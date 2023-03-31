For full functionality of this site it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser .

Link Rising from the subtropical jungles of the Yucatan Peninsula Casita Jabin is a stacked pair of pink cubes forming a contemporary one-bedroom getaway. Photo: Leo Espinosa

The love shack is a little old place where/We can get together/Love shack baby - The B-52s

The delight of escaping urban life to commune with nature in a stylish though not ostentatious bolthole hidden in a remote or rural setting is always best shared with others.

We yearn to skip town to our own little holiday house with those we love, reconnecting, reassessing and resetting in a natural environment.

Such quality time away with loved ones strengthens bonds, allowing couples, families and friends to truly disconnect from the pressures of busy city lives.

Whether the house is built at considerable expense, passed down through generations, acquired by cultural tradition or bought for a song, these "shacks" are architectural odes to an unhurried life, to their natural surroundings and, ultimately, to love.

Here are seven distinctive and bookable escapes from around the world, revealed through the eyes of their often unseen and inspiring owners and proving that the desire for slow living is a universal one.

YUI VALLEY KOMINKA I Tamatori, Fujieda, Shizuoka, Japan

Nestled in a peaceful valley surrounded by bamboo groves, green tea plantations and mountains in central Japan is a 100-year-old country house owned by Daisuke Kajiyama (Dai) and his Israeli wife, Hila Gay Kajiyama. They call it Yui Valley house.

"We love the spiritual feeling of the word yui, which in Japanese means 'circle' or

'connection'," says Dai. "The house provides a connection to where we are in nature, to the people we meet and to ourselves."

Located halfway between Tokyo and Kyoto, Yui Valley house sits beside a crystal-clear stream that flows through the rural village of Fujieda, where in nearby Okabe there are remnants of the Tokaido - an ancient road that once connected the shogun's feudal stronghold of Edo (Tokyo) to imperial Kyoto.

Dai and Hila met years ago in Nepal while they were each travelling through Asia. They longed to be together, but where? On a trip back to Japan with Dai, Hila fell in love with his country and so the decision was made that Japan would be their base, returning to Hila's homeland, Israel, as often as possible.

However, with the events of recent years impacting travel, that hasn't been possible, so the couple have hunkered down in the countryside, sharing their restored kominka (a traditional wooden house) with paying guests.

The kominka had been abandoned for seven years before the couple rescued it. With the help of a carpenter friend, and support enlisted by exchanging bed and meals for labour from young volunteers visiting Japan on a budget, they repaired it.

"Our strategy was not to change the house much," says Dai. "Just fix where it's broken and make it more comfortable without damaging the authentic and wabi-sabi feel, that is, the aesthetic of imperfection of the house.

"Everything feels authentic and untainted. For example, our drinking water comes from underground. It's so clean and tasty. When you're in bed on a futon on the tatami floor, you fall asleep to the sound of the river and you wake up to the sound of birds."

Hila helps with planting organic rice with the couple usually start their day with coffee and Hila's freshly baked sourdough bread, eaten in the garden.

"Sometimes one of our neighbours brings freshly harvested vegetables," says Hila, "or one of the grandmothers will bring pickles she made." See yuivalley.com

THE NENE NEST I Kekaha Beach, Kauai, Hawaii, US

Photo: Bekah Cooper

It took decades of catching flights back and forth across the Pacific Ocean to stay with family living on Kauai, Hawaii, for Seattle-based couple Melissa and Kyle Lipe before they finally began to search for a getaway home for themselves.

In early 2020, the couple bought an original sugar plantation cottage on the sunny side of Kauai in Kekaha, and just 30 minutes away from family.

It offered old-world Hawaiian charm for their family of four, with plenty of space for the energetic Madelyn, 9, and Henry, 6, to play outside in the home's tropical gardens.

The family spruced up the cottage late in 2020, painting it, making minor repairs, and decorated the white bright rooms inside with retro cane furniture and tropical prints.

Overgrowth and weeds were removed, exposing tall red ginger plants, a hibiscus hedge walkway, a huge pink plumeria tree and several edible banana trees at the back.

