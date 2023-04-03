What your luggage says about you

For full functionality of this site it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser .

I was recently given a room upgrade while checking into a hotel in India's desert city of Bikaner. Instead of the base-level room I'd paid for, I was ushered into a Regimental Room, two rungs higher up the posh ladder. The only rationale I could think to explain this happy turn of events was that I'd just finished an expensive tour of other parts of India, staying in hotels with crisp linen and room butlers, and my luggage handles were aflutter with hotel labels that suggested a premier league traveller and the illusion of modest wealth. It set me wondering. If I travelled with expensive luggage, would it get me upgrades? Better rooms, or even an entree to the gilded uplands of the business class cabin? Does luggage convey status? Here's what a 21st century Sherlock Holmes might deduce from your luggage.

Louis Vuitton

Genuine Louis Vuitton? It's the ultimate in damn-the-expense, make-a-statement travel. You're probably no stranger to the red carpet. Expect enquiring glances wondering who you might be because you're in A-list company.

Kim Kardashian is a big fan of the supersize Louis Vuitton hat box, as is the rest of the Kardashian Klan, so too is Dita Von Teese (rolling suitcase), footballer Wayne Rooney has been spotted pushing his wife's Louis Vuitton Keepall on a baggage trolley, Kirsten Dunst (Louis Vuitton Pegase) and – gasp – Wolverine Hugh Jackman (Louis Vuitton Damier Graphite Keepall Bag).

I get it too, nothing beats high quality leather (hand-stitched of course). It's an heirloom, last for years. Any rough treatment can be repaired by skilled craftworkers. Properly cared for it will appreciate with each passing decade, and probably never know the rough and tumble world of the baggage carousel. If you own one, you're likely travelling on a private jet and being collected in a Mercedes Maybach.

The Rimowa

Photo: Getty Images

You're a bit of a connoisseur, you like stuff that works well and lasts, especially if it comes from a German-speaking country, and when it comes to aluminium cases Rimowa is the best of the best. There's probably a Rolex on your wrist and that shiny, ribbed Rimowa is another status symbol, inspired by the Junkers F13.

Your modus operandi is quality rather than quantity, maybe just a couple of high-end purchases per year, and this is an investment. You're looking to get around 20-30 years of hard travel out of your case, and since Rimowa has around 200 repair centres around the globe that's a safe bet.

Over that time it will acquire bruises, dents and scrapes but like the bumps and wrinkles on the face of a character actor each one tells a story. Rimowa also makes polycarbonate cases, in lollipop colours, but really?

Samsonite

Photo: Getty Images

You're practical. Probably drive a Japanese or Korean car, pay bills on time, hunt down airline loyalty points like a caffeinated jack russell. You've done your homework and read the reviews and Samsonite came up trumps.

They're good all-rounders. As a savvy all-rounder yourself you might have bought it with some of your airline points pyramid since heaps of yesterday's Samsonite cases get offloaded on airlines' online stores when new models hit the showrooms.

You like sturdy, and Samsonite cases are made of polypropylene, which is light, tough and fairly durable. Not bulletproof – over time it'll scuff and dent but it'll do what it's supposed to do. If it's anything like my last two Samsonites the wheels will clunk out before anything else – they don't like cobblestones – and those extendable handles are prone to collapsing or locking in the extended position.

Away

You're a New York Times subscriber. You read their Wirecutter reviews and, OK, that was for the Away carry-on but it got you thinking, and voila – you signed up for the Away Large. Just goes to show, you're a free-thinker, and you dig deep.

You probably work for yourself, or you're plotting a start-up. Your ride is either a Tesla or a Volvo Recharge.

The Away is a solid choice. It's made with polycarbonate and that means it's going to look beat up after just one trip. You like pristine and those scratches and scuffs will tear at your heart strings but this is one tough hombre, and there's that Away lifetime warranty and the promise "If anything breaks, we will fix or replace it for you."

The rolling backpack

Photo: Getty Images

You're rocking it on the adventure trail. Pushing the travel envelope, headed for somewhere intrepid, or even with a "Do not travel" warning from the nanny brigade at our Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. You'll be chowing down with the locals – roadside dhabas in India, cachimbas in Mexico - trading stories about bedbug-ridden hellholes in Mongolia and cures for the Rangoon runs.

Your backpack will return with stories to tell, stained with spilled yak butter tea and wounded by a careless knife stroke made while cutting flatbread in the Karakorams of northern Pakistan. Or it might just be two weeks in Thailand, full moon parties on the beach and a few dodgy escapades that would worry your parents.

Whichever it is, you're carving out new experiences that will last a lifetime, and this Sherlock Holmes is doffing his deerstalker in admiration.