What makes Australian country towns worth visiting

Accommodation booking site Wotif annually publishes a list of Australia's top 10 towns, recognising trending destinations for three-day stays, which are the "sweet spot" for domestic holidays. People are looking for short, budget-friendly breaks that don't involve complicated transport arrangements.

According to this year's criteria, Albury is Wotif's top town, followed by Bundaberg in Queensland and New Norfolk in Tasmania.

Weekend travellers flock to places such as Orange (ninth on Wotif's list) and Ballarat (fifth) for vibrant culture and culinary sophistication. They're far from backwaters, even those that are back of beyond.

New airlines and airline routes, such as Bonza's direct Albury and Mildura to Sunshine Coast flights, make a difference for travellers who can only spare a few days.

It's good news that Australians are rediscovering inland regional cities. The coastal towns get much of the love, but population growth and over-development in many places have turned some bucolic coastal villages into sprawling suburbia. If you drive up the northern coast of NSW, it's a sea of roofs, not a view of sea.

Regional tourism boomed during the pandemic, for obvious reasons, but it was hampered by severe staff shortages in hospitality, which are ongoing. There was a spike in migration to regional areas, mostly by Millennials looking for a less expensive and more relaxed lifestyle, and that's great for the future growth of these places, but it also it pushed up housing prices, ironically making it harder to attract workers.

But even so, the biggest migration was not to country towns but to coastal areas like the Gold Coast and Port Augusta in South Australia, which had a 54 per cent increase in people relocating from city areas.

We do love the beach.

Many agricultural centres have been struggling with the impact of climate change on livelihoods, so they're turning to tourism to support the community. Unless they have an obvious cultural or gastronomic attraction like an art gallery, a festival, destination restaurant or winery, though, they have found it difficult to lure visitors.

I found it interesting how important cultural tourism has become. We think of the cities as centres of culture, but in fact, the regions have so much to offer.

Australia Council research shows that in the five years before the pandemic, international arts tourism grew at a higher rate than overall international tourism. The international arts tourist is more likely than Australians to venture out to small towns for their museums, galleries, craft workshops, arts festivals, and fairs.

Authentic Indigenous-run activities are a huge drawcard and they're flourishing, see discoveraboriginalexperiences.com

The Silo Art Trail, which includes painted silos across the country, from Northam in Western Australia to Gunnedah in NSW, is an ingenious example of how the visual arts can draw visitors to remote rural landscapes, even where there's not an established gallery or museum.

There's another tourism trend that might help reverse the fortunes of struggling regional towns, especially those that have escaped any significant development - nostalgia tourism.

While lack of development has often been painted as a negative thing, it can end up a blessing for a town that is trying to attract tourists.

Travellers value old pubs, wide main streets with verandahs, riverside parks with old-fashioned children's playgrounds, B&Bs that aren't Air, and motels that haven't yet been trendified like a Freedom Furniture catalogue. (Shout out to the quirky and inexpensive Junction Motel in New Norfolk, Wotif's number three town.)

Nostalgia tourism is driven by emotion. Older people look for connections to family history and lost memories from childhood. There's also a younger generation passionate about the style of things from a past they've never known, a European past in this case, of old 1960s motels and cute tea rooms.

This generation is crafty - knitting, darning, baking and throwing pots - so they're attracted to CWA shops and craft galleries. Because of their devotion to things that can be recycled, they're big on combing op shops too.

I believe every country town worth visiting has one or two great op shops and an old-fashioned cake shop (not "bakehouse", please) which turns out creamy, jam-filled Neenish tarts, crisp apple turnovers, coffee scrolls, and good, stodgy vanilla slices.

But cake shops, general stores and milk bars are sadly disappearing at the very time visitors search for features that distinguish a place rather than make it generic.

lee@leetulloch.com

Instagram @bymrsamos