"We take our mornings pretty slow at the Nest," says Melissa. "We make coffee and eat breakfast on the lanai (verandah) as a family. That usually includes some fresh fruit like papaya or pineapple from my dad's farm, tangerines from our neighbour, or bananas from our backyard patch."

"As the kids slowly get ready for a day out, I'll do a small project or two around the house while Kyle catches up on work. Most often, we throw on swimsuits, pack a lunch and spend the day at a secluded beach.

"When we get home, we rinse in the outdoor shower, maybe take a nap or read in the garden lounge chairs and get ready for dinner. We always make sure to have Kalua pig and cabbage over rice at least once on our trip. It's a delicious local meal."

Today the Lipe family like to share the Nest, once hosting Melissa's mothers' group getaway. "Kyle's extended family members have vacationed there, too, as well as co-workers and friends. We also rent the cottage out to visitors to the island." See thenenenestkauai.com

LA FERMETTE DU MERLE I Crux-la-Ville, Burgundy, France

In the peaceful and verdant farmlands of Nievre in Burgundy, stands La Fermette du Merle, a sweet 19th-century farmhouse near the hamlet of Crux-la-Ville.

With its pastel-blue window shutters and distressed stone walls covered by rambling pink roses, the fermette (small farmhouse) is not only picture-perfect but also ideally positioned on the crest of a hill to take advantage of pretty views of rolling hills, winding roads and forests.

The farmhouse is owned by Morgane van Liere and Arvid Niemeijer, a Hilversum, Netherlands-based couple (she's Dutch/French, he's Dutch), who had become disenchanted by the high prices of property in the city.

Their solution to owning a house required creative thinking outside the (urban) box. As Arvid says, "It started with a week's holiday in Burgundy ..."

"We bought a holiday house in the French countryside just a couple of days before the first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, got the key in August 2020, and started small restoration and redecoration works," says Morgane.

Since interior design is a passion of Morgane's, and the energetic Arvid likes to build and create, the first phase of the restoration project was completed within a year.

"It was important for us that we retain the authentic character of the house, working mainly with old or rural materials, while keeping the interiors bright and adding modern comforts," says Morgane.

"We sourced other furniture at brocante (flea markets) or bought them at secondhand shops. We also renewed the roof, choosing new 'old-style' tiles. It's all about finding the balance between authenticity and comfort," says Morgane.

Sometimes friends join them on their French sojourns with dinner tables set up outside under a large nut tree festooned with lanterns. They now welcome paying guests to rent the farmhouse on a weekly basis during the French summer season.

"The property is an escape for people who seek stillness, and who want to observe nature," says Morgane. "From our 6000-square-metre garden, we often see farmers' sheep in our meadow, little owls in the trees and sometimes encounter a fox or deer." See lafermettedumerle.fr

DESERT CABIN I Joshua Tree, California, US

An eclectic mix of desert dwellers, survivalists, artists and musicians forms the community that initially attracted Kathrin and Brian Smirke to the dry wilderness of eastern California.

The idea of connecting with like-minded people and escaping to a bolthole under a star-studded desert sky became increasingly fixated in the couple's minds, who normally live by the sea in northern California on the Mendocino coast.

The plan was to buy and renovate a run-down desert shack that they could escape to when time permitted, renting it out to others in-between.

"We wanted to create a getaway that would be a personal escape from our busy city lives and as a place to re-energise in solace under the desert sky," says Kathrin.

Years ago, on a weekend away to Joshua Tree National Park, Kathrin and Brian found a derelict cabin that they purchased and more or less rebuilt, gutting the place, then remodelling it to create a boho vibe.

"Our aim was to stick to a budget on the big expenses, and be as creative as possible with the decoration and design," says Kathrin.

Located just outside the western entrance to the Joshua Tree National Park, the little one-bedroom abode has a rather plain white exterior but inside the white rooms have been curated and styled with care.

"We added colour and texture to the home by decorating it with colourful kilim-covered cushions, Navajo-style rugs and blankets, macrame planters, and terracotta-potted cactus," says Kathrin.

