's football teams: the Gold Coast Suns and the Gold Coast Titans, come see how locals celebrate AFL and NRL in the Sunshine State.

SPRING

Visit between June and November and you're likely to see some of this. Photo: Tourism and Events Queensland

Humidity is lower than summer, there's less rain and the temperature of the water is still sitting at about 24 degrees (and rising) – what wouldn't you love about being here in spring? Spring tends to be a little windier, so avid sailors might consider a visit (there's plenty of sailing to be had on the Gold Coast Broadwater) or consider learning kite-surfing. Whales are also making their return journey south to the Antarctic after giving birth to calves around Hervey Bay, so look out for mothers teaching their babies to breach just off-shore.

Don't miss

Spring tends to be a season of smaller ocean swells on the Coast then winter and autumn – making spring the ideal time to learn to surf. There's a surf school on practically every major surf break on the Coast – the Gold Coast has one of the highest ratio of surf schools per head of population in the world. With average daytime temperatures sitting at 26 degrees, spring is the perfect time to walk or bike the Gold Coast Oceanway, a 36-kilometre trail that follows the entire coastline.

Key events

There's a lot happening over spring on the Gold Coast – each October, motor racing fans gather in their thousands as Australia's fastest drivers take to a Surfers Paradise street circuit. The racing is just part of the three-day street party. For something much quieter, head to Currumbin in September for Queensland's largest outdoor sculpture exhibit, Swell Festival. Set amongst the beaches and foreshores of one of the Gold Coast's prettiest beachside suburbs, thousands come for 10 days of exhibits, live music, comedy and art masterclasses. Fans of country music should come to Broadbeach in late October for a free festival of the country's biggest country music stars at the Groundwater Country Music Festival.