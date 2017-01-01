Is this dream destination a paradise in real life?

Tahiti is a dream destination for many travellers, and this luxurious island resort delivers on French style and tropical ambience.

The clear waters around Sofitel Moorea Ia Ora Beach Resort, Tahiti.

The 18 best destinations of the year named

From hugely underrated Lisbon to the wild Yukon of northwest Canada, here are Traveller's highlights for 2017.

There's plenty to love about Lisbon, Portugal.

The seven biggest myths about river travel, busted

Don't be quick to judge. Here are seven myths that will change your preconceptions about a holiday afloat.

Scenic Azure sails into Porto on the Douro River in Portugal.

Sky-scraping palm trees line Hollywood's shimmering boulevards as sun-drenched LA's pace takes on a more relaxed tone compared to a big city's usual hustle and bustle. 

Where to go this month

China
Northeast Asia

China

Harbin International Ice Festival. A wonderland of ice sculptures and laser-lights that will amaze.
South Australia, coast
Australia

South Australia

Tour Down Under, Jan 14-22.Toast the world's best cyclists through the vines with the state's best wines.
Aspen, USA
USA

Aspen

Winter X Games, January 26-29. See the world's elite skiers and snowboarders competing in the flesh.
great ocean road victoria
Australia

Victoria

Rainbow Serpent Music Festival's 20th anniversary, Jan 27-30. This four-day electronic music event takes place at Lexton in the Victorian forest.
Ethiopia
Africa

Ethiopia

Timkat. Devout Christians in the Ethiopian city of Gondor celebrate Jesus' baptism with a midnight vigil.

Newcastle nsw new south wales
Hunter Valley

Newcastle

Surfest, dates TBC. Surf's up at Merewether Beach, home of Australia's biggest surf festival.
Chile, road, mountain range
South America

Chile

Tapati Rapa Nui, Feb 3-18 (TBC). A summer festival celebrating Polynesian pride with queens and volcano tobogganing.
Brazil
South America

Brazil

Rio Carnivale, Feb 24-28. Hit the party hard with samba, street parties, and parades. Sequins compulsory.
Dubai
United Arab Emirates

Dubai

Dubai Food Festival, 23 Feb-11 Mar. Devour the best from celeb chefs, enjoy a desert feast and taste Emirati cuisine.
kuala-lumpur
Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur

Thaipusam, Feb 10. Tamil Hindus parade their extreme piercings and hardship for their warrior god.
Adelaide
Adelaide and Surrounds

Adelaide

WOMADelaide. Mar 10-13. Global vibes: the world comes to Adelaide to sing it and shake it.
Delhi
India

Delhi

Holi Festival, March 13. Spring's arrival is welcomed with bonfires, sweets and mass colour-bombing in the streets.
southeast asia singapore
Southeast Asia

Singapore

Marina Bay. iLight, Mar 3-26 March. Asia's biggest light art event, the sustainable festival transforms Marina Bay into a public art gallery.
<i>Cable Beach, Broome</i>
Australia

Western Australia

Ningaloo Reef. Whale shark season, April - Sept. Bigger is better: swim with the biggest fish in the ocean‎.
Bhutan, mountains
South Asia

Bhutan

Paro Festival, Mar 2-9. Dancing monks are a highlight of the mountain kingdom's most popular gathering.
North Beach, Gallipoli Peninsular; Turkey.

Turkey

Gallipoli, ANZAC Day, Apr 25: Attend a moving dawn service and pay respect to the fallen soldiers.
A group of devotees throw vermillion powder to other devotees in celebration of the new year.

Nepal

Bhaktapur, Sindur Jatra: Locals celebrate spring by throwing vermilion powder over each other.
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

USA

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Apr 28-May 7: Two weekends filled with African beats, church hymns, blues and rock music.

Thai locals and foreigners take part in a city-wide water fight in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Chiang Mai

Songkran Water Festival, Apr 13-15: Bring in the Thai New Year with a water fight in the streets.
Penitents make their penance during a Holy Week procession.

Seville

Holy Week: Hooded penitents make their penance during hundred of Easter processions.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the <i>Inglourious Basterds</i> Premiere held at the Palais Des Festivals during the ...

France

Cannes International Film Festival, May 17-28: The coastal city is transformed into a glitzy show of cinema.