After a long day hiking to Coyote Hole Canyon or trekking in Joshua Tree National Park, Kathrin or Brian often take a long soak in the claw-foot outdoor bath while the other flops in the hammock under trees nearby.

"You can't help but feel small in the expanse of desert that stretches out before you but [which is] connected to the Earth and each other at the same time," says Brian.

CASITA JABIN I Valladolid, Yucatan, Mexico

Photo: Leo Espinosa

Rising from the subtropical jungles of the Yucatan Peninsula is a stacked pair of pink cubes forming a contemporary one-bedroom getaway.

Featuring a restrained design aesthetic, a private plunge pool and a cool interior, it's the perfect place for owners Anette Urbina Gamboa and husband Eduardo De la Pena Corral to rest, unplug and retreat from their busy corporate lives in Mexico City.

"I grew up in the Yucatan and Eduardo lived there for many years, so we both have a special love for this region," says Anette. "Our dream was to create a place to reconnect us to our roots, inspired by the places we have stayed in while travelling."

In harmony with its natural surroundings, the house, on a hectare of land filled with Jabin trees, a species typical of the Yucata, was built using traditional construction techniques with local materials.

The rough stucco exterior was painted a watermelon pink, a common colour choice for Mexican villas.

For Anette, it was important to incorporate a tasteful and curated interior design, highlighting Mexican design brands and local artisan handicrafts.

"When deciding where to build the house, we placed it near a particularly beautiful Jabin tree, so it would shade the terrace and pool area," says Anette.

"As the project took shape, the tree ended up becoming part of the soul of the house, which is why we named it Casita Jabin."

Close to the beautiful Spanish colonial town of Valladolid, near ancient Mayan pyramids and a walk away from the otherworldly waterhole Cenote Suytun, the house provides a holiday base for Anette and Eduardo to visit old friends as well as a relaxing place to cherish family time together with baby daughter Isabella.

See airbnb.com/h/casitajabin

THE BOOKWORM CABIN I Adelin, Mazovia, Poland

Switching off digital devices to catch up on reading has been taken to the next level in this bespoke-designed cabin hidden in a quiet Polish pine forest, less than an hour's drive from Warsaw.

To ensure complete surrender to the printed page, owners Bartłomiej Kraciuk and Marta Puchalska-Kraciuk lined the cabin's walls with bookcases filled with hundreds of books and installed a yellow box in a prominent position in which to plonk their phones on arrival. It also helps that Wi-Fi reception is patchy and there's no television.

"When we bought the land and initially considered the design of the getaway, the first idea that came to mind was a cabin with a large window," says Bartłomiej, "but how long can you sit and stare out of a window? All day, if you are reading a book."

The nearly five-metre-high window forms the front wall of the house, allowing natural light to permeate the blonde timber- lined interiors.

This promotes reading and quiet contemplation as well as offering a superb all-day view of grassy fields framed by leafy pines. Large shutters are easily moved into position to secure the cabin and provide privacy at night.

"The days and weekends at the cabin are about not doing anything specific," says Bartłomiej. "It is a delightful moment to not have a plan or obligations, so we savour it. We also make it available for others to enjoy."

The snug 37-square-metre getaway over two levels cleverly incorporates an open sleeping loft above a well-planned living space with kitchenette. Access to the mezzanine bedroom is via a stained- timber staircase that smartly provides enough space underneath for a full bathroom.

A cast-iron wood-burning heater keeps the cosy interior warm during the Polish winter. Sourcing local timbers for construction, the deck and roof are made from spruce, and the exteriors are clad in pine that has weathered to ash-grey, allowing the cabin to blend into its magical woodland setting.

"We love the forests surrounding the house," says Bartłomiej, "and did our best to preserve the natural environment as much as possible - the trees, the moss, the mulch." See bookwormcabin.xyz

SOL TO SOUL HOUSE I Pioneertown, California, US

Photo: Melissa Gidney

In the Mojave Desert, a stark white minimalist box sits in striking contrast to the dramatic russet amphitheatre of boulders that tower over and curl around it.

Ideally positioned in its remote location to inspire creativity and mindfulness, the low-impact dwelling was built as a sanctuary for owner Leslie Longworth to escape her busy life in Los Angeles as a writer and investor.

