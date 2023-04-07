Tripologist: Will a $5 international roaming plan go the distance?

For full functionality of this site it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser .

Australia Post's suspiciously cheap international roaming plan for use in 91 countries seems too good to be true. Is it?

I have just seen a $5 SIM at Australia Post which can be used in 91 countries and it seems too good to be true. What do you think? P Roberts, Melbourne, Vic

Australia Post's $5 international roaming plan gives you a SIM card and phone number for 30 days, 50 minutes of standard calls to and from international fixed lines and to standard local mobile numbers, voicemail and 50 standard international SMS. There is no fixed contract and you can top up with additional $5 payments. If you plan to make a lot of international calls and send and receive SMS that's reasonable value, but one problem with this SIM card is the relatively meagre data allowance – just 50Mb. Even if you use cellular data sparingly, 50Mb is not likely to last you a full day. I regularly use about 1Gb of cellular data per week when I'm overseas, relying on free Wi-Fi in hotels. That would cost $100 if I was using the Australia Post SIM. Simcorner [simcorner.com] has better deals, and if you have the Viber or Skype app on your phone you can still make low-cost international calls.

A friend and I are heading to Spain for 10-14 days. First time, and we are unsure where we should spend our limited time. M. A. Silvers, Mentone, Vic

The time you have available would allow you to make four or five stops, and I suggest three nights in each. Either Madrid or Barcelona are likely to be your gateway to Spain and each has its wonders – Madrid the stupendous Prado Museum, the glorious architecture of Plaza Mayor, the Centro de Arte Reina Sofía and countless tapas bars. In Barcelona, Gaudi's famous La Sagrada Familia, the Picasso Museum, La Boqueria market, the pedestrian precinct of La Rambla and the back streets of the Gothic Quarter are just some of the highlights. Two more cities worth a lingering look are Andalucia's Seville and Granada, which mix elaborate palaces, baroque churches, flamenco songs and fabulous costumes, knotted laneways and palaces and courtyard houses — reminders of the Moors who once ruled this part of Spain. If time allows, take a side trip to Cordoba, about midway between the two. Train will probably work best for you.

Our extended family with seven adults and two children is planning a two-week trip to Japan next April. Thinking about basing ourselves in three places and doing day trips, any suggestions for possible itineraries, and are we be better off with trains, or maybe hiring a van and guide? E. McKane, Bonnells Bay, NSW

Three different bases is great, and Tokyo is a must. Start with a hop-on, hop-off bus tour to get your bearings then you can explore other facets of the city more deeply. It's a city of secrets but it's too easy to glide around streets where concrete, glass and steel impose a bland uniformity. Take a half-day guided walking tour and you'll discover craftworkers whose families have been making silk fans and stitching kimonos for the past 400 years, taste some of the delicate mouth-pleasing treats of the Japanese culinary repertoire and decipher the small mysteries of the city's Shinto shrines. The same approach works in Kyoto, where the temple gardens, the Shinkyogoku shopping district and the Gion district, the sole survivor of the city's traditional geisha districts, are some of the highlights. The tours operated by Kyoto Sights and Nights [kyotosightsandnights.com] are standouts. For something completely different you might head for Hida-Takayama, set in a valley surrounded by the evergreen forests of the Japan Alps. A tree-lined canal wraps an arm around the eastern side of the city and every morning from about 7am. Miyagawa Market brings colour and fragrant smells to the walking path along the river that gallops through Takayama's heart. There are a number of Edo-period houses including the Yoshijima Heritage House, while nearby Hida Folk Village is an open-air museum with traditional houses from the region, well worth a visit. All these cities are accessible by rail, but hiring a van with a driver could work better for getting to and from Takayama. Osabus [osabus.com] is one of many operators.

Just before Christmas we arrive in Frankfurt at the start of a family trip, looking to experience a town or small city with Christmas markets for a few days nearby if possible. B. Crane, Newcastle, NSW

Strasbourg would probably work well. Set against the fairytale backdrop of the city's half-timbered houses, canals and churches, Strasbourg hosts France's oldest Christmas market, transforming the city into a visual and gastronomic wonderland. The sparkly, 30-metre Christmas tree in place Kleber, the ice-skating rink in place Dauphine and nativity pageants, carols and concerts add colour and sound to the celebrations. Nearby Colmar and Mulhouse offer yet another take on the Christmas festivities, made even more photogenic if snow falls. Train from Frankfurt to Strasbourg takes around 2½ hours.