Girls in traditional costume on a float at the Rose Festival, Morocco.

Morocco

Rose Festival, May 1-31: Locals celebrate as a valley in the High Atlas mountains becomes awash with roses.
The sails of the Opera House painted in light.

Sydney

Vivid, May 26-Jun 17: Lights! Music! Art! The city and harbour sparkle every night of the festival.

Competitors take part in the annual unofficial cheese rolling race at Cooper's Hill in Brockworth, England Monday May ...

Gloucestershire

Cooper's Hill Cheese Rolling, May 29: Hundreds gather to chase a 3kg circle of cheese down the hill.
Bun Festival in Cheung Chau.

Hong Kong

Cheung Chau Bun Festival, May 1-3: Competitors climb high towers covered with sacred rolls.

Dark Mofo Arts Festival in Hobart.

Hobart

Dark Mofo Festival, Jun 8-21: A midwinter festival exploring darkness, light, birth, death and renewal.
Houses in Amsterdam

Amsterdam

Taste of Amsterdam, Jun 2-5: Chefs and foodies gather in Amstelpark park for the culinary festival of the year.

Revellers at Haro Wine Battle held annually on St Peter's Day. The battle sees thousands of people climb a mountain near ...

Spain

Haro, Batalla Del Vino, Jun 28-30: Party through the night, then awake and head to the mountains for a mighty wine fight.

"Capitol Viscera Applicances mural" (2011) by US artist Jim Shaw, represented by the galleries Blum and Poe (Los ...

Switzerland

Art Basel, Jun 15-18: The world's leading galleries showcase contemporary art from over 4,000 artists.

E31PGM Festival goers enjoying the sunshine at the Africa Oye music festival in Sefton Park,Liverpool.Africa Oye is the ...

Liverpool

Africa Oye, Jun 17-18: Eat and dance in the sunshine at the largest African music festival in England.
NOVI SAD, SERBIA - JULY 11: Festival-goers cheer at Day 4 of the Exit Festival on July 11, 2010 in Novi Sad, Serbia. ...

Serbia

Novi Sad, Exit Festival, Jul 6-9. A musical festival held in a castle with some of the worlds greatest acts.
POERTSCHACH AM WOERTHERSEE, AUSTRIA - JULY 03: A model poses with her bodypainting designed by bodypainting artist ...

Austria

World Body Painting Festival, Jul 28-30. A wonderland of body painters, theatre and music.
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Andy Murray of Great Britain plays a forehand during the Men's Singles fourth round match ...

London

Wimbledon Championships, Jul 3-16: The world's oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament.
BILBAO, SPAIN - JULY 08: Underworld perform live at BBK Live 2016 on July 8, 2016 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Gordon ...

Spain

Bilbao BBK Live, July 6-8. A chart-topping rock and pop festival held at the foot of idyllic mountains.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 14: Military parades march past members of the government at the ceremony of Bastille Day on the ...

Paris

Bastille Day, July 14: Liberty, equality and fraternity are at the heart of this festival.
Street performance at Edinburgh Festival Fringe on the Royal Mile, Edinburgh. EMBARGOED FOR GOOD WEEKEND, NOV 12/16 ...

Edinburgh

Fringe Festival, Aug 4-28: The world's largest arts festival celebrating theatre, music and dance.
Revellers fight with tomato pulp during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near ...

Valencia

La Tomatina, Aug 30: Tons of overripe tomatoes are thrown at the world's biggest food fight.
F36WRA A sunset gathering on the playa during the annual Burning Man festival in the desert August 29, 2014 in Black ...

USA

Nevada, Burning Man, Aug 27-Sept 4: A temporary city in Black Rock Desert dedicated to music, art and self-expression.
Beautiful view of the old town of Helsinki with famous Uspenski eastern orthodox cathedral church and old port in ...

Finland

Helsinki Festival, Aug 17-Sep 3: A celebration of music, theatre, dance, circus and visual arts.
"Amsterdam, Netherlands- August 4, 2012: On the foreground participants of the gay canal parade. they holding the ...

Amsterdam

Gay Pride, Aug 6: A canal parade of people in brilliant costumes on boats celebrating gay pride.
str18gpdeals: Dubrovnik, Croatia.?