"My vision for building Sol to Soul was always for it to be a place to slow down, reconnect with nature and the people I love, especially my two teens, Harrison and Lucie," she says.

The land on which the smooth white getaway sits never fails to take Leslie's breath away every time she pulls into the driveway after an easy two-and-a-half hour trip from LA.

The story of building Sol to Soul began in 2017, when Leslie was on a solo trip to the desert during what she describes as one of those "dark night of the soul" moments when she needed to "see stars and lie on the earth".

"A friend took me to see a large parcel of land in Pioneertown called Gamma Gulch. Everything just felt right," says Leslie.

The two-bedroom prefabricated home was completed with modern fixtures and finishes, including a radiant heating and cooling system. To help offset the expense, Leslie shares Sol to Soul as a holiday rental.

Inside the house, floor-to-ceiling windows frame the boulders. Warm wood and white furniture dominate the space while outside there are plenty of outdoor dining and lounging options.

"The path we take up and over the boulders is never the same," she says. "We spend a lot of time sitting on rocks, staring at clouds, and being in awe of everything from the desert colours, clarity of the air and sky, to the desert flora, and fauna like lizards, rabbits, quail and hawks."

In the late afternoon, Leslie and co are found relaxing outside, sometimes cooling off in the tin "cowboy" bath or warming up in the hot tub. See soltosoulhouse.com

How to get the most out of your love shack stay

Develop a good relationship with your host

Establishing good relations from the reservation stage will ensure your host is more approachable should any issues arise. It's also a good time to pose any questions, outline your expectations and ask for tips and advice.

Research the local area

Before you arrive, make sure you bookmark some points of interest. This is particularly useful if the cabin or retreat is in a remote or rural location where you'll need insider information to know what's nearby.

Plan activities ahead of time

Make a list of all the activities you'd like to do during your stay and plan accordingly. This will help you maximise your time and make sure you don't miss out on anything.

Stock up on local produce

To enjoy spending more time relaxing around your cabin visit a local market en route so you can stock up on groceries. This will allow you to cook meals at home and enjoy the local produce.

Make the most of the amenities

Many private rental retreats, even some cabins, come with facilities such a pool, hot tub, sauna, outdoor kitchen, gazebos and more. Take advantage of these by spending your precious down-time enjoying them.

More amazing cabins to consider

Love & Mutiny, Chinaman Wells, South Australia

Sisters Emma Read and Sarah Hall transformed this classic 1950s beach shack near Adelaide. Sitting high on the beachfront with 360-degree views, they repainted it in its original pink. Deceptively small with two bedrooms and a central living space, the front yard is right on the sand. See loveandmutiny.com.au

Wild Surf Cabin, Nova Scotia, Canada

This old fisherman's shack, owned by Canadians Catherine Bernier and partner Gabriel Denis, is perched on a headland with expansive Atlantic Ocean vistas. Transformed over the course of two years, the shack now boasts a new durable roof and shingles while inside Cath and Gabe enjoy all of the modern conveniences. See airbnb.ca/rooms/49344050

Little Harp Cottage, Wales, UK

A 17th-century Welsh farmhouse owned by Albert Hill and, wife Ciara, Little Harp Cottage is surrounded by a small garden on three sides atop a ridge overlooking the Radnor Valley. Its neighbours in the nearby small Welsh village of Old Radnor are sheep fields, a fine church and the famous Harp Inn. See littleharp.co.uk

Trullo Stella Mare, Puglia, Italy

Trullo Stella Mare, owned by London-based Australian expatriate journalist couple, Paola Totaro and Robert Wainwright, is nestled on a hill high above the town of Fasano with views of the Adriatic coastline from Monopoli all to the beaches of Torre Canne. On a clear day, you can see Croatia, while by night the lights of the small townships twinkle in the distance. See essentialitaly.co.uk

This cover story is an edited extract of the new book Love Shacks: Romantic cabin charmers, modern getaways and rustic retreats around the world, by Susan Redman, published by Images Publishing. RRP $59.95