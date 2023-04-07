Your favourite clam pasta has ties to Italian nobility

For full functionality of this site it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser .

PLATE UP

Is there any single dish that whispers "Mediterranean summer" in your ear quite as seductively as pasta alle vongole? Surely there's no other plate of food that can transport you so directly to that seaside village in the Amalfi, that trattoria in Cinque Terra. Pasta alle vongole captures the essence of the sea, but also the essence of summer, of holidays, of la dolce vita, of long afternoons with white wine and sparkling sunshine and a briny Mediterranean breeze. Sigh. More specifically, pasta alle vongole is long pasta – usually spaghetti, though sometimes linguine – with clams in their shells, plus a simple, emulsified sauce of olive oil, garlic, parsley, white wine, and the released juices from the cooked clams. Behold, the alchemical greatness of one of Italy's most enjoyable dishes.

FIRST SERVE

Though – unusually – this dish has been embraced throughout Italy, it has its origins in Naples, where so many of the classics were created. Neapolitans had been cooking with local carpet-shell clams (also known as Palourde clams, or in typical Neapolitan style, "vongole veraci", or "true clams"), to make soups since the 1600s. By the 19th century, a local duke and renowned cook, Ippolito Cavalcanti, had published a recipe for pasta with clams that is remarkably similar – using just pasta, oil, garlic, parsley and clams – to the one still popular today.

ORDER THERE

You're heading to Naples, of course, to sample some of the finest pasta alle vongole. Begin your adventures at the much-loved, 80-year-old trattoria Mimi alla Ferrovia (mimiallaferrovia.it)

ORDER HERE

Many of Sydney's best-known Italian joints steer clear of humble vongole these days – instead, head to an old-school trattoria like Napoli in Bocca in Haberfield. In Melbourne, visit Va Penne in Northcote (vapenne.com.au) for an excellent vongole.

ONE MORE THING

The vongole recipe we've discussed here is the original, known as "in bianco". There's a very popular variation, however, known as "in rosso" – with the addition of tomatoes and fresh basil – that might just be as good. You'll find this most commonly in southern Italian regions such as Calabria and Campania.