Croatia

Outlook Festival, Sep 7-10: A music festival overlooking the sea. Dub. Hip Hop. Reggae. Techno. Dance.
Celebrities on the red carpet

Toronto

International Film Festival, Sept 7-17: Hollywood VIPS flock to Canada for 11 days of top-notch films.
Munich, Germany - September 29, 2016: Visitors Walking Through Oktoberfest Fairgrounds at sunset, Ferris Wheel in the ...

Munich

Oktoberfest, Sept 16-Oct 3: A Bavarian celebration of great food, roller coasters, singing and specialty beers.
Canberra, Australia - October 1, 2014: A stilt walker dressed as a flower walks around flowerbeds at the Floriade ...

Canberra

Floriade, Sept 16-Oct 15: Celebrate the glorious onset of spring amidst millions of flowers.

The blue medina of Chefchaouen in Morrocco

Marrakesh

Oasis, Sept 15-17: A new-age music festival in the Moroccan sun incorporating yoga and wellness.

MORELIA, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 01: Young couples, costumed as ??La Catrina??, a Mexican pop culture icon representing the ...

Mexico

Day of the dead, Oct 31-Nov 2: Fascinating costumes and street parades are held to celebrate the lives of the dearly departed.

Hindis celebrate Diwali in India.

Jaipur

Diwali, Oct 19: The annual Hindu festival of lights is celebrated in the streets with candles and lamps.
Jasper Dark Sky Festival

Canada

Jasper Dark Sky festival, October 13-22: Jasper invites stargazing adventurers to get lost in the wonder of one of the world's largest Dark Sky Preserves.
Hot air balloons, one of them shaped like a clock, are prepared before taking flight during the 42nd annual Albuquerque ...

New Mexico

Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, Oct 7-15: Hundreds of colourful air balloons take to the skies.
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 06: Melbournians are seen during 'Tanderrum', a celebration ceremony that officially ...

Melbourne

The Melbourne Festival, Oct 5-22: A festival of art, culture, creativity and communal feasts.

Peruvian dancers at the parade in Cusco.

Peru

Anniversary of Puno, Nov 5: Traditional dance, fireworks and a re-enactment of the Inca origin myth.
People release floating lanterns during the festival of Yee Peng in the northern capital of Chiang Mai.

Chiang Mai

Festival of Lights, Nov 4: Thousands of lanterns are sent into the sky to honour the Buddah.
stra27traveller10-smells Blue Lagoon, Iceland FCK7XP The Blue Lagoon geothermal spa is one of the most visited ...

Iceland

Airwaves Festival, Nov 1-5: An eclectic music festival held in cool bars, old churches and museums.
Denpasar, Bali Island, Indonesia - June 11, 2016: Group of Balinese people. Beautiful dancer women in traditional ...

Bali

Galungan and Kuningan, Nov 1-11: A Hindu festival celebrating dharma (good) over adharma (evil).
Bonfire Night/Guy Fawkes Night in London, England

England

Guy Fawkes Day, Nov 5: Bonfires and fireworks celebrate the capture of Guy Hawkes in 1605.
New York, NY, USA - December 31, 2014: Crowds of people gathering in Times Square hours before midnight on New Years ...

New York

Times Square New Years Eve, Dec 31: Celebrate as the ball drops amidst thousands of revellers.

Istanbul, Turkey - June 6, 2012: Traditional ceremony of dervishes, Galata Mevlevihanesi, Istanbul, Turkey

Turkey

Whirling Dervishes, Dec TBC: A spectacle of twirling men dressed in white skirts and tall hats.
Edinburgh's Hogmanay New Year's Eve festival.

Scotland

Hogmanay, Dec 30-Jan 1. Finish of the year in boozy style with thee days of drinking, music and spectacular events.
FIEBERBRUNN, AUSTRIA - DECEMBER 03: Revelers dressed as the Krampus creature parade through the village center during an ...

Austria

Krampusnacht, Dec 5: Mythical Krampus creatures scare kids into behaving at Christmas.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JANUARY 7, 2017: An ice sculpture in Moscows Victory Park. Sergei Savostyanov/TASS (Photo by Sergei ...

Moscow

Ice Sculptures Festival, Dec 25-Feb 28: Winter is celebrated with exquisite ice sculptures and figures.

