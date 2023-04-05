The eight best countries for solo travellers

For full functionality of this site it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser .

This is probably the most daunting, and yet also the most rewarding thing you well ever do: solo travel. Going out on your own. Tackling the world with no one to rely on but yourself. No one else to answer to. No one else to blame.

Whether you're considering your first solo trip overseas, or you're a long-time lover of a party of one, the reality is there are certain destinations that are better suited to solo travel than others: countries that are safe, approachable and enjoyable for those visiting in their own company.

If you're striking out solo, these are the places to go.

Ireland

Photo: iStock

This one is almost self-explanatory. You know even without thinking about it that Ireland is a good call for a solo traveller. If you've set foot in an Irish-themed pub anywhere in the world – and who among us hasn't? – you are already familiar with the nature of Irish people, the sociability, the charm, the love of banter and the natural desire to include anyone and everyone in that chat.

You will meet people in Ireland, if that's your desire. You will make friends. Just try to avoid it. People in Ireland tend to be open in nature and garrulous in spirit, particularly in those previously mentioned drinking establishments.

Ireland is also largely safe for those on their own, and very approachable for English speakers.

USA

Photo: iStock

The US's attractions for solo travellers are similar to those of Ireland. Of course, you have the approachability of an English-speaking country, if that's a language you're familiar with. You also have an instantly recognisable country, given the frequency with which we see the US depicted on our TV and movie screens.

And then there's the incredible friendliness of Americans, particularly towards Australians. Yes, this is a troubled country in some ways, and there are no shortage of bad news stories coming out of the States – however, on the ground, you are more than likely to be bowled over by the kindness of strangers.

Thailand

Photo: iStock

If your idea of a good time on your solo travels is meeting plenty of like-minded souls in social environments, then Thailand is the place for you. This is a backpacker-friendly country with plenty of hideaways both coastal and rural in which to kick back for a week or so and meet fellow travellers from around the world.

We're talking the legendary likes of Koh Pha-Ngan, Koh Phi-Phi, Krabi, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and even Kanchanaburi. Solo travellers will unfortunately have a few would-be scammers to fend off in touristy areas of Bangkok and Phuket, but mostly this country is safe and welcoming.

Uruguay

Photo: iStock

Uruguay is the little country that could, particularly for solo travellers who want to experience South America in an environment that feels safe and predictable. Uruguay ticks all of the boxes, with a high degree of stability, not to mention attractions both on the coast and out in the pampas, as well as a cracking food scene.

The capital, Montevideo, is a city on the up, an approachable, friendly place with a great nightlife scene, and plenty of affordable accommodation options for those on their own.

Indonesia

Diamond Beach, Nusa Penida. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Obviously, we're talking about Bali here. There are other parts of Indonesia that will be perfect for those with experience and an adventurous spirit – try Sumatra, Lombok, or Flores Island – but for most, Bali will make the most sense as a jumping-off point for solo enjoyment.

You can stick with the crowds in Bali around Seminyak and Ubud, or choose to strike out to the quieter likes of Nusa Penida and Nusa Lembongan. Either way, you'll have a ball.

Japan

Photo: iStock

There are very few downsides to solo travel in Japan. To begin with, this is one of the safest destinations on the planet, where you will very rarely need to concern yourself with personal safety, even as you move about on your own. Japan is also very easy to navigate, with a sprawling public transport network, and no one will ever bat an eyelid at you if you choose to dine out alone.

You will also meet plenty of people in Japan – just go to an izakaya (a casual Japanese bar) and order a beer, and new friends will appear.

The only thing to be aware of is that accommodation here can be expensive, and you will need to stick to hostels or budget "business hotels" to make this work.

Canada

Montreal, Canada. Photo: iStock

If Canadians aren't the friendliest people on the planet, they're certainly close. This is a nation of overwhelmingly polite citizens, a country that is by and large safe and enjoyable for those travelling solo. Take the usual precautions, and you are very likely to have an incident-free and enjoyable stay here.

And what a stay it will be, ranging from the free-wheeling joy of Montreal, to the beauty of British Columbia, the Arctic encounters of Manitoba, and the maritime history of the east coast. Australians tend to love Canada, and with good reason.

Iceland

Photo: iStock

Iceland is a country ripe for adventure. This is a compact nation that you can comfortably cover in the space of a week or two, ticking off all of the major attractions while still finding some time to relax and discover. This is also one of safest countries in the world, if not the safest, making it very attractive for those travelling on their own.

The only downside to Iceland, particularly for solo travellers, is the expense. This is a pricey country. Best thing to do is book yourself on a group tour, allowing you to see the sights and spend the nights without too many unplanned or unnecessary expenses.